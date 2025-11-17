Folks Who Speak Several Languages Point Out 30 Concepts English Doesn’t Have A Word For

Since time immemorial, when the Tower of Babel collapsed and all peoples began to speak their own languages (in fact, of course, since much more ancient times), each language has its own principles for the formation of words. For example, they say that the peoples living in the Far North have up to a hundred words that can mean snow.

And since languages have their own principles for composing words, it means that words are completely unique, unlike other languages. And the participants in this viral thread in the AskReddit community recall the most interesting and artsy words from their languages, which, according to them, are sorely missed in English. So here’s the selection of the best examples and stories made for you by Bored Panda.

#1 Kuchisabishii

Definitely not my native language, but I love —

>“Kuchisabishii“ is a Japanese term which directly translates to ‘lonely mouth; when you’re not hungry, but you eat because your mouth is lonely.

Image source: MOS95B, snowpea&bokchoi

#2 Geborgenheit

In German we have the word ‘Geborgenheit’ which describes a very specific feeling of feeling cozy and safe and protected. Like you would feel when you’re around loved ones sitting around a fire or when the person you love holds you under the warm covers when it’s raining outside. I tried to explain this to someone the other day and when we googled the translation- it came up with ‘cozyness’ which really doesn’t pay justice to what it actually means.

Folks Who Speak Several Languages Point Out 30 Concepts English Doesn’t Have A Word For

Image source: Else1, cottonbro studio

#3 Kolega and Przyjaciel

I miss roles in friendship distinguished in Polish.
“Kolega” is a friend who you like spending time with. Partying or chilling. You socialise and have a good time.
“Przyjaciel” is a friend whom you don’t need to keep in touch or have a good time. But when some bad thing is happening, you know you can call him.

Folks Who Speak Several Languages Point Out 30 Concepts English Doesn’t Have A Word For

Image source: CodNo503, Alena Darmel

#4 Komorebi

There is a Japanese term “Komorebi”, for which no English translation exists. It roughly translates as “the scattered light that filters through when sunlight shines through trees”.

I love how some languages are able to describe such beautiful moments in life.

Folks Who Speak Several Languages Point Out 30 Concepts English Doesn’t Have A Word For

Image source: tipsy_jana, Albin Stageklint

#5 Backpfeifengesicht

Backpfeifengesicht. “A face in need of a fist”

I’m not a violent person but I appreciate that this word exists.

Folks Who Speak Several Languages Point Out 30 Concepts English Doesn’t Have A Word For

Image source: No_Tamanegi, dion gillard

#6 Chaw-Tamaw-Tey-Quat

My native language is a Native American language called Comanche and isn’t a written language but the word sounds like “chaw-tamaw-tey-quat” and it basically is a socially acceptable way to say “I’m done speaking”

Folks Who Speak Several Languages Point Out 30 Concepts English Doesn’t Have A Word For

Image source: SCP-33005, Alex Green

#7 Kalsarikännit

Kalsarikännit in Finnish. Literally “underwear drunk” , or more spesifically, “long john drunk”.

Meaning deliberately getting drunk alone at home in your underpants with zero plans of meeting anyone or going out. I think other nations do this as well, but don’t have a word for it.

Delightfully relaxing and therapeutic at times, slightly concerning if done exessively.

At best a wonderful opportunity to touch base with your self, your life and your deepest thoughts and feelings. And/or watch that one cheesy comedy from 1992 you love but can’t get any of your friends to watch with you because they have standards.

At worst you wake up to an unholy mess accompanied by a killer headache, cheese all over the bed, cryptic messages on ripped up pieces of pizza box cardboard written by you to you all over the kitchen, and have nobody to blame than yourself.

I’ve seen it translated somewhere as “pants drunk”, but actual pants are much too fancy attire for this. For full experience you need to wear your most comfortable, decades old long johns that have holes and a weird stain that somehow never comes off in the wash.

Folks Who Speak Several Languages Point Out 30 Concepts English Doesn’t Have A Word For

Image source: Fit_Share_6147, Hauke Musicaloris

#8 Systerson, Brorson, Systerdotter, Brorsdotter and more

Perhaps not missing per se, but the distinction between uncle from your mothers side or your Fathers side and their kids.

Farbror, morbror, faster, moster.

Systerson, brorson, systerdotter and brorsdotter.

In English all of these words mean uncle, uncle, aunt, aunt, nephew, nephew, niece and niece.

Farbror = Fathers brother

Morbror = Mothers brother

Faster = Fathers sister

Moster = Mothers sister

Systerson = Sisters son

Brorson = Brothers son

Systerdotter = Sisters daughter

Brorsdotter = Brothers daughter

Folks Who Speak Several Languages Point Out 30 Concepts English Doesn’t Have A Word For

Image source: Malyn_Dredd, Craig Adderley

#9 Estrenar

From Spanish: estrenar (verb): to use something for the first time.

Folks Who Speak Several Languages Point Out 30 Concepts English Doesn’t Have A Word For

Image source: ratonvacilon23, baron valium

#10 Picante

English should definitely have a word that’s not “spicy” or “hot” to describe capsaicin’s flavor/effect on your mouth. “Picante” is the word we have in spanish for it

Folks Who Speak Several Languages Point Out 30 Concepts English Doesn’t Have A Word For

Image source: Nonirs, Rool Paap

#11 Te Amo and Te Quiero

Simple one. Te amo in spanish means i love you.

Te quiero means i love you as a friend.

In english you use the same word for different things. You can say i love you to a friend, but i would never use te amo in that case.

Folks Who Speak Several Languages Point Out 30 Concepts English Doesn’t Have A Word For

Image source: PiIIan, Askar Abayev

#12 Skadeglädje

Swedish

Skadeglädje=German,Schadenfreude=to be happy when something bad happens to other.

Folks Who Speak Several Languages Point Out 30 Concepts English Doesn’t Have A Word For

Image source: FiNsKaPiNnAr, LS –

#13 Saudade

“Saudade”
it has a similar meaning to “miss you” but we have a direct translation for that “senti sua falta”, saudade has more of an emotional feel to it, it’s really hard to explain, it’s deeper than simply missing someone
Btw I’m Brazilian so the language is Portuguese

Folks Who Speak Several Languages Point Out 30 Concepts English Doesn’t Have A Word For

Image source: peddy_D, microlito

#14 Vukojebina

croatian: vukojebina

it describes a place that is far away from civilisation. It means sth like where the wolves f**k.

Folks Who Speak Several Languages Point Out 30 Concepts English Doesn’t Have A Word For

Image source: Brilliant_Novel_921, Jiri Brozovsky

#15 Sobremesa

Sobremesa (Spanish): after a meal when you sit around the table talking.

That’s the best part – why don’t we have a word for it!

(Note: Spanish is not my native language, but I do know quite a bit).

Folks Who Speak Several Languages Point Out 30 Concepts English Doesn’t Have A Word For

Image source: KommieKoala, Daniel Lobo

#16 Tachiyomi

Japanese has loads of words that require entire sentences to explain in English. My favorite of all time is *tachiyomi*, which means “standing at a newsstand reading something without any intention of paying for it”.

Folks Who Speak Several Languages Point Out 30 Concepts English Doesn’t Have A Word For

Image source: the2belo, Joaquin Carfagna

#17 We and We

Dunno if it exists in other languages, but my god we need two versions of ‘we’

we = me and you

we = me and my buddies, but not you

Folks Who Speak Several Languages Point Out 30 Concepts English Doesn’t Have A Word For

Image source: bee-sting, Kampus Production

#18 Different Names For Relatives From Each Parent Side

English doesn’t define cousins as clearly as my native language. We have different names for each parent side, the generation, related by blood or marriage.

Folks Who Speak Several Languages Point Out 30 Concepts English Doesn’t Have A Word For

Image source: Pretty_Dimension_149, Thomas Quine

#19 Empalagoso

Empalagoso (when something is too sweet that you get kinda yucked out)

Sobremesa (relaxing at the dinner table after eating with conversation)

Cabron/a

Folks Who Speak Several Languages Point Out 30 Concepts English Doesn’t Have A Word For

Image source: chrispg26, kbxxus

#20 Anna, Akka, Thambi, Thangachi

Different words elder brother, elder sister, younger brother, younger sister. Anna, Akka, Thambi, Thangachi respectively. In my country everyone calls literally everyone else, except family, using these words, regardless of station/class/hierarchy. But really older women are exceptionally called Amma (mother).

Edit: Language name is Tamil.

Folks Who Speak Several Languages Point Out 30 Concepts English Doesn’t Have A Word For

Image source: redefined_simplersci, Public.Resource.Org

#21 Lagom

Lagom (swedish)

It means not bad, and not too good. Just an average between. A very neutral word.

For example, when you wash your hands, the water should be lagom hot. Not cold, not scalding hot. Just lagom.

Folks Who Speak Several Languages Point Out 30 Concepts English Doesn’t Have A Word For

Image source: Live_Rock3302, Katherine Johnson

#22 Gigil and Kilig

Gigil? It’s when something’s so cute you get this sort of feeling of violence? I don’t think I’m explaining it right. Kilig is also a similar feeling, but that one is for love; something’s so romantic it gives you goosebumps? Or makes you giddy.

Folks Who Speak Several Languages Point Out 30 Concepts English Doesn’t Have A Word For

Image source: ClickGrayson, Virginia State Parks

#23 Outwith

Outwith. It’s a word in Scots but not in English. It means beyond the bounds of something- the nearest English equivalent is ‘outside’ but it doesn’t mean the quite same thing

Folks Who Speak Several Languages Point Out 30 Concepts English Doesn’t Have A Word For

Image source: Grazza123, Tobin

#24 见外

见外 (jiàn wài) – the sentiment is that a good friend is using the same level of politeness with you that you’d expect from a stranger, not someone of your closeness.

Like if your friend forgot their wallet at lunch so you pick up the check, and they promise to make it up to you, you might tell them to stop acting so polite, of course you’re happy to pay for lunch because you’re best friends.

Folks Who Speak Several Languages Point Out 30 Concepts English Doesn’t Have A Word For

Image source: femmestem, Kristoffer Trolle

#25 Two Days After Tomorrow

In my native language
(I am sure in many more) there are terms for the day after tomorrow and the day before yestrday. Like english what the hell. You need that. Bruh, in my language there is a world for TWO days after tomorrow or TWO days before yestrday.
I mean english has a word for throwing someone out of a window but not this. Cmon.

Edit: there is also this great word that is: skršiti se.
It translates somewhere along the lines falling hard/falling abruptly. Idk when you say it in my language it means they fell really funny, but (most of the time didn’t hurt them self). It’s used in a funny context.

Folks Who Speak Several Languages Point Out 30 Concepts English Doesn’t Have A Word For

Image source: Living_Advice5420, Dafne Cholet

#26 Gatvol

Gatvol (Afrikaans) – can’t be properly translated into anything as everything you try is too tame. Something along the lines of being really fed up but much more expressive

Folks Who Speak Several Languages Point Out 30 Concepts English Doesn’t Have A Word For

Image source: TheInvisibleWun, a loves dc

#27 Chez and more

The French word “chez” as in “Chez moi” roughly translates as “Place” but it is soooo much more versatile.

The Tahitian word “ma” as in “ona ma” is a word used to refer to a person and everyone with them. I’ve heard it described as “posse” in English, but that doesn’t really do it justice.

The English word “get” needs to be adopted by every other language. I mean, what other language just has a catch-all for verbs? It can be used as a substitute for the following:
-to become
-to come
-to have
-to grab
-to understand
-to stand
-to go
and so much more

If you know how to conjugate and use “get” it’s like a cheat code for the English language.

Folks Who Speak Several Languages Point Out 30 Concepts English Doesn’t Have A Word For

Image source: A0ma, Stock Catalog

#28 Pålegg

In norwegian we have “pålegg” which basically is toppings you have on bread like cheese, salami and even f**in spreads like nutella, nugatti and even f**in peanut butter I don’t think butter itself counts as pålegg as it’s technically just this extra thing you put on before the pålegg itself

Folks Who Speak Several Languages Point Out 30 Concepts English Doesn’t Have A Word For

Image source: Imaginary-dick, N i c o l a

#29 Voilà

Voilà

Folks Who Speak Several Languages Point Out 30 Concepts English Doesn’t Have A Word For

Image source: Amadeus404, leo gonzales

#30 Ohrwurm

Ohrwurm is german is wordly translated as “earworm”
When a song plays in ur head over and over again and u cant turn it of u have an Ohrwurm

Folks Who Speak Several Languages Point Out 30 Concepts English Doesn’t Have A Word For

Image source: Kxxd8dx69sdsxx8, Nenad Stojkovic

