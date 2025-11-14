Hey Pandas, What Was Something Terrible That Still Affects You? (Closed)

Share something you have to struggle with even to this day.
#1
I had bouts with depression ever since I was an adolescent. Even now I have to struggle with the shadows of it, but now I’m much stronger mentally. To be honest, I don’t think the illness will leave me for good, but I’m doing my best.
#2
ill start.
When I was younger I lost a cat that I loved very dearly to six or seven seizures, and now whenever my dog chases a rabbit or something in his sleep I freak out, and one time I actually passed out I was so scared.
I don’t know how to address this. I’m seeing a therapist, about the anxiety and depression that I have and this has been a major component and has changed my life drastically, so if you have any ideas on how to get over this please help me!
#3
Being captured and brought to this damn facility.
#4
In a distant patch of the universe, a very gifted being in position of authority came to resent his superiors. Convincing his downline to stage a coup, he and his cohorts were cast out. Looking for a new base of operations, they came to the inhabited Earth, where they carry on their work of rebellion. It touches us all.
