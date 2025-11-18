“Am I The Jerk For Refusing To Wax A Trans Woman Because I Didn’t Want To Touch Male Genitalia?”

by

Reddit user Tricky-Development89 is a licensed esthetician and she takes great pride in the fact that she’s her own employer—the woman owns a waxing salon.

However, a recent incident has prompted her to question the way she approaches her business.

In an earnest post on the subreddit ‘AITAH,’ the beauty procedure specialist explained that she had to turn down a client because of their body.

The client was a trans woman who, as their conversation revealed, still had male genitalia, and the Redditor wasn’t comfortable with that. She offered to find someone who was, but the person simply walked out and left her feeling uneasy about their interaction.

So Tricky-Development89 told the story online and asked people to help her make sense of the situation.

This woman has been running her own waxing salon but recently had to turn down an LGBTQ+ customer

&#8220;Am I The Jerk For Refusing To Wax A Trans Woman Because I Didn&#8217;t Want To Touch Male Genitalia?&#8221;

Image credits: Omar Lopez / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

However, she can’t forget their conflict

&#8220;Am I The Jerk For Refusing To Wax A Trans Woman Because I Didn&#8217;t Want To Touch Male Genitalia?&#8221;
&#8220;Am I The Jerk For Refusing To Wax A Trans Woman Because I Didn&#8217;t Want To Touch Male Genitalia?&#8221;
&#8220;Am I The Jerk For Refusing To Wax A Trans Woman Because I Didn&#8217;t Want To Touch Male Genitalia?&#8221;
&#8220;Am I The Jerk For Refusing To Wax A Trans Woman Because I Didn&#8217;t Want To Touch Male Genitalia?&#8221;

Image credits: Grove Brands / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

&#8220;Am I The Jerk For Refusing To Wax A Trans Woman Because I Didn&#8217;t Want To Touch Male Genitalia?&#8221;
&#8220;Am I The Jerk For Refusing To Wax A Trans Woman Because I Didn&#8217;t Want To Touch Male Genitalia?&#8221;
&#8220;Am I The Jerk For Refusing To Wax A Trans Woman Because I Didn&#8217;t Want To Touch Male Genitalia?&#8221;

Image credits: Tricky-Development89

The story has received a lot of reactions

&#8220;Am I The Jerk For Refusing To Wax A Trans Woman Because I Didn&#8217;t Want To Touch Male Genitalia?&#8221;
&#8220;Am I The Jerk For Refusing To Wax A Trans Woman Because I Didn&#8217;t Want To Touch Male Genitalia?&#8221;
&#8220;Am I The Jerk For Refusing To Wax A Trans Woman Because I Didn&#8217;t Want To Touch Male Genitalia?&#8221;
&#8220;Am I The Jerk For Refusing To Wax A Trans Woman Because I Didn&#8217;t Want To Touch Male Genitalia?&#8221;
&#8220;Am I The Jerk For Refusing To Wax A Trans Woman Because I Didn&#8217;t Want To Touch Male Genitalia?&#8221;
&#8220;Am I The Jerk For Refusing To Wax A Trans Woman Because I Didn&#8217;t Want To Touch Male Genitalia?&#8221;
&#8220;Am I The Jerk For Refusing To Wax A Trans Woman Because I Didn&#8217;t Want To Touch Male Genitalia?&#8221;
&#8220;Am I The Jerk For Refusing To Wax A Trans Woman Because I Didn&#8217;t Want To Touch Male Genitalia?&#8221;
&#8220;Am I The Jerk For Refusing To Wax A Trans Woman Because I Didn&#8217;t Want To Touch Male Genitalia?&#8221;
&#8220;Am I The Jerk For Refusing To Wax A Trans Woman Because I Didn&#8217;t Want To Touch Male Genitalia?&#8221;
&#8220;Am I The Jerk For Refusing To Wax A Trans Woman Because I Didn&#8217;t Want To Touch Male Genitalia?&#8221;
&#8220;Am I The Jerk For Refusing To Wax A Trans Woman Because I Didn&#8217;t Want To Touch Male Genitalia?&#8221;
&#8220;Am I The Jerk For Refusing To Wax A Trans Woman Because I Didn&#8217;t Want To Touch Male Genitalia?&#8221;

Other industry professionals also shared their similar experiences

&#8220;Am I The Jerk For Refusing To Wax A Trans Woman Because I Didn&#8217;t Want To Touch Male Genitalia?&#8221;
&#8220;Am I The Jerk For Refusing To Wax A Trans Woman Because I Didn&#8217;t Want To Touch Male Genitalia?&#8221;

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Artisan Woodworking By A Mom
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Someone Asked Men To Share What They Learned From Living With Women That They Didn’t Know Before, And These Are 30 Of The Most Surprising Answers
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Hey Pandas What’s A Weird Thing You Found In Your Bed? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
My Pictures Of Gorgeous Newborn Babies (13 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
What We Learned from The Ultra City Smiths Trailer for AMC
3 min read
Sep, 4, 2021
118 Fall Quotes That Might Make You Fall In Love With The Season
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.