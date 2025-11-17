40 Unbelievably Wrong Opinions About The Female Body That Were Shared Online (New Pics)

Alright class, today we’re going to be labeling a diagram of the female reproductive system! Do you know the difference between the vagina, vulva, ovaries, uterus and urethra? Well, if you’re a man, there’s apparently a 50% chance you don’t.
While some women enjoy having a little mystery in their love lives, being with someone who knows absolutely nothing about their anatomy is not what they mean. So in honor of all the overly confident men out there who make ignorant claims about women’s bodies, we’ve gathered some of our favorite posts from the Bad Women’s Anatomy subreddit down below. Enjoy reading through these facepalm-worthy posts, and be sure to upvote the ones that make you weep for straight women everywhere!
#1 I Can’t Believe This Is Really A Thing
Image source: wilymon
#2 Just Wow
Image source: SmuttilyBrood
#3 Maybe Because Babies Come From Women’s Womb
Image source: witchy_princess011
#4 Nice Try, Guys
Image source: anon12xyz
#5 The Cathedral Is A Myth
Image source: xxxSexMan69xxx
#6 Time Zones Are Weird. France Is In 2023 And The Us Is In 1823
Image source: xxxSexMan69xxx
#7 Pov: You’re A Woman In A Doctor’s Office
Image source: PhoenixQueenAzula
#8 Just Hold The Blood In
Image source: Comfortable_Pen3589
#9 That Rare Example Of Bad Anatomy Done Intentionally For Humour. That Is Actually Funny!
Image source: Dixielandblues
#10 “Dna Binds To Cells In The Brain”
Image source: The_Dickasso
#11 Trans People Live In This Dude’s Head Rent Free (Cw For Transphobia)
Image source: xxxSexMan69xxx
#12 Comment From Someone Regarding A Suggestion That Period Products Should Be Free
Image source: SpacePolice04
#13 Can’t Find His Brain
Image source: Emil8ner
#14 Ah Yes, Put Water Inside Your Privates Girl!
Image source: poisoned_corpse
#15 “5min Of Continuons Sex”
Image source: TheRealSnorkel
#16 Humanity Would Have Become Extinct A Long Time Ago
Image source: redditisshitaf
#17 As A Guy, I Can Definitely Say This Is What We Expect Now
Image source: Horatio_ATM
#18 On A Post Discussing The Misconception Of Intact Hymen=virginity
Image source: jeffreyepsteinsmom
#19 A Girl Posts A Selfie For Her 18th Birthday… Cue Men Being Confused And Rude About The Fact That Women Have Body Hair
Image source: catdarkless
#20 Woman Above +25 Are Old Hags…
Image source: arnau9410
#21 Um What
Image source: eat_mypotato
#22 “9 Periods Per Year”
Image source: parrotsaregoated
#23 “We Can Always Tell”
Image source: aegisthus11
#24 It’s Not Like A Woman Is 72% More Likely To Be Seriously Injured And 17% More Likely To Die In A Car Crash
Image source: DeviousAmoeba10
#25 That’s Actually False
Image source: fedorasharkk
#26 This Is Abhorrent, Even As A Joke
Image source: xxxSexMan69xxx
#27 A Place Full Of Girls
Image source: SectorCompetitive564
#28 The Secrets Out, Plus Size People Are Just Staying Super Hydrated
Image source: karmaxkarmm
#29 When Questioned About The Blood All Over His Car, Convicted Serial Killer Said His Girlfriend’s Period Got All Over The Front Seat And Was Blown Out The Window Into The Backseat
Image source: Shugazi
#30 There’s No Other Function For Boobs Than Sex Appeal
Image source: Ehrenlauch3000
#31 “Females Need To Reach Orgasm By Penetration. It’s Biology.” -Someone Who Most Definitely Failed Biology
Image source: Other-Cantaloupe4765
#32 Women Are Like…* Shuffles Deck *… Avocados!
Image source: amerix
#33 The Gallopan Tube
Image source: Important_Gas_3802
#34 Fellas, Is It Gay To Eat Pussy?
Image source: xxxSexMan69xxx
#35 Unclean
Image source: HopelessinSoCal
#36 From A Forensic Medicine Textbook
Image source: Ill-Inevitable1387
#37 There’s People Who Really Think Virgins Can’t Use Tampons
Image source: CarlaDazzi6
#38 Maple Syrup Can Do What???
Image source: LeahAbbie
#39 Oh Yes! We Would Be Nothing Without Our Breasts
Image source: pups-revenge-cake
#40 “If You Start Giving Oral Sex To A Guy, All You Are To Him Is A Hole.”
Image source: neroisstillbanned
