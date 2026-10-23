“Weird Al” Yankovic: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
“Weird Al” Yankovic
6 ft 0 in (183 cm)
$20 million, 2026 est.
American
October 23, 1959
Downey, California, US
67 Years Old
Scorpio
Who Is “Weird Al” Yankovic?
“Weird Al” Yankovic is an American comedy musician, singer, and accordionist known for his sharp and humorous pop culture parodies. His clever accordion riffs and imaginative video satires have entertained multi-generational fans across five decades.
He rose to widespread fame with his hilarious 1984 Michael Jackson parody titled “Eat It.” The track topped international music charts and established his signature polka medley style. Devoted admirers frequently celebrate his vibrant stage wear and accordion solos.
Early Life and Education
Young Alfred Yankovic grew up in a supportive California household. His parents, Nick and Mary, encouraged his creativity and bought him his first accordion lessons right before his seventh birthday in Downey.
He later attended California Polytechnic State University to study architecture. While serving as a campus radio disk jockey, he recorded comedic accordion songs in dorm restrooms and mailed tapes to Dr. Demento.
Notable Relationships
Currently married to marketing executive Suzanne Krajewski, Yankovic wed his longtime partner in 2001. The couple has maintained a steady partnership away from Hollywood tabloid scrutiny while attending music industry events and red carpets together.
Yankovic shares one daughter, Nina, with whom he resides in California. The musician balances his busy touring schedules with a focused family life, keeping home matters grounded and consistently supportive.
Career Highlights
“Weird Al” Yankovic earned global acclaim through hit parodies like “Like a Surgeon.” His 2014 album Mandatory Fun debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, making history as the first comedy album to top the chart in decades.
Beyond music recording, he expanded into feature film and television production. He wrote and starred in the cult comedy film UHF, authored bestselling children books, and directed music videos for artists such as Ben Folds and Hanson.
To date, Yankovic has collected five Grammy Awards and eleven additional nominations. His decades of chart success and sharp cultural satire have cemented Yankovic as an enduring icon of American comedy music.
Signature Quote
“As my father used to tell me, the only true sign of success in life is being able to do for a living that which makes you happy.”
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