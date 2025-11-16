“That’s It, I’m Wedding Shaming”: 40 Times People Just Had To Shame These Weddings Online (New Posts)

There’s one kind of event where everything is at stake. All the money, all the effort, all the planning, all the dreams, and yep, we’re talking weddings.

And when pressure to have the perfect day reaches the boiling point, it basically becomes a real-life reality show with drama, unstaged emotions, toxic family members, entitled guests, bridezillas, and lost grooms.

The content weddings provide us is so immense that wedding shaming groups have been popping up one by one on social media lately. This corner of Reddit known as the Wedding Shaming subreddit is also a destination to shame anything from wedding themes, vendors, brides and grooms, in-laws, and Uncle Bobs, and boy, it’s been buzzing.

Below we collected some of the new posts shared on the community, so scroll down below for some crazy nuptial drama. More wedding shaming content can be found in our previous posts here and here.

#1 Wedding Shaming, The Dear Prudence Edition

Image source: Constant-Program85

#2 Check Out This Horror Of A “Mother”

&#8220;That&#8217;s It, I&#8217;m Wedding Shaming&#8221;: 40 Times People Just Had To Shame These Weddings Online (New Posts)

Image source: targetsbots

#3 It Truly Is Funny How Being A Part Of Someone’s Bridesmaids Or Being The Maid Of Honor Is No Longer Chosen By How Close You Are To The Bride But By How Well You Fit Her Aesthetic

&#8220;That&#8217;s It, I&#8217;m Wedding Shaming&#8221;: 40 Times People Just Had To Shame These Weddings Online (New Posts)

Image source: zioraife

#4 You Want My To Cut My Hair. You Can’t Fire Me, I Quit

&#8220;That&#8217;s It, I&#8217;m Wedding Shaming&#8221;: 40 Times People Just Had To Shame These Weddings Online (New Posts)

Image source: maybelle180

#5 Bridesmaid/Sil From Hell From Dear Prudence

&#8220;That&#8217;s It, I&#8217;m Wedding Shaming&#8221;: 40 Times People Just Had To Shame These Weddings Online (New Posts)

Image source: cmrc13

#6 Asking The Girl Your Fiancé Groomed To Be Your Photographer For Free

&#8220;That&#8217;s It, I&#8217;m Wedding Shaming&#8221;: 40 Times People Just Had To Shame These Weddings Online (New Posts)

Image source: kaioone

#7 Too Bad, So Sad Wedding Photo Edition

&#8220;That&#8217;s It, I&#8217;m Wedding Shaming&#8221;: 40 Times People Just Had To Shame These Weddings Online (New Posts)

Image source: Radio_Caroline79

#8 Poor Photographer.. That Said I’d Be Interested To See The Pictures That They Had To Capture While This All Went Down

&#8220;That&#8217;s It, I&#8217;m Wedding Shaming&#8221;: 40 Times People Just Had To Shame These Weddings Online (New Posts)

Image source: Ellie_Loves_

#9 Mother Of Groom Insists On Being In Son’s Wedding Portrait With Bust Of Deceased Husband

&#8220;That&#8217;s It, I&#8217;m Wedding Shaming&#8221;: 40 Times People Just Had To Shame These Weddings Online (New Posts)

Image source: thrwawyqstion

#10 I Paid $600 And Gave Her Six Months For My Wedding Dress Hem To Look Like This

&#8220;That&#8217;s It, I&#8217;m Wedding Shaming&#8221;: 40 Times People Just Had To Shame These Weddings Online (New Posts)

Image source: obscuridades

#11 Host A Photography Competition Instead Of Paying For A Photographer!

&#8220;That&#8217;s It, I&#8217;m Wedding Shaming&#8221;: 40 Times People Just Had To Shame These Weddings Online (New Posts)

Image source: cooljesus69

#12 With Friends Like These Who Needs Enemies

&#8220;That&#8217;s It, I&#8217;m Wedding Shaming&#8221;: 40 Times People Just Had To Shame These Weddings Online (New Posts)

Image source: spookysadghoul

#13 Say Yes To The Dress Bride Wanted An “Avatar Unicorn.” My Friend Had Thoughts

&#8220;That&#8217;s It, I&#8217;m Wedding Shaming&#8221;: 40 Times People Just Had To Shame These Weddings Online (New Posts)

Image source: Action_Heroine

#14 Mother In Law And Sister In Law Wore White

&#8220;That&#8217;s It, I&#8217;m Wedding Shaming&#8221;: 40 Times People Just Had To Shame These Weddings Online (New Posts)

Image source: reddit.com

#15 Mil Really Wanted To Be Bride. I’m Now Divorced From Her Son, Who She Posed With In The 2nd Picture

&#8220;That&#8217;s It, I&#8217;m Wedding Shaming&#8221;: 40 Times People Just Had To Shame These Weddings Online (New Posts)

Image source: jerseygirl1105

#16 From My Cousins (The Grooms) Wedding, Of Which I Wasn’t Invited

&#8220;That&#8217;s It, I&#8217;m Wedding Shaming&#8221;: 40 Times People Just Had To Shame These Weddings Online (New Posts)

Image source: meandwatersheep

#17 Guy Asks Fiance If He Can Invite His Friends On Their Honeymoon

&#8220;That&#8217;s It, I&#8217;m Wedding Shaming&#8221;: 40 Times People Just Had To Shame These Weddings Online (New Posts)

Image source: sunflower-55

#18 Spare A Thought For This Poor Girl Who Has Been Dealt The Injustice Of Being Gifted A Mere $32,000 For Her Wedding

&#8220;That&#8217;s It, I&#8217;m Wedding Shaming&#8221;: 40 Times People Just Had To Shame These Weddings Online (New Posts)

Image source: journalhalfbeing

#19 Please Be Considerate About Peoples Choices At Your Wedding

&#8220;That&#8217;s It, I&#8217;m Wedding Shaming&#8221;: 40 Times People Just Had To Shame These Weddings Online (New Posts)

Image source: nerdzrope

#20 Guests Called The Police To The Reception Because They’d Been Unknowingly Drugged By The Bride!

&#8220;That&#8217;s It, I&#8217;m Wedding Shaming&#8221;: 40 Times People Just Had To Shame These Weddings Online (New Posts)

Image source: Darthwaffle0

#21 Guest Demands To Bring Their Son (18) Daughter (23), 3 Grandchildren, And A Dog To The Wedding

Guest demands to bring their son (18) daughter (23), 3 grandchildren, and a dog to the wedding. Bride puts her foot down and guest ominously ends the friendship with ellipsis

&#8220;That&#8217;s It, I&#8217;m Wedding Shaming&#8221;: 40 Times People Just Had To Shame These Weddings Online (New Posts)

Image source: Ellie_Loves_

#22 Received This Abomination Of A Save The Date… Whole Card Was Filled With It

&#8220;That&#8217;s It, I&#8217;m Wedding Shaming&#8221;: 40 Times People Just Had To Shame These Weddings Online (New Posts)

Image source: Sir_Rup_N_Waffles

#23 Just Got This In My Email After Receiving The Invite 2 Days Ago

&#8220;That&#8217;s It, I&#8217;m Wedding Shaming&#8221;: 40 Times People Just Had To Shame These Weddings Online (New Posts)

Image source: Similar-Vari

#24 What In The Hell. What A Nightmare!

&#8220;That&#8217;s It, I&#8217;m Wedding Shaming&#8221;: 40 Times People Just Had To Shame These Weddings Online (New Posts)

Image source: mdnnnsph

#25 A “Friend” Took Our Wedding Photos As A Gift To Us And Then Ghosted Us. It’s Been 6 Months

&#8220;That&#8217;s It, I&#8217;m Wedding Shaming&#8221;: 40 Times People Just Had To Shame These Weddings Online (New Posts)

Image source: oh_devil

#26 From A Wedding Group I’m In. People In The Comments Were Ragging On The Step Mum’s Choice Of Shoes

&#8220;That&#8217;s It, I&#8217;m Wedding Shaming&#8221;: 40 Times People Just Had To Shame These Weddings Online (New Posts)

Image source: apejsnfhre

#27 Bride Doesn’t Want Her Great Aunt’s Nurse To Attend The Wedding

&#8220;That&#8217;s It, I&#8217;m Wedding Shaming&#8221;: 40 Times People Just Had To Shame These Weddings Online (New Posts)

Image source: mdnnnsph

#28 A Former Coworker Of Mine. She Was Always Extra At Work. It’s No Surprise She Posted This Before Her Wedding. I’m Glad I Wasn’t Invited

&#8220;That&#8217;s It, I&#8217;m Wedding Shaming&#8221;: 40 Times People Just Had To Shame These Weddings Online (New Posts)

Image source: Room1oh1

#29 I ‘Broke Group Rules’ With This Comment To A Bride Who Was About To Disown Her Dad For Not Being Able To Afford To Spend $3k On Chair/Tent Rentals

&#8220;That&#8217;s It, I&#8217;m Wedding Shaming&#8221;: 40 Times People Just Had To Shame These Weddings Online (New Posts)

Image source: gringitapo

#30 Seen On Facebook. What Is This Kind Of Trash

&#8220;That&#8217;s It, I&#8217;m Wedding Shaming&#8221;: 40 Times People Just Had To Shame These Weddings Online (New Posts)

Image source: mdnnnsph

#31 Bride Used Fish As Decor And Centerpieces

&#8220;That&#8217;s It, I&#8217;m Wedding Shaming&#8221;: 40 Times People Just Had To Shame These Weddings Online (New Posts)

Image source: leightonlyric

#32 “Bride” Gets Angry When Fb Group Advises Against Surprise Wedding

&#8220;That&#8217;s It, I&#8217;m Wedding Shaming&#8221;: 40 Times People Just Had To Shame These Weddings Online (New Posts)

Image source: JohnDoe480

#33 Bride-To-Be Asking For Alternatives To The Garter Toss, This Was One Of The Responses

&#8220;That&#8217;s It, I&#8217;m Wedding Shaming&#8221;: 40 Times People Just Had To Shame These Weddings Online (New Posts)

Image source: kaioone

#34 This Is Supposed To Be Cute But It’s Just Weird And Awkward

&#8220;That&#8217;s It, I&#8217;m Wedding Shaming&#8221;: 40 Times People Just Had To Shame These Weddings Online (New Posts)

Image source: PM_ME_YOUR_NUISANCES

#35 Didn’t Know It Was Possible To Agree And Disagree To Everything In A Single Post. Yes To The Sentiment, Big No To The Execution

&#8220;That&#8217;s It, I&#8217;m Wedding Shaming&#8221;: 40 Times People Just Had To Shame These Weddings Online (New Posts)

Image source: Ellie_Loves_

#36 What Would Make Someone Ever Want To Take These Photos

&#8220;That&#8217;s It, I&#8217;m Wedding Shaming&#8221;: 40 Times People Just Had To Shame These Weddings Online (New Posts)

Image source: slothlovelauren

#37 From An Fb Group I’m In. Girl, If You Have To Ask, You Probably Already Know The Answer

&#8220;That&#8217;s It, I&#8217;m Wedding Shaming&#8221;: 40 Times People Just Had To Shame These Weddings Online (New Posts)

Image source: GrumpyFoodLady

#38 My Sil Just Asked Me If This Was Okay To Wear To My Wedding

&#8220;That&#8217;s It, I&#8217;m Wedding Shaming&#8221;: 40 Times People Just Had To Shame These Weddings Online (New Posts)

Image source: Marianzillaa

#39 It’s The “You Can Dance For Free!” For Me

&#8220;That&#8217;s It, I&#8217;m Wedding Shaming&#8221;: 40 Times People Just Had To Shame These Weddings Online (New Posts)

Image source: michellechanphoto

#40 My Sil Wore A Black T-Shirt, Khaki Cargo Pants And Yellow Sneakers To Our Semi-Formal Wedding

&#8220;That&#8217;s It, I&#8217;m Wedding Shaming&#8221;: 40 Times People Just Had To Shame These Weddings Online (New Posts)

Image source: B00KW0RM214

Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
