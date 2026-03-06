69 Times Designers Went Too Far And Made Things Impossible To Use (New Pics)

by

Design is a field that runs on creativity. But as with anything, too much of a good thing can quickly become a bad thing—and it turns out, you can absolutely have way too much creativity.

If you need proof, look no further than r/DesignDesign, a subreddit dedicated to what happens when designers try a little too hard and end up with something nobody can actually use. We’ve rounded up some of the funniest and worst offenders below. Scroll down and upvote the ones that left you the most baffled.

#1 Having To Scan A Qr Code In Case Of Emergency

69 Times Designers Went Too Far And Made Things Impossible To Use (New Pics)

Image source: y4s4f4e

#2 What Is Even The Goal Of The Photographer Here?

69 Times Designers Went Too Far And Made Things Impossible To Use (New Pics)

Image source: FreddThundersen

#3 Blueberry Casserole

69 Times Designers Went Too Far And Made Things Impossible To Use (New Pics)

Image source: rub-by

#4 Cliff Cup

69 Times Designers Went Too Far And Made Things Impossible To Use (New Pics)

Image source: snootyscoop

#5 This “Dynamic” Clock

69 Times Designers Went Too Far And Made Things Impossible To Use (New Pics)

Image source: LeBateleur1

#6 Expect To Respect

69 Times Designers Went Too Far And Made Things Impossible To Use (New Pics)

Image source: nico-ghost-king

#7 Open / Closed Door Sign

69 Times Designers Went Too Far And Made Things Impossible To Use (New Pics)

Image source: Red-42

#8 Innovative

69 Times Designers Went Too Far And Made Things Impossible To Use (New Pics)

Image source: nerooooooo

#9 Why Does The Logo Look Like It Belongs To A Keratin-Enriched Conditioner Bottle?

69 Times Designers Went Too Far And Made Things Impossible To Use (New Pics)

Image source: bubblyboiyo

#10 It’s Got Design In The Name!

69 Times Designers Went Too Far And Made Things Impossible To Use (New Pics)

Image source: J0rgeJ0nes

#11 This Whisky Glass

69 Times Designers Went Too Far And Made Things Impossible To Use (New Pics)

Image source: skan76

#12 Minimalist Nativity Sets

69 Times Designers Went Too Far And Made Things Impossible To Use (New Pics)

Image source: OrwellianWiress

#13 Fully Transparent Urinal Glass Partition. More Stupid Than Interesting Imo

69 Times Designers Went Too Far And Made Things Impossible To Use (New Pics)

Image source: wingsoverpyrrhia

#14 This Clock When Its 12

69 Times Designers Went Too Far And Made Things Impossible To Use (New Pics)

Image source: missile-gap

#15 Local Burger Place’s Graphic Menu

69 Times Designers Went Too Far And Made Things Impossible To Use (New Pics)

Image source: TheWaterUser

#16 W The In R

69 Times Designers Went Too Far And Made Things Impossible To Use (New Pics)

Image source: giereck

#17 What Is This Oddly Shaped Sink Used For?

69 Times Designers Went Too Far And Made Things Impossible To Use (New Pics)

Image source: c_h_a_r_

#18 A Bathroom Sign My Friend Came Across

69 Times Designers Went Too Far And Made Things Impossible To Use (New Pics)

Image source: SrvniD

#19 Handrail With Gaps And Sharp Edges

69 Times Designers Went Too Far And Made Things Impossible To Use (New Pics)

Image source: acidiola

#20 This Was The “Sink” In A Restaurant

69 Times Designers Went Too Far And Made Things Impossible To Use (New Pics)

Image source: VVA9999

#21 A Story A Is Will Deal Storr

69 Times Designers Went Too Far And Made Things Impossible To Use (New Pics)

Image source: tor-ak

#22 Beer Qr Code Doesn’t Work With Most Qr Scanners

69 Times Designers Went Too Far And Made Things Impossible To Use (New Pics)

Image source: ransoing

#23 Is This Too Literal?

69 Times Designers Went Too Far And Made Things Impossible To Use (New Pics)

Image source: Accurate_Koala_4698

#24 Opaque Bottle Has Drinking Goal Marks

69 Times Designers Went Too Far And Made Things Impossible To Use (New Pics)

Image source: noyza2132

#25 Square Toilet Is Really Uncomfortable

69 Times Designers Went Too Far And Made Things Impossible To Use (New Pics)

Image source: chillpill_23

#26 This Is Probably The Funniest And Weirdest Washroom Sign

69 Times Designers Went Too Far And Made Things Impossible To Use (New Pics)

Image source: portal742

#27 Rip White Shirts

69 Times Designers Went Too Far And Made Things Impossible To Use (New Pics)

Image source: braveNewWorldView

#28 Chairs In Despair

69 Times Designers Went Too Far And Made Things Impossible To Use (New Pics)

Image source: jibcheese

#29 Coffee Table With Bonus Mountain Range

69 Times Designers Went Too Far And Made Things Impossible To Use (New Pics)

Image source: acidiola

#30 So That’s The Opposite Of A Pocket Watch

69 Times Designers Went Too Far And Made Things Impossible To Use (New Pics)

Image source: paulekas_

#31 This Handrail

69 Times Designers Went Too Far And Made Things Impossible To Use (New Pics)

Image source: ekkki

#32 Panthermobile

69 Times Designers Went Too Far And Made Things Impossible To Use (New Pics)

Image source: StephenMcGannon

#33 What Is Supposed To Be Good In This Design?

69 Times Designers Went Too Far And Made Things Impossible To Use (New Pics)

Image source: Red-42

#34 Just Saw This Bench Made Of Playground Slide

69 Times Designers Went Too Far And Made Things Impossible To Use (New Pics)

Image source: SirCalvin

#35 This House, Where You Will Never See Any Sun Or Sky, Complete With Unusable Pool

69 Times Designers Went Too Far And Made Things Impossible To Use (New Pics)

Image source: ruumoo

#36 Creature Cups

69 Times Designers Went Too Far And Made Things Impossible To Use (New Pics)

Image source: PresentSecretary44

#37 New Store At My Mall. I Have No Idea What Its Called

69 Times Designers Went Too Far And Made Things Impossible To Use (New Pics)

Image source: Snoo-35252

#38 Just No

69 Times Designers Went Too Far And Made Things Impossible To Use (New Pics)

Image source: nokyemotted

#39 “Hoopla” Doughnuts Made With “Doughnut Quarters” Apparently

69 Times Designers Went Too Far And Made Things Impossible To Use (New Pics)

Image source: kioku119

#40 The Entire Hotel Room Lights Up When Someone Turns On The Bathroom Light

69 Times Designers Went Too Far And Made Things Impossible To Use (New Pics)

Image source: MarchogGwyrdd

#41 The Dune Popcorn Bucket

69 Times Designers Went Too Far And Made Things Impossible To Use (New Pics)

Image source: ryansc0tt

#42 Sunglasses, Mask, Face Shield

69 Times Designers Went Too Far And Made Things Impossible To Use (New Pics)

Image source: Sufficient-Cress1958

#43 Because People Love Sitting On Bike Seats When They Don’t Have To

69 Times Designers Went Too Far And Made Things Impossible To Use (New Pics)

Image source: DrLeisure

#44 Star War

69 Times Designers Went Too Far And Made Things Impossible To Use (New Pics)

Image source: RustyShadeOfRed

#45 Floor Mat With Folding-Up Furniture

69 Times Designers Went Too Far And Made Things Impossible To Use (New Pics)

Image source: Fit22b

#46 Achieve Ylur Dreams

69 Times Designers Went Too Far And Made Things Impossible To Use (New Pics)

Image source: spatula-tattoo

#47 This Is Supposed To Be A Bathtub

69 Times Designers Went Too Far And Made Things Impossible To Use (New Pics)

Image source: AStrangeHorse

#48 Re-Imagining The Egg Carton

69 Times Designers Went Too Far And Made Things Impossible To Use (New Pics)

Image source: lasercat_pow

#49 Worst Designed Remote Ever

69 Times Designers Went Too Far And Made Things Impossible To Use (New Pics)

Image source: opinionated-dick

#50 This Is A $1,000 Armchair

69 Times Designers Went Too Far And Made Things Impossible To Use (New Pics)

Image source: Moonwatcher-451

#51 Great Ergonomics

69 Times Designers Went Too Far And Made Things Impossible To Use (New Pics)

Image source: OverR2b

#52 I’m Bothered By Like Three Things

69 Times Designers Went Too Far And Made Things Impossible To Use (New Pics)

Image source: Aristocration

#53 The Forks They Had At The Restaurant This Guy Went To

69 Times Designers Went Too Far And Made Things Impossible To Use (New Pics)

Image source: glemau

#54 No One Can See Your Cards, Including You

69 Times Designers Went Too Far And Made Things Impossible To Use (New Pics)

Image source: Gunsh0t

#55 The Most Important Information Is Harder To Read Than The Regular Font

69 Times Designers Went Too Far And Made Things Impossible To Use (New Pics)

Image source: asskkculinary

#56 New Brutalism By In Vivo

69 Times Designers Went Too Far And Made Things Impossible To Use (New Pics)

Image source: invivo_works

#57 “Wonderfully” Designed Staircase

69 Times Designers Went Too Far And Made Things Impossible To Use (New Pics)

Image source: rvinenlvst

#58 These Sliding Door Handles (Tilted Top = Unlocked, Straight = Locked)

69 Times Designers Went Too Far And Made Things Impossible To Use (New Pics)

Image source: hecka-tea

#59 Surely These Uncustomisable Chocolate Squares Belong Here?

69 Times Designers Went Too Far And Made Things Impossible To Use (New Pics)

Image source: tameyzin

#60 This Simpsons Mug

69 Times Designers Went Too Far And Made Things Impossible To Use (New Pics)

Image source: NeoTFG

#61 Man Ray Chess Set (1926)

69 Times Designers Went Too Far And Made Things Impossible To Use (New Pics)

Image source: StephenMcGannon

#62 I Mean, Someone Did This On Purpose, Right?

69 Times Designers Went Too Far And Made Things Impossible To Use (New Pics)

Image source: PelicanDesAlpes

#63 Meatball Plate By Gustav Westman X IKEA

69 Times Designers Went Too Far And Made Things Impossible To Use (New Pics)

Image source: krampaus

#64 Found At My Doctor Today – I Think It’s A Umbrella Holder

69 Times Designers Went Too Far And Made Things Impossible To Use (New Pics)

Image source: LivingDecent9828

#65 Why Ux Research Is Important It Really Is!!

69 Times Designers Went Too Far And Made Things Impossible To Use (New Pics)

Image source: samiksha_designer

#66 Idk If This Fits In Here But Hey

69 Times Designers Went Too Far And Made Things Impossible To Use (New Pics)

Image source: balthaharis

#67 A Sink That… Sinks?

69 Times Designers Went Too Far And Made Things Impossible To Use (New Pics)

Image source: Virmire_Survivor

#68 This Keyboard With Blurry Keycaps Made To Look Like Early 3D Video Game Graphics

69 Times Designers Went Too Far And Made Things Impossible To Use (New Pics)

Image source: glyph1234

#69 This Hammer

69 Times Designers Went Too Far And Made Things Impossible To Use (New Pics)

Image source: brainchipedchicken

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
30 Hilariously Unfortunate Names Parents Actually Give Their Children, As Shared In This Facebook Group
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Five Great Scenes From What We Do In The Shadows (Season One)
3 min read
Feb, 10, 2022
Best Pyramid Construction Theory Ever (11 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Photos Of From Austria Trip Are Full Of Motion
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
40 Pics That Show Why So Many People Think Cybertrucks Are A Total Disaster
3 min read
Nov, 19, 2025
China’s Earthquake Memorial Museum Looks Just Like A Natural Disaster
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025