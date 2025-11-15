40 Of The Best Family Photos Featuring Dogs And Their Owners From Facebook’s #FamilyPortraitChallenge

A nationwide survey conducted back in 2019 revealed that most dog owners—98 percent, to be exact—consider their pooches to be full-fledged members of the family. Also, another study about dog-human relationships conducted in 2018 showed that 79 percent of pet-owning homebuyers said they would pass up an otherwise perfect home if it didn’t meet the needs of their pets. As the researchers concluded, “dogs are more than just man’s best friend.”
#FamilyPortraitChallenge is a new trend that’s recently been going viral on Facebook, and I think that it supports the previously mentioned survey results in the most flawless way. With that being said, Bored Panda invites you to look through some of favorite shots submitted for the #FamilyPortraitChallenge, inviting dog owners to share their best family pics featuring their beloved pooches. By the way, we had a chance to talk to one of the participators and her ask her a few interesting questions, so make sure to look for her answers while scrolling down!
#1
Image source: Anjacember Rowe
#2
Image source: Anna Wemple
#3
Image source: Taylor Brandwein
#4
Image source: Justin Gardner
#5
Image source: Katie Wagner
#6
Image source: Vicki Ford
#7
Image source: Leonard Ludwik Laskowski
#8
Image source: Tyler Quinn
#9
Image source: Ingra Gardner
#10
Image source: Taylor Ray Jurgens
#11
Image source: Carrie Heck
#12
Image source: Ashley Yost
#13
Image source: Jennifer Janee
#14
Image source: Kimberly Ruckstuhl
#15
Image source: Vicky Steadman
#16
Image source: Katy Lubbe
#17
Image source: Sarah Dawn
#18
Image source: Mariah Dulmage
#19
Image source: Rachael Di
#20
Image source: Maisy Morrison
#21
Image source: Lynn-Marie Majewski
#22
Image source: Sherita Gober
#23
Image source: Anna Wemple
#24
Image source: Anna Seballos
#25
Image source: Samantha Peaphon
#26
Image source: Sophie Ehrich
#27
Image source: Jessica Lyn Stover
#28
Image source: Danielle Marie
#29
Image source: Alyssa Zauderer
#30
Image source: Anjacember Rowe
#31
Image source: Jessica Watt
#32
Image source: Shawna Smith
#33
Image source: Rachelle Kerr
#34
Image source: Kaitlyn Doreen Wilhelmina McKitting
#35
Image source: Daisy J Stone
#36
Image source: Joe de Jesus
#37
Image source: Freya Davis
#38
Image source: Meredith Andersen
#39
Image source: Julie Flauter
#40
Image source: Julie Bernie Sevigny
