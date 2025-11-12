I Tried Photographing My Kids More At Home And This Is What Happened

I noticed I was photographing my own kids less and less. The weather was cold outside, the days were dark, the schedule was busy, there never seemed a “right time”.
I decided to keep my camera close by at home to capture what pulled at my heart, whatever that may be. No set ups, just documenting these little lives that I love.
What drew me in wasn’t posed, wasn’t dressed up, wasn’t light and colourful but it was my babies, it was home, it was authentic. I love the results and I’m going to keep my camera close by from now on.
More info: catrionascottphotography.com
Playing in the sunlight
Making a den in the livingroom
Watching Paw Patrol in his den (with a balloon in a bowl!)
Playing minecraft
Sorting Elsa’s hair
Making a den in the wardrobe
Looking out the window, watching and waiting for the bin lorry
Giving careful thought to “fishing” the shells from the floor from his little boat
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us