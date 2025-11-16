I Photographed Incredible Paintings That People Have Left Behind In Abandoned Buildings (30 Pics)

Come with me and discover the incredible and wonderful paintings that people have left behind in abandoned buildings around Europe. They have been forgotten for many years after fate decided life would vanish from them.

These works have their own unique beauty and only a few have been lucky enough to witness their nobility. Little by little, they have wasted away. Here is the chance to enter this imaginary museum before it’s too late.

These photographs represent a time when art was more important than fame or money. They are also the symbols of a golden age. It’s not easy to imagine what these walls looked like before, but I believe this is a part of the journey.

So have a great journey!

More info: romainveillon.com | Instagram | Facebook| Twitter

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
