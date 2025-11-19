30 Posts And Memes About The Wild ’90s That Today’s Kids Probably Wouldn’t Understand (New Pics)

You might want to cover your eyes and ears when I tell you this, my dear fellow Millennials, but the ’90s ended almost exactly 25 years ago. Still, we’ve been living with the remnants of how good life was back then ever since, as for Generation Y, the 1990s remain the decade they are most nostalgic for.
The subreddit dedicated to upholding the decade’s legacy is still going strong, too. With almost 500k members, it’s a testament to how Beanie Babies, dial-up internet, and Blockbuster will always have a place in our hearts. So, fellow ’90s lovers, scroll down to see the newest pics from r/90s that we’ve collected for you!
While you’re here, don’t forget to read our captivating conversation with the creators of The Nostalgia Test Podcast team. Its creators Dan Dissinger and Manny Coelho kindly agreed to tell Bored Panda why they think the ’90s are having such a comeback moment.
They also shared which ’90s pop-culture things passed their ultimate nostalgia test and which ones failed miserably. Read on to find out what fate befell movies like Airheads, The Wedding Singer, Rocky 5, and even ’90s Swing music!
#1 Jim Henson’s ‘Dinosaurs’ 🦖🦕 ~ [1991] ~ Have U Re-Watched This As An Adult? It’s Way Deeper Than I Ever Realized As A Kid
Image source: Secure-Target338
#2 What Our 90s Living Room Looked Like
Image source: Hefty-Instance3517
#3 100% Factual
Image source: Emotional-Leg66
#4 Any Fans Of My Cousin Vinny?
Image source: DiscsNotScratched
#5 Mars Attacks ! 1996. Are You A Fan?
Image source: DiscsNotScratched
#6 Tonight’s 90s Watch, Death Becomes Her
Image source: Emotional-Leg66
#7 What Other Lies Did 90s TV Tell Us
Image source: Emotional-Leg66
#8 Cool Movie !
Image source: omartje
#9 The Best Days In School
Image source: timeiscoming
#10 Scars To This Day!
Image source: R3st7ess
#11 Remember When
Image source: Sandcracka-
#12 Anyone Else Play This Growing Up?
Image source: ExoticDimension5763
#13 Replacing The Car Stereo Yourself. Who Else Has Been There?
Image source: Nostalgic-Soul-76
#14 Say It Aint So
Image source: Legitimate-Lie-9208
#15 Such A Underrated Comedy
Image source: Naive_Establishment2
#16 Honestly
Image source: JB92103
#17 Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark
Image source: GoodnYou62
#18 Name This Group. Wrong Answers Only
Image source: Naive_Establishment2
#19 You Just Had To Be There
Image source: Xavier187666
#20 Anybody Ever Make These Back In The Day??
Image source: b1uedream3r
#21 Where My Pog Kids At?
Image source: RealThinkaz
#22 Army Of Darkness (1992) ! Are You A Fan Of This One?
Image source: DiscsNotScratched
#23 Homeward Bound Was Released On This Day 32 Years Ago (Feb 3, 1993)
Image source: rockstoned4
#24 The Pepsi Girl
Image source: FrankieIsAFurby
#25 Who Remembers Watching MTV’s Celebrity Death Match??
Image source: Helloo_clarice
#26 Do You All Remember Seeing “Jurassic Park” In Theaters When It First Came Out Back In 1993?
Image source: DanielVasquez2000
#27 Remember How Mind-Blowing This Episode Of The Simpsons Was When It Aired In 1995? (The Same Year ‘Toy Story’ Was Released!)
Image source: Secure-Target338
#28 Super Mario 3 (1990)
Image source: robbjuteau
#29 Man, I Always Wanted One
Image source: Mando0351
#30 What Netflix Looked Like In 1999
Image source: ROCKY13573
