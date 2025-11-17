45 Times People Came Across Such Fantastic Second-Hand Finds, They Just Had To Share (New Pics)

Shopping second-hand is now all the rage. It’s cheaper, more sustainable and environmentally friendly. It’s even more fun – you never know if you’ll find a rare knick-knack or some designer-brand piece. Second-hand items can often be not only goofy and fun, but also have a fascinating story behind them.
The Instagram page Weird Second-Hand Finds is where people send in interesting items they found while thrift shopping. The creator of the page, Sarah, was also kind enough to share some of her thoughts with us. We also spoke with recycling artist Shelly Kennagh, who told us a little bit more about reusing and repurposing thrifted items.
#1 Behold! My Precious Stegosaurus Teapot, Cream And Sugar, Salt And Pepper, And — Most Fabulous And Impressive Of All — Napkin Rings! All I Need Now Are The Stegosaurus Mugs. Are They Not The Cutest?
#2 While Driving Through The Neighborhood Found This Laying On The Curb Couldn’t Believe It Wasent Broke Just Needed Bulbs Absolutely Love It
#3 Goodwill Find
#4 “This Wonderful Secondhand Find Is Courtesy Of Fb Marketplace Here In Missouri. The Lovely Couple I Bought It From Said It Originally Came From A Library In Fort Smith Ar. We Have Named It Dewy And Filled A Single Drawer With Ketchup Packets. Unsure Of What We Will Do With The Other 59 Drawers.”
#5 I Found These Thrifting Today! They Glow In The Dark
#6 Take My Money
#7 My Best Friend Knows Me So Well, And Picked This Up For Me In Her Neighborhood. I’m Soooo In Love And Cant Wait To Make A Cute Cushion For It
#8 Picked Up This Dapper Guy Today From Our Local Buy And Sell, Set Him Up In Our Bathroom To Hold Extra Tp Then Waited For My Husband To Come Home 😂 Frog Butler, He’s So Fancy
#9 Went To Several Area Thrift Stores With My Sister Today. Found This Set At Vintage Vibes In Chesapeake Va
#10 I Was So Excited To Find These Rad Planet Glasses At The Salvation Army In Corona California, For $5.99 Today!
#11 Got This Great Lamp For My Reading Room At The Second Hand Store Grove Depot In Locust Grove Ga. I Love It . Got It Home And Saw It Had The Name Of American Artist Charles Wysocki. I Paid $60 And I Think Its Value Is Much Higher
#12 Behold The Strawberry Salt And Pepper Shakers! Found At A Local Estate Sale In Torrance Ca
#13 Today I Hit The Jackpot Though! I Was At A Garage Sale And Spotted These Adorable Monster Planters, Immediately Lost My Mind
#14 For $3, And As A Long Time Fan, This Definitley Came Home With Me!! At Goodwill In Denver, Co
#15 Found My Dream Couch On Market Place. Searched For One For Years But Could Never Find One….was Sooo Happy To Finally Find One And Bring It Home. I Am The 3rd Owner
#16 I Went Out Junkin And Found This Treasure At A Local Resale Spot For 99 Cents. 😹 I Think I’m In Love
#17 My Newest Goodwill Find ❤🐌 For $8 I Couldn’t Say No! – Goodwill Brunswick, Oh
#18 Found This Incredible Frog Tea Set At A Shop I Unfortunately Cannot Remember The Name Of In Wilmington, Nc. Has Since Inspired My Manic Pursual Of A Frog Tea Party
#19 Absolutely Gorgeous!! I Wish I Had Somewhere To Hang This In My House. But Sadly It Stayed In The Antique Mall In Sevierville Tn Edit: I’m Pretty Sure The Store Was Heartland Antiques (But We Went To Several) And It Looks Like The Price Tag Says $2485
#20 I Made Eye Contact With This Amazing Piece From Across The Hall. It Was Love At First Sight. Taxidermy Burlesque Rat. Best Purchase I’ve Ever Made Rat Is Made By Showtime Taxidermy!
#21 Things That Get Turned Into A Lamp? A Family Member Found This Encyclopedia Set That His Friend Was Throwing Out…and He Transformed Them Into A Floor Lamp! The Book Worm Was Found At A Resale Shop A Long Time Ago!
#22 I Found It On Marketplace For $40, But It’s Really A Mystery Chair. The Owner Said It Was Made By A Private Business Across The World Somewhere, But Anywhere You Find It Online Are Scam Sites. So This Chair Is Super Unique!
#23 This Is Definitely The Weirdest And Most Wonderful Find I’ve Ever Had. I Found It On A Local For Sale Site Similar To Craigslist Last Fall. It’s A Vintage Ibex Ram Head Table And It Made All My Dining Room Dreams Come True!
#24 Got A Mcdonald’s Sign Off Fb Marketplace And Painted It Pink And Put It In My House!
#25 My Favourite Thrift Ever! $2.00 Found This One A While Back, This Week I Finally Got Around To Hanging It Up
#26 Hubby Found This Lovely Find At Our Local Thrift Store. Yes It Came Homs With Us. Trying To Decided If The Chair Was Reupholstered Or If This Is How It Was Originally Purchased. I Can Find The Material But Not Can’t Find A Chair Like This With The Material On It
#27 Found This Spoon Today At Hospice Thrift In California
#28 Found In Lancaster Pa Thrift Store. It Came Home With Me For $4
#29 Picked Up Someone’s Celestial Dish Collection For $40 Off Facebook Marketplace. Mugs Bowls, Plates, Salt And Pepper Shakers, And Even Light Switch Covers! So Incredibly Happy To See Only A Handful Of Them Are Non Dishwasher/Microwave/Food Safe
#30 Saw This Today At Habitat For Humanity In Kelso Washington, It’s Still There 😉 Thought It Was Funny And Very True
#31 Found In A Thrift Store Today. A Couple Of My Cats Are Concerned About 5g And Alien Mind Probes. I Definitely Brought This Home
#32 Behold! Pg. 80 Of Anne Of Green Gables Printed On A Wooden Canvas. 🥺 Found At The Goodwill In Milford, De Of Course It Came Home With Me!
#33 Found At A Antique Mall In Arlington Tx. My Wife Collects Odd Salt And Pepper Shaker
#34 I See The Chicken Purses. And Raise You A Toadly Hilarious Purse. Still At Goodwill. Wi
#35 This Beauty Showed Up On The Local Marketplace Looking For A New Home, And How Could I Resist?
#36 Saw At The Di In Idaho Falls Today. You Know There Was Drama In This Office !
#37 “Rainbow Brite Kitchen Set I Saw At A Kids Consignment Sale Today. I Loved Rainbow Brite When I Was Little, Made Me So Nostalgic! $25 And $35 For Each Piece. Seemed To Be Made Of Tin? Interesting!
#38 Hit Up An Estate Sale In Milwaukee Yesterday And Snagged This Set And Omg I’m In Love
#39 I Collect And Love All Things Spooky, So When I Saw This Memento Mori Behind The Counter Of My Favorite Thrift Shop I Was About Hyperventilating. Best $15 Ever Spent.
#40 For My 80s Lovers.. Found This In A Random Box In My Mom’s Attic. E.t. Comb, Brush, & Set From 1982
#41 Anyone Need A Burrito Wallet? It Unrolled Like A Burrito. Goodwill Find
#42 Found These 26 Spicy Little Cats At A Missouri Thrift Store.around 60$ For Everything. St Roberts Missouri
#43 Tag The One Who Would Rock These
#44 I Admired And Left This Portrait At A Yard Sale In New Mexico
#45 Found And Left At Montgomery Street Antique Mall. Fort Worth, Texas. Long Sleeve Blouse
