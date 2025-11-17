40 Unbelievably Wrong Opinions About The Female Body That Were Shared Online (New Pics)

Alright class, today we’re going to be labeling a diagram of the female reproductive system! Do you know the difference between the vagina, vulva, ovaries, uterus and urethra? Well, if you’re a man, there’s apparently a 50% chance you don’t.

While some women enjoy having a little mystery in their love lives, being with someone who knows absolutely nothing about their anatomy is not what they mean. So in honor of all the overly confident men out there who make ignorant claims about women’s bodies, we’ve gathered some of our favorite posts from the Bad Women’s Anatomy subreddit down below. Enjoy reading through these facepalm-worthy posts, and be sure to upvote the ones that make you weep for straight women everywhere!

#1 I Can’t Believe This Is Really A Thing

#1 I Can't Believe This Is Really A Thing

Image source: wilymon

#2 Just Wow

#2 Just Wow

Image source: SmuttilyBrood

#3 Maybe Because Babies Come From Women’s Womb

#3 Maybe Because Babies Come From Women's Womb

Image source: witchy_princess011

#4 Nice Try, Guys

#4 Nice Try, Guys

Image source:  anon12xyz

#5 The Cathedral Is A Myth

#5 The Cathedral Is A Myth

Image source: xxxSexMan69xxx

#6 Time Zones Are Weird. France Is In 2023 And The Us Is In 1823

#6 Time Zones Are Weird. France Is In 2023 And The Us Is In 1823

Image source: xxxSexMan69xxx

#7 Pov: You’re A Woman In A Doctor’s Office

#7 Pov: You're A Woman In A Doctor's Office

Image source: PhoenixQueenAzula

#8 Just Hold The Blood In

#8 Just Hold The Blood In

Image source: Comfortable_Pen3589

#9 That Rare Example Of Bad Anatomy Done Intentionally For Humour. That Is Actually Funny!

#9 That Rare Example Of Bad Anatomy Done Intentionally For Humour. That Is Actually Funny!

Image source: Dixielandblues

#10 “Dna Binds To Cells In The Brain”

#10 "Dna Binds To Cells In The Brain"

Image source: The_Dickasso

#11 Trans People Live In This Dude’s Head Rent Free (Cw For Transphobia)

#11 Trans People Live In This Dude's Head Rent Free (Cw For Transphobia)

Image source: xxxSexMan69xxx

#12 Comment From Someone Regarding A Suggestion That Period Products Should Be Free

#12 Comment From Someone Regarding A Suggestion That Period Products Should Be Free

Image source:  SpacePolice04

#13 Can’t Find His Brain

#13 Can't Find His Brain

Image source:  Emil8ner

#14 Ah Yes, Put Water Inside Your Privates Girl!

#14 Ah Yes, Put Water Inside Your Privates Girl!

Image source: poisoned_corpse

#15 “5min Of Continuons Sex”

#15 "5min Of Continuons Sex"

Image source:  TheRealSnorkel

#16 Humanity Would Have Become Extinct A Long Time Ago

#16 Humanity Would Have Become Extinct A Long Time Ago

Image source:  redditisshitaf

#17 As A Guy, I Can Definitely Say This Is What We Expect Now

#17 As A Guy, I Can Definitely Say This Is What We Expect Now

Image source: Horatio_ATM

#18 On A Post Discussing The Misconception Of Intact Hymen=virginity

#18 On A Post Discussing The Misconception Of Intact Hymen=virginity

Image source: jeffreyepsteinsmom

#19 A Girl Posts A Selfie For Her 18th Birthday… Cue Men Being Confused And Rude About The Fact That Women Have Body Hair

#19 A Girl Posts A Selfie For Her 18th Birthday… Cue Men Being Confused And Rude About The Fact That Women Have Body Hair

Image source: catdarkless

#20 Woman Above +25 Are Old Hags…

#20 Woman Above +25 Are Old Hags…

Image source: arnau9410

#21 Um What

#21 Um What

Image source: eat_mypotato

#22 “9 Periods Per Year”

#22 "9 Periods Per Year"

Image source: parrotsaregoated

#23 “We Can Always Tell”

#23 "We Can Always Tell"

Image source: aegisthus11

#24 It’s Not Like A Woman Is 72% More Likely To Be Seriously Injured And 17% More Likely To Die In A Car Crash

#24 It's Not Like A Woman Is 72% More Likely To Be Seriously Injured And 17% More Likely To Die In A Car Crash

Image source: DeviousAmoeba10

#25 That’s Actually False

#25 That's Actually False

Image source: fedorasharkk

#26 This Is Abhorrent, Even As A Joke

#26 This Is Abhorrent, Even As A Joke

Image source: xxxSexMan69xxx

#27 A Place Full Of Girls

#27 A Place Full Of Girls

Image source: SectorCompetitive564

#28 The Secrets Out, Plus Size People Are Just Staying Super Hydrated

#28 The Secrets Out, Plus Size People Are Just Staying Super Hydrated

Image source: karmaxkarmm

#29 When Questioned About The Blood All Over His Car, Convicted Serial Killer Said His Girlfriend’s Period Got All Over The Front Seat And Was Blown Out The Window Into The Backseat

40 Unbelievably Wrong Opinions About The Female Body That Were Shared Online (New Pics)

Image source: Shugazi

#30 There’s No Other Function For Boobs Than Sex Appeal

#30 There's No Other Function For Boobs Than Sex Appeal

Image source:  Ehrenlauch3000

#31 “Females Need To Reach Orgasm By Penetration. It’s Biology.” -Someone Who Most Definitely Failed Biology

#31 "Females Need To Reach Orgasm By Penetration. It's Biology." -Someone Who Most Definitely Failed Biology

Image source: Other-Cantaloupe4765

#32 Women Are Like…* Shuffles Deck *… Avocados!

#32 Women Are Like…* Shuffles Deck *… Avocados!

Image source: amerix

#33 The Gallopan Tube

#33 The Gallopan Tube

Image source: Important_Gas_3802

#34 Fellas, Is It Gay To Eat Pussy?

#34 Fellas, Is It Gay To Eat Pussy?

Image source: xxxSexMan69xxx

#35 Unclean

#35 Unclean

Image source:  HopelessinSoCal

#36 From A Forensic Medicine Textbook

#36 From A Forensic Medicine Textbook

Image source: Ill-Inevitable1387

#37 There’s People Who Really Think Virgins Can’t Use Tampons

#37 There's People Who Really Think Virgins Can't Use Tampons

Image source: CarlaDazzi6

#38 Maple Syrup Can Do What???

#38 Maple Syrup Can Do What???

Image source: LeahAbbie

#39 Oh Yes! We Would Be Nothing Without Our Breasts

#39 Oh Yes! We Would Be Nothing Without Our Breasts

Image source: pups-revenge-cake

#40 “If You Start Giving Oral Sex To A Guy, All You Are To Him Is A Hole.”

#40 "If You Start Giving Oral Sex To A Guy, All You Are To Him Is A Hole."

Image source: neroisstillbanned

