Weird Animals You Met Randomly

by

As you were walking down the street, in the forest, or at the pet shop, this could also be when you caught your own house pet doing something weird.

Well, here they are, those animals doing something you don’t understand!

#1 Captured This Cat With Heterochromia On My Way Home From Work

#2 Chilax

#3 First, We Found A Hedgehog Nest, In A Couple Of Months, This Little Fellow Appeared

#4 This Cute Couple Sharing Hay On A Cold Autumn Day

#5 A Human, Quick, Act Normal!

#6 Tiniest Froggie Friend Met In Samogitia, Lithuania

#7 Took A Photo Of A Camel And Only Then Saw The Other One! Such A Creeper Staring From The Shadows

#8 This Weird Couple In London

#9 Forever Friends… Costa Rica

#10 Came Home One Day And Was Greeted By This Mama Wolf Spider And Her Brood. (that’s Them On Her

#11 Found This Little Guy In My Pocket

#12 Wooo Came To Visit?

#13 Clearly He’s Riding An Invisible Scooter!!

#14 Eagle Couple

#15 Malefica Heron

#16 I Remember Thinking To Run Or To Take A Photo. Had To Change Pants After That..

#17 Found This Arrowhead Spider On The Porch This Summer.

#18 Grubbing Blue Tit

#19 This Guy Took A Nut Off My Sister In London!!

#20 Beautiful Spider That Lives In My Backyard.

#21 Tiny Gecko In Our Shower In The Galacopos Islands! :d

#22 Papilio Machaon Visited Us On Our Balcony In The Hot Summer. (brno, Czech Republic)

#23 Frog In Back Garden Wall

#24 The Frog That Appeared In My Camera Case One Random Morning!

#25 My Mighty Steed♡ Guess His Age…

#26 Feeding Spider

#27 Neighbourhood Kitty

#28 Emotions

#29 Found This Little Girl Walking Home :) 6 Week Old Copper Belly

#30 Lever

#31 Pokemon?

#32 We Met This Hairy Caterpillar On Our Holiday :)

#33 What Is This?….

#34 My New Friend

#35 Frogmouths Outside My Window

Patrick Penrose
