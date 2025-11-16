“That’s It, I’m Wedding Shaming”: 40 Times People Just Had To Shame These Weddings Online (New Posts)

There’s one kind of event where everything is at stake. All the money, all the effort, all the planning, all the dreams, and yep, we’re talking weddings.
And when pressure to have the perfect day reaches the boiling point, it basically becomes a real-life reality show with drama, unstaged emotions, toxic family members, entitled guests, bridezillas, and lost grooms.
The content weddings provide us is so immense that wedding shaming groups have been popping up one by one on social media lately. This corner of Reddit known as the Wedding Shaming subreddit is also a destination to shame anything from wedding themes, vendors, brides and grooms, in-laws, and Uncle Bobs, and boy, it’s been buzzing.
Below we collected some of the new posts shared on the community, so scroll down below for some crazy nuptial drama. More wedding shaming content can be found in our previous posts here and here.
#1 Wedding Shaming, The Dear Prudence Edition
Image source: Constant-Program85
#2 Check Out This Horror Of A “Mother”
Image source: targetsbots
#3 It Truly Is Funny How Being A Part Of Someone’s Bridesmaids Or Being The Maid Of Honor Is No Longer Chosen By How Close You Are To The Bride But By How Well You Fit Her Aesthetic
Image source: zioraife
#4 You Want My To Cut My Hair. You Can’t Fire Me, I Quit
Image source: maybelle180
#5 Bridesmaid/Sil From Hell From Dear Prudence
Image source: cmrc13
#6 Asking The Girl Your Fiancé Groomed To Be Your Photographer For Free
Image source: kaioone
#7 Too Bad, So Sad Wedding Photo Edition
Image source: Radio_Caroline79
#8 Poor Photographer.. That Said I’d Be Interested To See The Pictures That They Had To Capture While This All Went Down
Image source: Ellie_Loves_
#9 Mother Of Groom Insists On Being In Son’s Wedding Portrait With Bust Of Deceased Husband
Image source: thrwawyqstion
#10 I Paid $600 And Gave Her Six Months For My Wedding Dress Hem To Look Like This
Image source: obscuridades
#11 Host A Photography Competition Instead Of Paying For A Photographer!
Image source: cooljesus69
#12 With Friends Like These Who Needs Enemies
Image source: spookysadghoul
#13 Say Yes To The Dress Bride Wanted An “Avatar Unicorn.” My Friend Had Thoughts
Image source: Action_Heroine
#14 Mother In Law And Sister In Law Wore White
Image source: reddit.com
#15 Mil Really Wanted To Be Bride. I’m Now Divorced From Her Son, Who She Posed With In The 2nd Picture
Image source: jerseygirl1105
#16 From My Cousins (The Grooms) Wedding, Of Which I Wasn’t Invited
Image source: meandwatersheep
#17 Guy Asks Fiance If He Can Invite His Friends On Their Honeymoon
Image source: sunflower-55
#18 Spare A Thought For This Poor Girl Who Has Been Dealt The Injustice Of Being Gifted A Mere $32,000 For Her Wedding
Image source: journalhalfbeing
#19 Please Be Considerate About Peoples Choices At Your Wedding
Image source: nerdzrope
#20 Guests Called The Police To The Reception Because They’d Been Unknowingly Drugged By The Bride!
Image source: Darthwaffle0
#21 Guest Demands To Bring Their Son (18) Daughter (23), 3 Grandchildren, And A Dog To The Wedding
Guest demands to bring their son (18) daughter (23), 3 grandchildren, and a dog to the wedding. Bride puts her foot down and guest ominously ends the friendship with ellipsis
Image source: Ellie_Loves_
#22 Received This Abomination Of A Save The Date… Whole Card Was Filled With It
Image source: Sir_Rup_N_Waffles
#23 Just Got This In My Email After Receiving The Invite 2 Days Ago
Image source: Similar-Vari
#24 What In The Hell. What A Nightmare!
Image source: mdnnnsph
#25 A “Friend” Took Our Wedding Photos As A Gift To Us And Then Ghosted Us. It’s Been 6 Months
Image source: oh_devil
#26 From A Wedding Group I’m In. People In The Comments Were Ragging On The Step Mum’s Choice Of Shoes
Image source: apejsnfhre
#27 Bride Doesn’t Want Her Great Aunt’s Nurse To Attend The Wedding
Image source: mdnnnsph
#28 A Former Coworker Of Mine. She Was Always Extra At Work. It’s No Surprise She Posted This Before Her Wedding. I’m Glad I Wasn’t Invited
Image source: Room1oh1
#29 I ‘Broke Group Rules’ With This Comment To A Bride Who Was About To Disown Her Dad For Not Being Able To Afford To Spend $3k On Chair/Tent Rentals
Image source: gringitapo
#30 Seen On Facebook. What Is This Kind Of Trash
Image source: mdnnnsph
#31 Bride Used Fish As Decor And Centerpieces
Image source: leightonlyric
#32 “Bride” Gets Angry When Fb Group Advises Against Surprise Wedding
Image source: JohnDoe480
#33 Bride-To-Be Asking For Alternatives To The Garter Toss, This Was One Of The Responses
Image source: kaioone
#34 This Is Supposed To Be Cute But It’s Just Weird And Awkward
Image source: PM_ME_YOUR_NUISANCES
#35 Didn’t Know It Was Possible To Agree And Disagree To Everything In A Single Post. Yes To The Sentiment, Big No To The Execution
Image source: Ellie_Loves_
#36 What Would Make Someone Ever Want To Take These Photos
Image source: slothlovelauren
#37 From An Fb Group I’m In. Girl, If You Have To Ask, You Probably Already Know The Answer
Image source: GrumpyFoodLady
#38 My Sil Just Asked Me If This Was Okay To Wear To My Wedding
Image source: Marianzillaa
#39 It’s The “You Can Dance For Free!” For Me
Image source: michellechanphoto
#40 My Sil Wore A Black T-Shirt, Khaki Cargo Pants And Yellow Sneakers To Our Semi-Formal Wedding
Image source: B00KW0RM214
