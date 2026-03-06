69 Times Designers Went Too Far And Made Things Impossible To Use (New Pics)

Design is a field that runs on creativity. But as with anything, too much of a good thing can quickly become a bad thing—and it turns out, you can absolutely have way too much creativity.
If you need proof, look no further than r/DesignDesign, a subreddit dedicated to what happens when designers try a little too hard and end up with something nobody can actually use. We’ve rounded up some of the funniest and worst offenders below. Scroll down and upvote the ones that left you the most baffled.
#1 Having To Scan A Qr Code In Case Of Emergency
Image source: y4s4f4e
#2 What Is Even The Goal Of The Photographer Here?
Image source: FreddThundersen
#3 Blueberry Casserole
Image source: rub-by
#4 Cliff Cup
Image source: snootyscoop
#5 This “Dynamic” Clock
Image source: LeBateleur1
#6 Expect To Respect
Image source: nico-ghost-king
#7 Open / Closed Door Sign
Image source: Red-42
#8 Innovative
Image source: nerooooooo
#9 Why Does The Logo Look Like It Belongs To A Keratin-Enriched Conditioner Bottle?
Image source: bubblyboiyo
#10 It’s Got Design In The Name!
Image source: J0rgeJ0nes
#11 This Whisky Glass
Image source: skan76
#12 Minimalist Nativity Sets
Image source: OrwellianWiress
#13 Fully Transparent Urinal Glass Partition. More Stupid Than Interesting Imo
Image source: wingsoverpyrrhia
#14 This Clock When Its 12
Image source: missile-gap
#15 Local Burger Place’s Graphic Menu
Image source: TheWaterUser
#16 W The In R
Image source: giereck
#17 What Is This Oddly Shaped Sink Used For?
Image source: c_h_a_r_
#18 A Bathroom Sign My Friend Came Across
Image source: SrvniD
#19 Handrail With Gaps And Sharp Edges
Image source: acidiola
#20 This Was The “Sink” In A Restaurant
Image source: VVA9999
#21 A Story A Is Will Deal Storr
Image source: tor-ak
#22 Beer Qr Code Doesn’t Work With Most Qr Scanners
Image source: ransoing
#23 Is This Too Literal?
Image source: Accurate_Koala_4698
#24 Opaque Bottle Has Drinking Goal Marks
Image source: noyza2132
#25 Square Toilet Is Really Uncomfortable
Image source: chillpill_23
#26 This Is Probably The Funniest And Weirdest Washroom Sign
Image source: portal742
#27 Rip White Shirts
Image source: braveNewWorldView
#28 Chairs In Despair
Image source: jibcheese
#29 Coffee Table With Bonus Mountain Range
Image source: acidiola
#30 So That’s The Opposite Of A Pocket Watch
Image source: paulekas_
#31 This Handrail
Image source: ekkki
#32 Panthermobile
Image source: StephenMcGannon
#33 What Is Supposed To Be Good In This Design?
Image source: Red-42
#34 Just Saw This Bench Made Of Playground Slide
Image source: SirCalvin
#35 This House, Where You Will Never See Any Sun Or Sky, Complete With Unusable Pool
Image source: ruumoo
#36 Creature Cups
Image source: PresentSecretary44
#37 New Store At My Mall. I Have No Idea What Its Called
Image source: Snoo-35252
#38 Just No
Image source: nokyemotted
#39 “Hoopla” Doughnuts Made With “Doughnut Quarters” Apparently
Image source: kioku119
#40 The Entire Hotel Room Lights Up When Someone Turns On The Bathroom Light
Image source: MarchogGwyrdd
#41 The Dune Popcorn Bucket
Image source: ryansc0tt
#42 Sunglasses, Mask, Face Shield
Image source: Sufficient-Cress1958
#43 Because People Love Sitting On Bike Seats When They Don’t Have To
Image source: DrLeisure
#44 Star War
Image source: RustyShadeOfRed
#45 Floor Mat With Folding-Up Furniture
Image source: Fit22b
#46 Achieve Ylur Dreams
Image source: spatula-tattoo
#47 This Is Supposed To Be A Bathtub
Image source: AStrangeHorse
#48 Re-Imagining The Egg Carton
Image source: lasercat_pow
#49 Worst Designed Remote Ever
Image source: opinionated-dick
#50 This Is A $1,000 Armchair
Image source: Moonwatcher-451
#51 Great Ergonomics
Image source: OverR2b
#52 I’m Bothered By Like Three Things
Image source: Aristocration
#53 The Forks They Had At The Restaurant This Guy Went To
Image source: glemau
#54 No One Can See Your Cards, Including You
Image source: Gunsh0t
#55 The Most Important Information Is Harder To Read Than The Regular Font
Image source: asskkculinary
#56 New Brutalism By In Vivo
Image source: invivo_works
#57 “Wonderfully” Designed Staircase
Image source: rvinenlvst
#58 These Sliding Door Handles (Tilted Top = Unlocked, Straight = Locked)
Image source: hecka-tea
#59 Surely These Uncustomisable Chocolate Squares Belong Here?
Image source: tameyzin
#60 This Simpsons Mug
Image source: NeoTFG
#61 Man Ray Chess Set (1926)
Image source: StephenMcGannon
#62 I Mean, Someone Did This On Purpose, Right?
Image source: PelicanDesAlpes
#63 Meatball Plate By Gustav Westman X IKEA
Image source: krampaus
#64 Found At My Doctor Today – I Think It’s A Umbrella Holder
Image source: LivingDecent9828
#65 Why Ux Research Is Important It Really Is!!
Image source: samiksha_designer
#66 Idk If This Fits In Here But Hey
Image source: balthaharis
#67 A Sink That… Sinks?
Image source: Virmire_Survivor
#68 This Keyboard With Blurry Keycaps Made To Look Like Early 3D Video Game Graphics
Image source: glyph1234
#69 This Hammer
Image source: brainchipedchicken
Follow Us