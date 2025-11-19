This Journalist Collects Vintage Cat Photos That Might Melt Your Heart (20 New Pics)

by

Cats have a way of capturing our attention and our hearts, and it’s not just a modern thing. Long before the internet, people were photographing their furry companions, preserving those moments for generations to enjoy. Thanks to Paula Leite Moreira, a Brazilian journalist and the creator of the Instagram account “All Vintage Cats,” these charming snapshots from the past are now reaching a whole new audience.

Paula’s collection is like a time machine for cat lovers. From historical archives to forgotten magazines, she’s unearthed photos that show cats in all their timeless glory—lounging, playing, or even posing with famous faces. If you’re someone who appreciates old photographs or just loves cats, this project is a quiet little gold mine you won’t want to miss. Scroll down to take a look at some of the gems she’s shared.

More info: Instagram | Facebook

#1 United Kingdom, 1944

Image source: allvintagecats

#2 American Actor And Comedian Steve Martin. The Photo Was Taken In Los Angeles, California, United States, Around 1969

Image source: allvintagecats

#3 British Boxer Freddie Mills. London, United Kingdom, 1948

Image source: allvintagecats

#4 United Kingdom, 1969

Image source: allvintagecats

#5 Ancient Indochina, 1956

Image source: allvintagecats

#6 Former Scottish Sprinter Allan Wells With A Beautiful Cat. Surrey, United Kingdom, 1983

Image source: allvintagecats

#7 1960s

Image source: allvintagecats

#8 Manchester, United Kingdom, 1962

Image source: allvintagecats

#9 1934

Image source: allvintagecats

#10 Photo Taken By Nat Farbman, 1953

Image source: allvintagecats

#11 Whittlesey, United Kingdom, 1961

Image source: allvintagecats

#12 Faisal II With One Of His Three Persian Kittens. Windsor, United Kingdom, 1946

Image source: allvintagecats

#13 Photo Taken By George Pikow, 1950

Image source: allvintagecats

#14 British Actress And Singer Diana Dors. London, United Kingdom, 1957

Image source: allvintagecats

#15 American Actress Allison Hayes, United States, 1955

Image source: allvintagecats

#16 1941

Image source: allvintagecats

#17 Photo Taken By Arnold Genthe, 1920s

Image source: allvintagecats

#18 Argentine Writer And Poet Jorge Luis Borges With His Partner Maria Kodama And His Cat. 1980s

Image source: allvintagecats

#19 Michael Jackson Posing With A Kitten In The 1970s

Image source: allvintagecats

#20 British Actress And Singer Joan Heal, 1961

Image source: allvintagecats

