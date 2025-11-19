This Journalist Collects Vintage Cat Photos That Might Melt Your Heart (20 New Pics)

Cats have a way of capturing our attention and our hearts, and it’s not just a modern thing. Long before the internet, people were photographing their furry companions, preserving those moments for generations to enjoy. Thanks to Paula Leite Moreira, a Brazilian journalist and the creator of the Instagram account “All Vintage Cats,” these charming snapshots from the past are now reaching a whole new audience.
Paula’s collection is like a time machine for cat lovers. From historical archives to forgotten magazines, she’s unearthed photos that show cats in all their timeless glory—lounging, playing, or even posing with famous faces. If you’re someone who appreciates old photographs or just loves cats, this project is a quiet little gold mine you won’t want to miss. Scroll down to take a look at some of the gems she’s shared.
More info: Instagram | Facebook
#1 United Kingdom, 1944
#2 American Actor And Comedian Steve Martin. The Photo Was Taken In Los Angeles, California, United States, Around 1969
#3 British Boxer Freddie Mills. London, United Kingdom, 1948
#4 United Kingdom, 1969
#5 Ancient Indochina, 1956
#6 Former Scottish Sprinter Allan Wells With A Beautiful Cat. Surrey, United Kingdom, 1983
#7 1960s
#8 Manchester, United Kingdom, 1962
#9 1934
#10 Photo Taken By Nat Farbman, 1953
#11 Whittlesey, United Kingdom, 1961
#12 Faisal II With One Of His Three Persian Kittens. Windsor, United Kingdom, 1946
#13 Photo Taken By George Pikow, 1950
#14 British Actress And Singer Diana Dors. London, United Kingdom, 1957
#15 American Actress Allison Hayes, United States, 1955
#16 1941
#17 Photo Taken By Arnold Genthe, 1920s
#18 Argentine Writer And Poet Jorge Luis Borges With His Partner Maria Kodama And His Cat. 1980s
#19 Michael Jackson Posing With A Kitten In The 1970s
#20 British Actress And Singer Joan Heal, 1961
