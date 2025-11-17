We Are Tracing Film And Television Locations In Their Real-Life Settings, And Here’s What We’ve Got So Far (40 Pics)

We go in search of filming locations of popular films and TV shows in France and the rest of the world.
For several years, we have been traveling around the world and visiting a lot of places. Most of the time, these are touristy places and film and series sets that marked our childhood. We remember our trip to Tunisia in 2010, way before our project, where we were able to visit Tataouine: the filming location of the Star Wars saga. It was incredible!
Our passion for film tourism has pushed us to travel more to marvel and dive into the heart of the seventh art. We are downright excited at the idea of discovering a place that we have seen in a film or a series. We have the impression of reliving the scene and being part of it!
And to think that this is exactly where our favorite actors shot a sequence from our favorite movie or series, it’s crazy!
More info: cinevoyageuses.fr | Instagram
#1 Star Wars: Episode II – Attack Of The Clones (2002)
The filming location: the most beautiful and well-known square in Seville, the Plaza de España. It is adjacent to the Maria Luisa Park, which is also a place to explore. In Star Wars, the square represents the exterior of Padmé’s palace on Naboo.
#2 John Wick: Chapter 4
This scene from John Wick 4 was shot in a disused Paris subway station. However, the real Porte des Lilas subway station looks a lot like the one they filmed in.
#3 Game Of Thrones (2011-2019)
Episode 5×06 – Unbowed, Unbent, Unbroken.
The filming location: We invite you to discover the Real Alcazar of Seville, the filming location for several episodes of Game of Thrones season 5. The location takes on the appearance of the Sunspear castle, the seat of House Martell in Dorne.
#4 Friends (1994-2004)
5×16 – The One with the Cop.
#5 Game Of Thrones (2011-2019)
8×06 – The Iron Throne.
The filming location: We’re taking you back to the Conjunto Arqueologico de Italica. We had already posted a scene framing from 7×07 there, with both episodes using the amphitheater for the needs of the series.
#6 The Devil Wears Prada
The filming location: Do you know where the iconic scene of Andy (@annehathaway) throwing her phone into a Parisian fountain and changing the course of her life was filmed? It’s the Fontaine des Fleuves at Place de la Concorde, just outside the Tuileries Gardens.
#7 Game Of Thrones (2011-2019)
Games of Thrones capture showing Cersei at the Conjunto Arqueológico de Itálica.
#8 The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2
We dive into the heart of the Hunger Games rebellion in the Spaces of Abraxas in Noisy-le-Grand in Île-de-France (about half an hour by train from Paris).
#9 The Witcher
1×03 – Betrayer Moon
Filming location: Today we’re taking you to the Kreuzenstein Castle in Leobendorf, Austria. The castle was used to represent the exteriors of Vizima, the abandoned castle of Temeria.
#10 National Treasure: Book Of Secrets (2007)
Filming location: Bir-Hakeim Bridge, Paris.
#11 Game Of Thrones (2011-2019)
Tyrion Lanister being handcuffed at the Conjunto Arqueológico de Itálica.
#12 Friends (1994-2004)
4×05 – The One with Joey’s New Girlfriend.
#13 Inception
Here we are at the Bir-Hakeim bridge where Cobb (@leonardodicaprio) is doing an architecture exercise in a dream with Ariadne (@elliotpage).
#14 Emily In Paris
Season 2, Episode 7 – The Chef, The Thief, His Wife & Her Lover
We took a stroll around the Pantheon in Paris where Emily and Alfie take a walk in several scenes.
Filming location: Place du Panthéon, 75005 Paris.
#15 Before Sunrise (1995)
The filming location: How about some music? We went to Teuchtler Schallplattenhandlung, Windmühlgasse 10. It’s a record store that is still there and hasn’t changed, much to our delight!
#16 Mission: Impossible Fallout
The filming location: In this scene, Walker (@henrycavill) meets Erica Sloan (@im.angelabassett) on the Esplanade du Trocadéro where he tries to make her believe that Ethan (@tomcruise) is the compromised agent known as John Lark.
#17 Modern Family (2009-2020)
Season 11, Episode 13 – Paris.
Filming location: Mitchell meets Cameron on a quay of the Seine River, under the Place Louis Aragon, just below the Louis Philippe bridge. Although the bridge was easy to recognize, finding which quay was used was less easy but fortunately, there are only 2 on each side.
#18 Shadow And Bone
For this scene from “1×03 – The Making at the Heart of the World”, we find ourselves at the Deli Rondella, which is part of the Buda Castle complex and has been used for several scenes in season 1, including this one where the fortification becomes the Grisha training ground. After Alina (@jessie_mei_li) punches Zoya (Sujaya Dasgupta), she takes revenge and throws Alina into the straw.”
#19 Stranger Things
3×08 – The Battle of Starcourt Filming location: You might have understood by now that we didn’t really go to filming locations this time, BUT the temptation was too strong. We’re going to show you a bit of the Stranger Things Store in Paris.
#20 Gossip Girl (2007-2012)
Episode 4×02 – Double Identity
Filming location: The end of the Gossip Girl Paris saga takes place in front of Boulangerie Bo – 85bis rue de Charenton, 75012 Paris, where Chuck (@edwestwick) reveals his true identity to Eva (@c_poesy_) and invites her to come with him to New York.
#21 Friends (1994-2004)
10×08 – The One with the Late Thanksgiving.
#22 Wonder Woman (2017)
Welcome to the Louvre Pyramid, which we are sure is easily recognizable here. We follow Diana (@gal_gadot) who is going to her job as an art restorer at the Louvre.
#23 Warrior Nun
Season 1 final scene, shot at the Real Fábrica de Tabacos in Seville.
#24 The Spy Who Dumped Me (2018)
Filming location: We’re walking along Reitschulgasse street at Michaelerplatz, very close to the Sisi Museum.
#25 Black Widow
This scene is the famous moment where Natasha (Scarlett Johansson) and Yelena (@florencepugh) escape on a motorcycle as they are pursued by Dreykov’s other Widows.
#26 Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
Here we are following in the footsteps of “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,” which was filmed in Bordeaux for a few small scenes portraying Paris.
Here, Donna’s friends recount her time in France before leaving for Greece.
#27 Now You See Me
This scene is taken from the end of the movie “Now You See Me,” known in French as “Insaisissables.”
The production shot some scenes in Paris for the film. First, flashbacks at Passy Metro station to explain the Horsemen’s trick in Las Vegas, and then at the end of the movie, Dylan (@markruffalo) meets Alma (Mélanie Laurent) on the Pont des Arts.
#28 Love Actually
The cult scene between Aurelia and Jamie was filmed in Marseille, France. This mythical scene has been shot at the Bar de La Marine.
#29 Sissi The Empress (1955)
The filming location: This week we take you to the Schönbrunn Palace, which not only served as a filming location for the movie but was also the actual summer residence of the imperial family.
#30 Inception (2010)
The filming location: THE scene that everyone recognizes in Paris, when Cobb (@leonardodicaprio) begins Ariane’s (@elliotpage) training in one of his dreams. It all starts at the restaurant Il russo – 6 rue César Franck, 75015 Paris.
#31 Killing Eve (2018-2022)
The filming location: We’re taking you to Place Vendôme for this scene where Villanelle (@jodiemcomer), even after being removed from her mission, manages to complete it anyway.
#32 Gossip Girl
For 6 seasons, “Gossip Girl” was a must-see series. We could even call it a cult series for our generation. Have you ever watched “Gossip Girl”? The original, not the remake.
“Gossip Girl” filmed 2 episodes in Paris: 4×01 and 4×02. In this scene, Blair walks on the Pont des Arts with Prince Louis Grimaldi.
#33 Red Notice
Red Notice setting the end of the movie at The Louvre, Paris.
#34 Downton Abbey II: A New Era (2022)
Filming location: Domaine Rocabella, Le Pradet.
We had the opportunity to take some photos at La Villa Rocabella (@domainerocabella) in Le Pradet. The estate hosted, among others, the second Downton Abbey movie in the summer of 2021, so of course we took advantage of the opportunity.
#35 Shadowhunters
Episode 3×12 – Original Sin
Filming location:
Clary (@kat.mcnamara) and Jonathan’s (@lukebaines) walk after their Parisian breakfast takes them directly to the famous Pont de l’Archevêché. They discuss the Sword of the Morning Star, which could be found at a Parisian antique dealer’s. Clary spots a Parisian Shadowhunter and steals his stele.
#36 Knight And Day (2010)
The filming location: Do you remember the villain of the story, Antonio (@jordimollaofficial)? It’s here, at the Casa de Pilatos, that the production made his house. It’s also where June (@camerondiaz) is deliberately held so she can see Roy (@tomcruise) again.
#37 Emily In Paris
Episode 2×07 – The Chef, The Thief, His Wife, and Her Lover.
Filming location: We took a break at Place de Valois with Emily, Julien, and Luc.
This is a well-known location for fans of Emily in Paris, Emily’s workplace, the fictional agency Savoir.
#38 Sense8
Sense8 (2015-2018). Season 2, Episode 12 – Amor Vincit Omnia
Luckily, when the weather is bad, there are filming locations in the subway. Here we are on the platform of the Paris Metro Line 11 stop, Arts et Métiers. It’s Lugdivine’s favorite Paris Metro station and we absolutely love Sense8, so it was perfect!
#39 Dracula (2013)
So here’s a framing scene from the series “Dracula” (2013), where @jonathan_rhys_meyers plays Dracula aka Alexander Grayson, who poses as a recently arrived American businessman in London, but his objective is to ruin the lives of those who betrayed him centuries ago.
#40 Lupin
Episode: 1×02 – Chapter 2
Filming location: Jardin du Luxembourg, observatory exit, Paris.
