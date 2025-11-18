50 ‘Ancient Marvels’ That Make Modern Technology Look Like Child’s Play (New Pics)

As easy as it might seem to dismiss the past as, somehow, a different place, it can be edifying to actually see things from before one was born. History is chock-full of cool things that everyone should try to see at some point. Travel is expensive and time consuming, but, fortunately, through the magic of the internet, anyone can see these things now.
The "Ancient Marvels" Facebook page is dedicated to interesting posts displaying human and natural artifacts from across history.
#1 Crossness Pumping Station; A Victorian Gem In London, England
Hidden beneath London’s streets to deal with sewage, it’s a masterpiece of engineering, architecture and design. It was built in 1865
Image source: Gül Salih
#2 Pimburattewa Tank In Sri Lanka, A Marvel Of Ancient Engineering, Was Constructed By King Parakramabahu I In The 12th Century
Image source: Stacie Jarvis
#3 A Stunning Sculpture From The 18th Century By Francesco Queirolo, Italy
Truly is a Marvel of marble artistry. The piece features an exquisitely detailed net, painstakingly carved from a single block of marble. In fact, Queirolo took on this ambitious project alone, as his apprentices were too apprehensive to approach it for fear the delicate work might shatter under their hands. This labor of love consumed a full seven years of his life, resulting in a masterpiece that captures the imagination and showcases unparalleled skill
Image source: Gül Salih
#4 The Dying Lion Of Lucerne Is One Of The World’s Most Famous Monuments
It was carved out of natural rock in memory of the heroic deaths of the Swiss mercenaries at the Tuileries in 1792. Mark Twain described the Lion of Lucerne as the saddest and most moving piece of rock in the world. The Lion lies in his lair in the perpendicular face of a low cliff — for he is carved from the living rock of the cliff. His size is colossal, his attitude is noble. His head is bowed, the broken spear is sticking in his shoulder, his protecting paw rests upon the lilies of France. Vines hang down the cliff and wave in the wind, and a clear stream trickles from above and empties into a pond at the base, and in the smooth surface of the pond the lion is mirrored, among the water-lilies. Around about are green trees and grass. The place is a sheltered, reposeful woodland
Image source: Cem Çelik
#5 It Is Known As The “Double Statue Of Mephistophele And Margarita” And Is A Statue Carved Out Of A Single Piece Of Sycamore
It was created by an unknown French sculptor in the 19th century and is now in the Salar Jang Museum in Hyderabad, India.
Its peculiarity is that on the one hand you sculpt a figure of a man and on the other a woman. A huge mirror was installed behind the statue, so that you can admire two images at the same time and appreciate the impeccable skills of the author
#6 The Prague Astronomical Clock, Dating Back To 1410, Is A True Wonder Of Medieval Engineering And The Oldest Astronomical Clock Still In Operation Today
Found in Prague’s Old Town Square, this clock does much more than just tell the time—it also reveals the date, zodiac signs, and important astronomical information. The clock’s complex design and flawless mechanics showcase the advanced skills and understanding of its creators, serving as a lasting emblem of Prague’s historical and cultural legacy.
Image source: Gül Salih
#7 Shah-E-Cheragh Sanctuary, Shiraz, Iran
Image source: Gül Salih
#8 The Largest Roman Mosaic In The World Is Not In A Museum, But In A Hotel.. And You Can Visit Freely
Immense (836 m2) and perfectly preserved, discovered in 2011 in Antakya, Turkey, ancient Antioch. It appeared when the underground was excavated to build the hotel and gave place to a formidable Hotel-Museum, whose basement is an authentic Archaeological Park managed by archaeologists of the country. Believed to be the remains of the Antioch Forum. Image: Pegasus mosaic
Image source: Ancient Marvels
#9 Our Ancestors Had A Sense Of Humor… And Talent! Sainte-Foy Abbey, Circa 1050
Image source: Sreytes Leav
#10 St. Gall Abbey Library, Switzerland
It contains 2,100 manuscripts from the 8th to 15th centuries and 1,650 incunabula, codices, ancient books and engravings. Its collection includes around 160,000 books.
©️Till Forrer
Image source: Gül Salih
#11 This Is A Door Lock From Frank Koralewski (1872-1941). This Lock Is Made In 1911, Is Covered With Gold, Silver And Bronze
Image source: Shampa Sen
#12 600 Years Ago, There Were No Excavators Or Jcb Machines, But Still, This 9-Story Masterpiece Is A Wonder Of The World, An Evidence To The Bravery And Grandeur Of India’s History
Image source: Nibedita Das
#13 Inside The Historic Blue Mosque, Istanbul, Turkey Built By Sultan Ahmed I In 1609-1616
Image source: Gül Salih
#14 Luxor, Egypt
Image source: Nibedita Das
#15 Medicee Chapel, Florence, Italy
Image source: Gül Salih
#16 A Gothic-Styled Spiral Staircase Carved From A Single Tree In 1851, In Lednice Castle, Czech Republic, As A Symbol Of Progressing Toward The “Ultimate Step”, With Our Goals
Image source: Alsina Niel
#17 This Beautiful Piece Was Carved By Hand From Camel Bone Depicting Kwanyin Mountain, C 1800, Chinese
It contains about 27 hand-carved Taoist immortals, flowers, clouds, and a central pagoda
Image source: Gül Salih
#18 A Masterpiece Of Turkish Agate And Gold
Image source: Gül Salih
#19 The Balcony House In Mesa Verde National Park In Colorado Is One Of The Park’s Best Preserved Rock Dwellings
Built around 1200 AD, this site has 40 rooms and two chimneys, placed inside a natural playground.
Accessible by a series of stairs and tunnels, Balcony House offers stunning views and insight into the daily lives of its former residents
Image source: Ancient Marvels
#20 Sculpture “Ophelia” Carved By The Great Actress Sarah Bernhardt In 1880
Image source: Gül Salih
#21 Newgrange A Neolithic Tomb About 5,200bc Years Old, Was Built In 3,200bc
Located in county Meath in the Republic of Ireland. It’s older than the pyramids in Egypt by 600 years and older than Stonehenge by1,000 years
Image source: Gül Salih
#22 Archaeologists Led By Professor Kutalmış Görkay, Of University Of Ankara In Türkiye, Has Unearthed Three Ancient Greek Mosaics (2nd Century BC)
in Zeugma (Türkiye), near border with Syria. Zeugma served as one of most important trading centers of Eastern Roman Empire
Image source: Gül Salih
#23 The Mughal Emerald Wine Glass, Crafted In 1620 Ad, Is A Magnificent Piece Made Of Emerald, Gold And Enamel
It belonged to Mughal emperor Jahangir, who reigned from 1605 to 1627 in northern India. This emerald was originally mined in Colombia and sold in India, where such gems were highly valued by the emperors of the Mughal Empire (1526-1857 AD). This jewel not only shone in the hands of the emperor, but it also symbolized the richness and historical legacy of two great empires, standing out for its exceptional beauty and significant cultural value.
Image source: Gül Salih
#24 An Ancient Egyptian Faience Ring Depicting A Mother Cat With Kittens Would Have Been A Charming And Significant Artifact In The Context Of Ancient Egyptian Culture
Image source: Nosheen Iqbal
#25 Discovered By Howard Carter In 1922, The Exquisite Alabaster Ship From Tutankhamun’s Tomb Hails From The 14th Century Bce, Making It An Astonishing 3,300 Years Old
This remarkable example of ancient Egyptian artistry, elegantly nestled within an alabaster box, underscores the significance of ships in Egyptian traditions, embodying the voyage to the afterlife. Crafted for the young Pharaoh’s eternal journey, this captivating artifact is now homed at the Egyptian Museum in Cairo
Image source: Gül Salih
#26 Library At Marienburg Castle, Germany, 19th Century
Image source: Alsina Niel
#27 Ceilng Of The Imamhussein Shrine, Karbala, Iraq
Image source: Gül Salih
#28 Devil’s Bridge, Or *ponte Della Maddalena*, Is A Stunning Medieval Stone Bridge In Borgo A Mozzano, Tuscany, Italy
Built in the 11th century, it spans the Serchio River and is renowned for its distinctive, picturesque arch and local legends.
According to folklore, the bridge was constructed with the help of the devil, who was tricked by the townspeople into completing it under a pact that required the soul of the first to cross.
Despite the legend, historical records suggest the bridge was built to facilitate travel and commerce in the region
Image source: Danilo Nebreja
#29 A Different View Of Sagrada Familia – Gaudi’s Masterpiece In Barcelona, Spain
Image source: Gül Salih
#30 Worn Rock-Hewn Stairs Dating Back To The 11th Century Ce, Leading To The Sperlinga Castle In Sicily, Italy
Image source: Nibedita Das
#31 The Sewer Pipe At Pierrefonds Castle This Terrifying But Beautiful Drain Belongs To The Castle’s Dungeon. Castle From The Xii Century. France
Image source: Gül Salih
#32 The Puente Nuevo, Ronda, Spain
LOOKING LIKE SOMETHING STRAIGHT OUT of Game of Thrones, the Puente Nuevo spans a narrow chasm that separates two sides of the historic city of Ronda.It was the first attempt at bridging the canyon at this height, and it was no easy feat. The chasm was relatively narrow, but plunged some 390 feet straight down to the Guadalevín River below.
The architects Jose Garcia and Juan Camacho were chosen for the project, and they began work on a single arch design in 1735. During the 1936–1939 civil war, which heavily affected Ronda, captured prisoners were allegedly tortured in the chamber. Some, apparently, were thrown from the windows of the chamber, to break upon the rocks of the El Tajo gorge far below.
A scene in Hemingway’s For Whom the Bell Tolls, in which Fascist sympathizers are thrown from the cliffs of a fictional village, is believed to have been inspired by events in Ronda.
Image source: CameraMan Woosie
#33 Intricately Carved Violin Of Domenico Galli, 1687
Image source: Nosheen Iqbal
#34 Little Known Fact: Sudan Has More Than 200 Pyramids Dating Back To 5,000 Years
Image source: Gül Salih
#35 The Amazing Ruins Of Sanatório Albergaria Grandella, Portugal
Image source: Gül Salih
#36 The Fairy Chimneys In Cappadocia, Turkey, Are A Surreal Natural Wonder
These Unique Rock Formations, Sculpted By Volcanic Activity And Erosion Over Thousands Of Years, Create An Otherworldly Landscape
The tall, thin spires, some of which reach up to 130 feet, are often topped with harder rock caps, resembling whimsical chimneys or mushrooms.
This geological marvel, combined with the region’s ancient cave dwellings and vibrant hot air balloon scene, makes Cappadocia a captivating destination for travelers seeking both natural beauty and historical intrigue…
Image credit to respective owner.
Image source: Nibedita Das
#37 The Crowley Lake Stone Columns In California. Created By Eons Old Volcanic Activity
Image source: Shampa Sen
#38 David Is A Life-Size Marble Sculpture By Gian Lorenzo Bernini
The sculpture was one of many commissions to decorate the villa of Bernini’s patron Cardinal Scipione Borghese – where it still resides today, as part of the Galleria Borghese. It was completed in the course of eight months from 1623 to 1624
Image source: Gül Salih
#39 Sun Temple In Modhera, India Built In 1026
Image source: Gül Salih
#40 Petra, Jordan
Image source: Jesse Lopez
#41 The Erechtheion (Or Erechtheum) Is An Ancient Greek Temple Constructed On The Acropolis Of Athens Between 421 And 406 BCE
In the Golden Age of the city in order to house the ancient wooden cult statue of Athena and generally glorify the great city at the height of its power and influence. The Erechtheion has suffered a troubled history of misuse and neglect, but with its prominent position above the city and porch of six Caryatids, it remains one of the most distinctive buildings from antiquity.
The Erechtheion, named after the demi-god Erechtheus, the mythical Athenian king, was conceived as a suitable structure to house the ancient wooden cult statue of Athena, which maintained its religious significance despite the arrival of the gigantic chryselephantine statue within the nearby Parthenon. The building also had other functions, though, notably as the shrine centre for other more ancient cults: to Erechtheus, his brother Boutes – the Ploughman, Pandrosos, the mythical first Athenian king Kekrops (or Cecrops) – half-man, half-snake, and the gods Hephaistos and Poseidon.
As with the other new buildings on the acropolis, the Erechtheion was built from Pentelic marble which came from the nearby Mt. Pentelicus and was celebrated for its pure white appearance and fine grain. It also contains traces of iron which over time have oxidised, giving the marble a soft honey colour, a quality particularly evident at sunrise and sunset.
Photo by : @ilias_kant.
Image source: Nibedita Das
#42 Château Du Sailhant Is A 1000 Year Old Château-Fort In Auvergne Region, Central France
It stands on a triangular basaltic spur. The walls of the castle just like its 7 towers are made of ancient gray lava blocks while the roofs are covered with stone slabs. The first fortification at the site was a wooden tower protected by a wall and a dry moat – actually this is now the only side one can access the chateau. In the early 11th c. the Lords of Sailhant replaced the wooden tower with a square stone keep. The Saillans family kept expanding the fortress – by the 13th c. the spur was closed off by a curtain wall with ramparts and 2 towers and a deep, dry moat. By the 18th c. the chateau was in a dilapidated state, some structures were demolished. In 1997 the ruined castle was bought by architect Joseph Pell Lombardi from New York, who made it his residence following 25 years of restoration efforts.
Photo by @chateauxethistoire
Photo by @chateauxethistoire
#43 Engineering Of The Roman Aqueduct Le Delikkemer
The Turkish word “Delikkemer” which is the current local name of this structure literally translates as “arch with a hole”
#44 Ancient Egyptian Ring With Two Ducks, Gold, Ramesses Iv. New Kingdom Egypt. Now In Louvre
Image source: Gül Salih
#45 Kublai Khan Statue Emperor, General (C. 1215–c. 1294)
Xanadu – was the summer capital of Kublai Khan’s Yuan Dynasty in China, located in what is now called Inner Mongolia, 350 kilometres north of Beijing. Xanadu, ruins of the first capital of Kublai Khan. Listed as a World Heritage Site.
Ancient road
Image source: Gül Salih
#46 The Palace Of King Ardashir I, Founder Of The Persian Sasanian Empire, Is A Significant Historical Site Built Around 224 Ce
Image source: Shampa Sen
#47 Sculpture On The Outside Of The Hall Of 1000 Pillars At Sri Ranganathaswamy, A Medieval Hindu Temple At Srirangam In Tiruchirapalli In The Tamil Nadu Region Of Southern India
Image source: Muhammad Asghar
#48 A Horreo Is A Traditional Granary Or Storage Building Commonly Found In The Northwest Region Of Spain, Particularly In Galicia, Asturias, And Cantabria
These structures are typically raised off the ground on pillars or stilts to protect the stored grain or food from moisture and pests. Horreos are characterized by their unique architectural design, featuring a rectangular or elongated shape with slatted walls or vents to allow for air circulation.
The construction of horreos dates back centuries, with some examples dating as far back as the Middle Ages. They were originally used to store and preserve crops such as corn, wheat, and other grains, as well as other food items like potatoes and beans. The elevated design of horreos helps to keep the stored goods dry and safe from rodents and insects.
Horreos are not only functional structures but also hold cultural significance in the regions where they are prevalent. They are often decorated with intricate carvings, symbols, or patterns, reflecting local craftsmanship and traditions. In addition to their practical use for food storage, horreos have become iconic symbols of rural life in Spain, attracting tourists and visitors who appreciate their historical and architectural value.
Image source: Shampa Sen
#49 Al Hajjarah Is A Stunning Mountain Village In The Haraz Mountains In Yemen, Known For Its Stunning Stone Architecture And Dramatic Cliff-Top Location
Dating back to the 12th century, this historic town was originally a defensive post for the region. The buildings, constructed from local stone, blend in perfectly with the rugged terrain, creating a stunning view.
Al Hajjarah offers a glimpse into Yemen’s rich cultural heritage and traditional lifestyle, with its narrow alleys, ancient mosques and farmland cascading down the hillside.
Despite the challenges facing the region, the village remains a testament to Yemen’s architectural and cultural legacy
#50 Gökçe Island, Dereköy Historical Greek Laundry.turkey
These types of laundries are not only in Gökçeada but also in other villages. The important feature here is that it is an island with plenty of water. It is one of the few islands with the most water among the Aegean islands.
It is the best preserved laundromat in Gökçeada. It is rectangular in shape with rubble stones. It served as a cleaning and socializing function during the period it was used. Dereköy Greek Laundry is located near Hagia Panaghia Church. Inside the structure; there are fountains, stoves for boiling water and laundry tubs. In addition, niches made for placing items such as bowls and soap, shower areas and channels for disposing of dirty water are also noticeable. Built as a tradition, Dereköy Historical Greek Laundry is a monumental structure. The Greek people have made a certain day of the week their laundry day. It is known that the women of the village washed their clothes here and then washed themselves and finished the day.
Image source: Nibedita Das
