I Started Painting On Feathers In 2013, Here Is A Selection Of My Favorite Feather Paintings From Last Year (24 Pics)

by

They call me the feather lady.

When I started painting feathers in 2013 I never knew it would become so popular. Now, I am known for it and people all over the world buy my feathers.

I collect feathers from my walks. Also, people send me the feathers they find and their bird’s feathers. 

Painting feathers is a difficult art to master. It takes patience, much practice, and understanding of birds.

Here is a selection of my favorite feather paintings from 2018.

More info: dustysoulsart.com | Instagram | Facebook | Etsy

#1 Fox On Turkey

#2 Elephant On Peafowl

#3 Barn Owl On Peafowl

#4 Mother And Child On Peacock

#5 Barn Owl On Barn Owl

#6 Macaw On Macaw

#7 Stag On Peafowl

#8 Otter On Peacock

#9 Tawny Owl On Goose

#10 Eagle Owl On Goose

#11 Barn Owl On Buzzard

#12 Fox On Guinea Fowl

#13 Golden Eagle On Golden Eagle

#14 Hare On Peacock

#15 Kingfisher On Goose

#16 Barn Owl On Buzzard Feathers

#17 Bellowing Stag On Guineafowl

#18 Wolf On Turkey

#19 Moongazey Hare Silver Earrings

#20 Robin On Guinea Fowl

#21 Barn Owl On Barn Owl

#22 Octopus On Magpie Glass Locket

#23 Gannets On Goose

#24 Black Cockatoo On Black Cockatoo

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
