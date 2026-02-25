Scrubs Season 10: Release Date For All Episodes & Where To Watch

After a 16-year absence, Scrubs is returning to TV screens with its revamped tenth season.
The series originally ran for nine seasons from 2001 to 2010. During this time, it became one of the most beloved shows on network television.
Despite ending its run with a highly polarizing ninth installment, the revival has already received early reviews. It currently holds a certified fresh critics’ score of 92% on Rotten Tomatoes.
The premiere is right around the corner, and diehard fans of the classic sitcom won’t want to miss it. Here is when and where to watch Scrubs season 10.
When will the Scrubs revival release?
Image credits: Disney
The premiere of Scrubs is scheduled to air on Wednesday, February 25, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
Although the series began its run on NBC, it moved to ABC during its final season, which serves as the revival’s home network.
Following the premiere, the second episode will air on the same night. However, fans will have to wait a week for each subsequent entry.
Image credits: Disney
The revival is expected to comprise nine episodes. Here’s the complete release schedule:
Episode 1, My Return: February 25, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET.
Episode 2, My 2nd First Day: February 25, 2026, at 8:30 p.m. ET.
Episode 3, My Rom-Com: March 4, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET.
Episode 4, My Poker Face: March 11, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET.
Episode 5, Title TBD: March 18, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET.
Episode 6, Title TBD: March 25, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET.
Episode 7, Title TBD: April 1, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET.
Episode 8, Title TBD: April 8, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET.
Episode 9, Title TBD: April 15, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET.
Where to stream the new and old Scrubs episodes?
Image credits: ABC/YouTube
Each new episode of the revival will stream on Hulu a day after it is broadcast on ABC.
New and old fans hoping to catch up on the earlier seasons can stream the already released 182 episodes on the service.
A basic subscription to the streamer (which includes ads) costs $11.99/month (or $119.99/year), and a premium subscription (without ads) is priced at $18.99/month.
The service also offers a 3-day free trial to new users, and students can subscribe to the basic plan for just $1.99/month.
What to expect from Scrubs’ return?
Image credits: Julian Hamilton/Getty Images
The revival features the return of Zach Braff as John Michael “J.D.” Dorian, the daydreaming protagonist. He is accompanied by Donald Faison as Chris Turk and Sarah Chalke as Elliot Reid.
John C. McGinley and Judy Reyes, who played Dr. Perry Cox and Carla Espinosa, will appear as guest stars.
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Braff described the new installment as the “most glorious incarnation” of a revival he could have imagined.
He also confirmed that the new episodes will pick up after season 8, disregarding the events of the controversial ninth season. Meanwhile, Faison called the revival a “grounded” iteration of the show, especially after it went “off the rails” in season 9.
Follow Us