Folks Who Speak Several Languages Point Out 30 Concepts English Doesn’t Have A Word For

Since time immemorial, when the Tower of Babel collapsed and all peoples began to speak their own languages (in fact, of course, since much more ancient times), each language has its own principles for the formation of words. For example, they say that the peoples living in the Far North have up to a hundred words that can mean snow.
And since languages have their own principles for composing words, it means that words are completely unique, unlike other languages. And the participants in this viral thread in the AskReddit community recall the most interesting and artsy words from their languages, which, according to them, are sorely missed in English. So here’s the selection of the best examples and stories made for you by Bored Panda.
#1 Kuchisabishii
Definitely not my native language, but I love —
>“Kuchisabishii“ is a Japanese term which directly translates to ‘lonely mouth; when you’re not hungry, but you eat because your mouth is lonely.
#2 Geborgenheit
In German we have the word ‘Geborgenheit’ which describes a very specific feeling of feeling cozy and safe and protected. Like you would feel when you’re around loved ones sitting around a fire or when the person you love holds you under the warm covers when it’s raining outside. I tried to explain this to someone the other day and when we googled the translation- it came up with ‘cozyness’ which really doesn’t pay justice to what it actually means.
#3 Kolega and Przyjaciel
I miss roles in friendship distinguished in Polish.
“Kolega” is a friend who you like spending time with. Partying or chilling. You socialise and have a good time.
“Przyjaciel” is a friend whom you don’t need to keep in touch or have a good time. But when some bad thing is happening, you know you can call him.
#4 Komorebi
There is a Japanese term “Komorebi”, for which no English translation exists. It roughly translates as “the scattered light that filters through when sunlight shines through trees”.
I love how some languages are able to describe such beautiful moments in life.
#5 Backpfeifengesicht
Backpfeifengesicht. “A face in need of a fist”
I’m not a violent person but I appreciate that this word exists.
#6 Chaw-Tamaw-Tey-Quat
My native language is a Native American language called Comanche and isn’t a written language but the word sounds like “chaw-tamaw-tey-quat” and it basically is a socially acceptable way to say “I’m done speaking”
#7 Kalsarikännit
Kalsarikännit in Finnish. Literally “underwear drunk” , or more spesifically, “long john drunk”.
Meaning deliberately getting drunk alone at home in your underpants with zero plans of meeting anyone or going out. I think other nations do this as well, but don’t have a word for it.
Delightfully relaxing and therapeutic at times, slightly concerning if done exessively.
At best a wonderful opportunity to touch base with your self, your life and your deepest thoughts and feelings. And/or watch that one cheesy comedy from 1992 you love but can’t get any of your friends to watch with you because they have standards.
At worst you wake up to an unholy mess accompanied by a killer headache, cheese all over the bed, cryptic messages on ripped up pieces of pizza box cardboard written by you to you all over the kitchen, and have nobody to blame than yourself.
I’ve seen it translated somewhere as “pants drunk”, but actual pants are much too fancy attire for this. For full experience you need to wear your most comfortable, decades old long johns that have holes and a weird stain that somehow never comes off in the wash.
#8 Systerson, Brorson, Systerdotter, Brorsdotter and more
Perhaps not missing per se, but the distinction between uncle from your mothers side or your Fathers side and their kids.
Farbror, morbror, faster, moster.
Systerson, brorson, systerdotter and brorsdotter.
In English all of these words mean uncle, uncle, aunt, aunt, nephew, nephew, niece and niece.
Farbror = Fathers brother
Morbror = Mothers brother
Faster = Fathers sister
Moster = Mothers sister
Systerson = Sisters son
Brorson = Brothers son
Systerdotter = Sisters daughter
Brorsdotter = Brothers daughter
#9 Estrenar
From Spanish: estrenar (verb): to use something for the first time.
#10 Picante
English should definitely have a word that’s not “spicy” or “hot” to describe capsaicin’s flavor/effect on your mouth. “Picante” is the word we have in spanish for it
#11 Te Amo and Te Quiero
Simple one. Te amo in spanish means i love you.
Te quiero means i love you as a friend.
In english you use the same word for different things. You can say i love you to a friend, but i would never use te amo in that case.
#12 Skadeglädje
Swedish
Skadeglädje=German,Schadenfreude=to be happy when something bad happens to other.
#13 Saudade
“Saudade”
it has a similar meaning to “miss you” but we have a direct translation for that “senti sua falta”, saudade has more of an emotional feel to it, it’s really hard to explain, it’s deeper than simply missing someone
Btw I’m Brazilian so the language is Portuguese
#14 Vukojebina
croatian: vukojebina
it describes a place that is far away from civilisation. It means sth like where the wolves f**k.
#15 Sobremesa
Sobremesa (Spanish): after a meal when you sit around the table talking.
That’s the best part – why don’t we have a word for it!
(Note: Spanish is not my native language, but I do know quite a bit).
#16 Tachiyomi
Japanese has loads of words that require entire sentences to explain in English. My favorite of all time is *tachiyomi*, which means “standing at a newsstand reading something without any intention of paying for it”.
#17 We and We
Dunno if it exists in other languages, but my god we need two versions of ‘we’
we = me and you
we = me and my buddies, but not you
#18 Different Names For Relatives From Each Parent Side
English doesn’t define cousins as clearly as my native language. We have different names for each parent side, the generation, related by blood or marriage.
#19 Empalagoso
Empalagoso (when something is too sweet that you get kinda yucked out)
Sobremesa (relaxing at the dinner table after eating with conversation)
Cabron/a
#20 Anna, Akka, Thambi, Thangachi
Different words elder brother, elder sister, younger brother, younger sister. Anna, Akka, Thambi, Thangachi respectively. In my country everyone calls literally everyone else, except family, using these words, regardless of station/class/hierarchy. But really older women are exceptionally called Amma (mother).
Edit: Language name is Tamil.
#21 Lagom
Lagom (swedish)
It means not bad, and not too good. Just an average between. A very neutral word.
For example, when you wash your hands, the water should be lagom hot. Not cold, not scalding hot. Just lagom.
#22 Gigil and Kilig
Gigil? It’s when something’s so cute you get this sort of feeling of violence? I don’t think I’m explaining it right. Kilig is also a similar feeling, but that one is for love; something’s so romantic it gives you goosebumps? Or makes you giddy.
#23 Outwith
Outwith. It’s a word in Scots but not in English. It means beyond the bounds of something- the nearest English equivalent is ‘outside’ but it doesn’t mean the quite same thing
#24 见外
见外 (jiàn wài) – the sentiment is that a good friend is using the same level of politeness with you that you’d expect from a stranger, not someone of your closeness.
Like if your friend forgot their wallet at lunch so you pick up the check, and they promise to make it up to you, you might tell them to stop acting so polite, of course you’re happy to pay for lunch because you’re best friends.
#25 Two Days After Tomorrow
In my native language
(I am sure in many more) there are terms for the day after tomorrow and the day before yestrday. Like english what the hell. You need that. Bruh, in my language there is a world for TWO days after tomorrow or TWO days before yestrday.
I mean english has a word for throwing someone out of a window but not this. Cmon.
Edit: there is also this great word that is: skršiti se.
It translates somewhere along the lines falling hard/falling abruptly. Idk when you say it in my language it means they fell really funny, but (most of the time didn’t hurt them self). It’s used in a funny context.
#26 Gatvol
Gatvol (Afrikaans) – can’t be properly translated into anything as everything you try is too tame. Something along the lines of being really fed up but much more expressive
#27 Chez and more
The French word “chez” as in “Chez moi” roughly translates as “Place” but it is soooo much more versatile.
The Tahitian word “ma” as in “ona ma” is a word used to refer to a person and everyone with them. I’ve heard it described as “posse” in English, but that doesn’t really do it justice.
The English word “get” needs to be adopted by every other language. I mean, what other language just has a catch-all for verbs? It can be used as a substitute for the following:
-to become
-to come
-to have
-to grab
-to understand
-to stand
-to go
and so much more
If you know how to conjugate and use “get” it’s like a cheat code for the English language.
#28 Pålegg
In norwegian we have “pålegg” which basically is toppings you have on bread like cheese, salami and even f**in spreads like nutella, nugatti and even f**in peanut butter I don’t think butter itself counts as pålegg as it’s technically just this extra thing you put on before the pålegg itself
#29 Voilà
Voilà
#30 Ohrwurm
Ohrwurm is german is wordly translated as “earworm”
When a song plays in ur head over and over again and u cant turn it of u have an Ohrwurm
