50 Pics From “What’s Wrong With Your Cat” Featuring Kitties Exhibiting The Most Hilarious And Bizarre Behavior (New Pics)

We all know cats are special creatures, that’s part of the reason we love them so much! I would like to see a puppy climb up into a tree or sleep in positions that could land them a gig as a professional contortionist. But if you’re a parent to a fluffy feline, you’ve likely caught them doing something before that begged you to ask the question, “What is wrong with my cat?” Well, you can rest easy, pandas, because every other cat owner has been in the same shoes.
We’ve taken a trip to the What’s Wrong With Your Cat subreddit, so below, you’ll find adorable, although slightly perplexing, examples of precious cats doing bizarre things. Keep reading to also find conversations we were lucky enough to have with the team at Helping Dogs & Cats UK Rescue and Laura Watson from International Cat Care, and remember that no matter what your little fur balls do, there’s nothing wrong with them!
#1 When You Try To Sneak Downstairs For A Warm Glass Of Milk But You Hit A Squeaky Floorboard And Awaken The Sentinels
Image source: MeeklyBludgeon
#2 I Am Bat Cat
Image source: tyw7
#3 Frankie Never Gets The Joke
Image source: Charivari8
#4 He Believes He Is Absolutely Invisible
Image source: Lord_Davos
#5 Does Arabella Bite? No. Worse – She Judges
Image source: KingSofaOfTheSlugs
#6 Gulliver Is A Master Of Weird
Image source: pookierawrz
#7 Princess – 19 Years Young!
Image source: AvatarSnacks
#8 Auditioning To Play The Body On Csi
Image source: Trystiane
#9 My Cat Staring At Nothing
Image source: neidrun
#10 I Think He’s Feeling A Bit Chilly
Image source: Uaquamarine
#11 This Is My Cat In Her Casserole Dish. I Don’t Know Why She Loves It, But It Is Where She Sleeps The Most Right Now
Image source: grayshush
#12 She’s Actually Normal, It’s Everybody Else Who’s Upside Down
Image source: fifth-planet
#13 Francis Says Good Morning!
Image source: kelly52182
#14 A Zombie Cat Consuming Its Victim’s Brains
Image source: Gordon_Freeman_TJ
#15 He Likes To Sit Like This And Bite His Toes For Fun
Image source: jackATTACK55
#16 My Silly Cat Was Sleeping Like This
Image source: sangu811
#17 Beans Stands Very Often For Long Periods
Image source: Oldmangilbey2
#18 My Cat Didn’t Like My Shampoo
Image source: TrashProfessional679
#19 They’re…fine
Image source: WillowSLock
#20 I’m Melting! I’m Meltinggggg!
Image source: alison_bee
#21 Why I Have Fur On My Clothes
Image source: no-yeah
#22 How He Slept On My Expensive Silk Pillow Case Today
Image source: cupidcrucifix
#23 Charlie Watching Dateline
Image source: highfivesandhandjobs
#24 If I Fell Asleep Like This I Would Be Having Neck Pain For Weeks
Image source: floweredsecrets
#25 This Cat Actually Loves Belly Rubs
Image source: Ghost_157
#26 Just Taking A Nap
Image source: Mieke_007
#27 My Cat’s Favourite Sleeping Arrangement: Belly Side Up And On The Bean Bag
Image source: littlegrass12
#28 This Is Six, He Likes To Attack People And Be A General Nuisance
Image source: softsodapop
#29 I Call Him “Mr. Big”
Image source: YungJasper
#30 He Thinks “Don’t Snore In My Ear” Means “Plz Snore In My Ear”
Image source: chinigenn
#31 Cat Loves To Be Outside Looking In. I Open The Door, She Refuses. I Bring Her In, She Whines To Go Out. Guess Janet Just Likes The Voyeuristic Perspective
Image source: Live_Dirt_6568
#32 We Think He May Need Braces
Image source: MysteriousCommon6876
#33 Mother I Crave Violence!
Image source: Swefe97
#34 I Guess Laying Beside Your Sister In The Sun Was Just Not An Option
Image source: Ok_Avocado_8399
#35 This Is How Izzy Sits
Image source: FoxDrivePrincess
#36 Ouch
Image source: Willman3755
#37 Miss Congeniality
Image source: st4rgoon
#38 Ground Control To Major Tom…
Image source: Mountain-Bee9240
#39 Seymour Blue Likes To Be Touching Me At All Times When I’m Laying Down. This Is How He Chose To Do So
Image source: mac_therose
#40 One Cubic Cat Please
Image source: ViridisEve
#41 Insisting On Being A Tortoise (With The Real One Sleeping Inside
Image source: Evilkish
#42 Cat Politely Refuse To Be Petted
Image source: luonganhvu
#43 Lucipurr Is Such A Weird Lil Dude. He Also Has More Than One Tooth
Image source: Lorlaa
#44 When You Remember That Embarrassing Moment From Years Ago
Image source: lnonl
#45 What Do You Think Happened…?
Image source: Voxit
#46 What
Image source: NatyBond_OF
#47 I Left The Pantry Open For One Minute
Image source: goth_trash
#48 Ok, Let It Be Tweet-Tweet
Image source: fat_old_boy
#49 Come Up With The Name For The Photo
Image source: fat_old_boy
#50 Maggie Trying To Be Subtle
Image source: nat_cat1521
