I Started Painting On Feathers In 2013, Here Is A Selection Of My Favorite Feather Paintings From Last Year (24 Pics)

They call me the feather lady.
When I started painting feathers in 2013 I never knew it would become so popular. Now, I am known for it and people all over the world buy my feathers.
I collect feathers from my walks. Also, people send me the feathers they find and their bird’s feathers.
Painting feathers is a difficult art to master. It takes patience, much practice, and understanding of birds.
Here is a selection of my favorite feather paintings from 2018.
More info: dustysoulsart.com | Instagram | Facebook | Etsy
#1 Fox On Turkey
#2 Elephant On Peafowl
#3 Barn Owl On Peafowl
#4 Mother And Child On Peacock
#5 Barn Owl On Barn Owl
#6 Macaw On Macaw
#7 Stag On Peafowl
#8 Otter On Peacock
#9 Tawny Owl On Goose
#10 Eagle Owl On Goose
#11 Barn Owl On Buzzard
#12 Fox On Guinea Fowl
#13 Golden Eagle On Golden Eagle
#14 Hare On Peacock
#15 Kingfisher On Goose
#16 Barn Owl On Buzzard Feathers
#17 Bellowing Stag On Guineafowl
#18 Wolf On Turkey
#19 Moongazey Hare Silver Earrings
#20 Robin On Guinea Fowl
#21 Barn Owl On Barn Owl
#22 Octopus On Magpie Glass Locket
#23 Gannets On Goose
#24 Black Cockatoo On Black Cockatoo
