50 Pics From “What’s Wrong With Your Cat” Featuring Kitties Exhibiting The Most Hilarious And Bizarre Behavior (New Pics)

We all know cats are special creatures, that’s part of the reason we love them so much! I would like to see a puppy climb up into a tree or sleep in positions that could land them a gig as a professional contortionist. But if you’re a parent to a fluffy feline, you’ve likely caught them doing something before that begged you to ask the question, “What is wrong with my cat?” Well, you can rest easy, pandas, because every other cat owner has been in the same shoes.

We’ve taken a trip to the What’s Wrong With Your Cat subreddit, so below, you’ll find adorable, although slightly perplexing, examples of precious cats doing bizarre things. Keep reading to also find conversations we were lucky enough to have with the team at Helping Dogs & Cats UK Rescue and Laura Watson from International Cat Care, and remember that no matter what your little fur balls do, there’s nothing wrong with them!

#1 When You Try To Sneak Downstairs For A Warm Glass Of Milk But You Hit A Squeaky Floorboard And Awaken The Sentinels

Image source: MeeklyBludgeon

#2 I Am Bat Cat

Image source: tyw7

#3 Frankie Never Gets The Joke

Image source: Charivari8

#4 He Believes He Is Absolutely Invisible

Image source: Lord_Davos

#5 Does Arabella Bite? No. Worse – She Judges

Image source: KingSofaOfTheSlugs

#6 Gulliver Is A Master Of Weird

Image source: pookierawrz

#7 Princess – 19 Years Young!

Image source: AvatarSnacks

#8 Auditioning To Play The Body On Csi

Image source: Trystiane

#9 My Cat Staring At Nothing

Image source: neidrun

#10 I Think He’s Feeling A Bit Chilly

Image source: Uaquamarine

#11 This Is My Cat In Her Casserole Dish. I Don’t Know Why She Loves It, But It Is Where She Sleeps The Most Right Now

Image source: grayshush

#12 She’s Actually Normal, It’s Everybody Else Who’s Upside Down

Image source: fifth-planet

#13 Francis Says Good Morning!

Image source: kelly52182

#14 A Zombie Cat Consuming Its Victim’s Brains

Image source: Gordon_Freeman_TJ

#15 He Likes To Sit Like This And Bite His Toes For Fun

Image source: jackATTACK55

#16 My Silly Cat Was Sleeping Like This

Image source: sangu811

#17 Beans Stands Very Often For Long Periods

Image source: Oldmangilbey2

#18 My Cat Didn’t Like My Shampoo

Image source: TrashProfessional679

#19 They’re…fine

Image source: WillowSLock

#20 I’m Melting! I’m Meltinggggg!

Image source: alison_bee

#21 Why I Have Fur On My Clothes

Image source: no-yeah

#22 How He Slept On My Expensive Silk Pillow Case Today

Image source: cupidcrucifix

#23 Charlie Watching Dateline

Image source: highfivesandhandjobs

#24 If I Fell Asleep Like This I Would Be Having Neck Pain For Weeks

Image source: floweredsecrets

#25 This Cat Actually Loves Belly Rubs

Image source: Ghost_157

#26 Just Taking A Nap

Image source: Mieke_007

#27 My Cat’s Favourite Sleeping Arrangement: Belly Side Up And On The Bean Bag

Image source: littlegrass12

#28 This Is Six, He Likes To Attack People And Be A General Nuisance

Image source: softsodapop

#29 I Call Him “Mr. Big”

Image source: YungJasper

#30 He Thinks “Don’t Snore In My Ear” Means “Plz Snore In My Ear”

Image source: chinigenn

#31 Cat Loves To Be Outside Looking In. I Open The Door, She Refuses. I Bring Her In, She Whines To Go Out. Guess Janet Just Likes The Voyeuristic Perspective

Image source: Live_Dirt_6568

#32 We Think He May Need Braces

Image source: MysteriousCommon6876

#33 Mother I Crave Violence!

Image source: Swefe97

#34 I Guess Laying Beside Your Sister In The Sun Was Just Not An Option

Image source: Ok_Avocado_8399

#35 This Is How Izzy Sits

Image source: FoxDrivePrincess

#36 Ouch

Image source: Willman3755

#37 Miss Congeniality

Image source: st4rgoon

#38 Ground Control To Major Tom…

Image source: Mountain-Bee9240

#39 Seymour Blue Likes To Be Touching Me At All Times When I’m Laying Down. This Is How He Chose To Do So

Image source: mac_therose

#40 One Cubic Cat Please

Image source: ViridisEve

#41 Insisting On Being A Tortoise (With The Real One Sleeping Inside

Image source: Evilkish

#42 Cat Politely Refuse To Be Petted

Image source: luonganhvu

#43 Lucipurr Is Such A Weird Lil Dude. He Also Has More Than One Tooth

Image source: Lorlaa

#44 When You Remember That Embarrassing Moment From Years Ago

Image source: lnonl

#45 What Do You Think Happened…?

Image source: Voxit

#46 What

Image source: NatyBond_OF

#47 I Left The Pantry Open For One Minute

Image source: goth_trash

#48 Ok, Let It Be Tweet-Tweet

Image source: fat_old_boy

#49 Come Up With The Name For The Photo

Image source: fat_old_boy

#50 Maggie Trying To Be Subtle

Image source: nat_cat1521

