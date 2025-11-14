Hey Pandas, What Was Something Terrible That Still Affects You? (Closed)

Share something you have to struggle with even to this day.

I had bouts with depression ever since I was an adolescent. Even now I have to struggle with the shadows of it, but now I’m much stronger mentally. To be honest, I don’t think the illness will leave me for good, but I’m doing my best.

When I was younger I lost a cat that I loved very dearly to six or seven seizures, and now whenever my dog chases a rabbit or something in his sleep I freak out, and one time I actually passed out I was so scared.
I don’t know how to address this. I’m seeing a therapist, about the anxiety and depression that I have and this has been a major component and has changed my life drastically, so if you have any ideas on how to get over this please help me!

Being captured and brought to this damn facility.

In a distant patch of the universe, a very gifted being in position of authority came to resent his superiors. Convincing his downline to stage a coup, he and his cohorts were cast out. Looking for a new base of operations, they came to the inhabited Earth, where they carry on their work of rebellion. It touches us all.

