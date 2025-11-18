“Hella Weird”: Coco Austin And Daughter Chanel Rock “Traditional Twinning Swimsuits” On Vacation

by

Coco Austin and Chanel had another “like mother, like daughter” moment, twinning in matching swimsuits.

The model, who starred in the E! show Ice Loves Coco with her husband, Ice-T, shared a series of photos with her 8-year-old daughter in the Bahamas.

“A little rain in Bahamas didn’t stop Chanel and I to go out to the pool!” the 45-year-old wrote on Saturday (October 26).

“We create our own energy — rain or shine we still got to rock our traditional twinning swimsuits.”

&#8220;Hella Weird&#8221;: Coco Austin And Daughter Chanel Rock “Traditional Twinning Swimsuits” On Vacation

Image credits: coco

The mother-daughter duo posed in latex bikinis featuring hot pink accents and styled their hair in two braids.

One photo shows the pair holding hands and sharing a smile, while another captures Coco squatting with her back to the camera and her daughter sitting on her knee.

Last year, Coco matched with her mini-me in hot pink bikinis as they posed poolside at the Hard Rock Hotel in Hollywood, Florida. They also wore matching light blue, floral-printed bikinis.

The reality TV star shared a series of photos with her 8-year-old mini-me taken in the Bahamas

&#8220;Hella Weird&#8221;: Coco Austin And Daughter Chanel Rock “Traditional Twinning Swimsuits” On Vacation

Image credits: coco

&#8220;Hella Weird&#8221;: Coco Austin And Daughter Chanel Rock “Traditional Twinning Swimsuits” On Vacation

Image credits: coco

&#8220;Hella Weird&#8221;: Coco Austin And Daughter Chanel Rock “Traditional Twinning Swimsuits” On Vacation

Image credits: coco

“Absolutely adorable! I love how you and Chanel always match. Too cute,” a fan commented.

“Why is no one weirded out that she’s doing a booty shot with her daughter in the photo? That’s hella weird,” said another social media user.

Meanwhile, a third added, “Love that you always stay true to you. Such a fun mom and I can’t believe how big she is now!”

“Coco, be proud—your daughter will never walk with her head down. You’re equipping her with self-esteem and confidence to embrace her individuality as she grows,” a separate commenter wrote.

“We create our own energy — rain or shine we still got to rock our traditional twinning swimsuits,” the mom wrote

&#8220;Hella Weird&#8221;: Coco Austin And Daughter Chanel Rock “Traditional Twinning Swimsuits” On Vacation

Image credits: coco

Coco recently shared some “silly elevator pics” with Ice-T and Chanel that showed the family enjoying their last-minute vacation.

The reality star and the rapper tied the knot in 2002 and welcomed their daughter on November 28, 2015.

Ice-T praised Coco as a “super mom” in an interview with People magazine last year.

“She didn’t ever think she was going to be a super mom — it just happened,” the Law & Order: SUV actor said.

“We have no nannies. She doesn’t do that.

“If you’re fortunate enough to be able to stay home with your kids, it’s the most incredible and most admirable thing you can do is raise a child. So she picks Chanel up, goes to school, brings her back, takes her to Kung Fu, takes her to all that stuff.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Video Explains What it’s Like to Live in an Eco-Friendly “Earthship”
3 min read
Feb, 22, 2018
48 Singing Shows That Will Make You Want To Belt It Out Together
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
“They Don’t See All The Rejection”: Emma Roberts Complains About Being Called A Nepo Baby
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Five Reasons to Follow the ‘’Ghost Adventures ‘’Twitter Account
3 min read
Jan, 27, 2018
I Travel Through Europe In Search Of Forgotten Places, Here Are 25 Pics Of What I Have Found In Italy
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
30 People Post Their Dumbest Ideas That Might Just Might Make The World A Better Place
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.