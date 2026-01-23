This Meme Account Explains These 58 Memes For Those Who Just Don’t Get It

#1
Here we can see a student make an algebra joke by using the terms onion and Pi. He wants to say ‘opinion’ but using the image of onion with the symbol Pi in it to make it sound like ‘opinion’. This is a type of dad joke and his dad is proud.
#2
The reason they don't use diamonds to make the vest is firstly cause it will be very expensive as diamond is considered precious. Second reason is because it will be very heavy to even wear compared to the other materials that are used to stop the bullet. Hence the person commenting wanted to explain this but he didn't know how to so he says 1 gram is equal to 15 grams which is funny.
#3
This is actually a sandwich and the cover of the sandwich mentions the name of the ingredients used as this could be a custom order by the customer and hence they mentioned the ingredients. It says mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles and onion. Ofcourse they didn’t have the time to write it fully and hence the short forms.
#4
Here we can see a dad making a dad joke right when he is about to become a dad. The doctor says he’s gonna deliver the baby but the dad makes a dad joke here by making a play on words “de livering” and hence he says that line to make the joke.
#5
Here we see a very typical dad joke but this time the son is doing the dad joke as his dad is in the hospital. The son takes a good opportunity to lighten the mood and make a dad joke where he repeats the sentence of the dad pretending that it’s his name.
#6
So we all know how YouTube likes to show a lot of ads in every video but this random guy on the internet found a trick which is to just skip the video until the end and click replay which removes all the ads and you can watch the video without interruption.
#7
Here we can see a play on words using a casual gamer vs pro gamer which is followed by a Casual tractor and an image of a pro tractor (protractor). A protractor is a measuring instrument used to determine and draw angles. Typically made of plastic or metal, it features a semicircular or circular scale marked in degrees. It is commonly used in geometry, drafting, and various engineering applications.
#8
The meme begins by telling us a simple joke about pole as they have really long names. We can see a pole going to get his eye checked and the doctor shows him a bunch of random letters in order to check if he’s able to read them. The person replies by saying that he even knows that person thus making a joke about the fact that they have really long names. Below we can see a person saying that he doesn’t find the joke funny because if you see his name “Czjwinostawcz” it is the exact same name the doctor showed and that’s why he does not find it funny.
#9
So in the first image we can see some delicious brownie. If we split this word, we get brown+ knee. Since colorblind person cannot see colors, they won’t see brown and only see “knee”. Obviously this is just a meme and not actual facts.
#10
If you read the opposites of the words give it will read out as “never gonna give you up” which is very popular line from Rick Astley song and it is used to Rick roll people which is a funny internet prank.
#11
Tbh I have no idea how a 2nd grader can solve this when I can’t even understand the question
#12
So here we see a very philosophical question about realizing that we wouldn’t make it as a species because we can see an example below of a pizza box with the instruction “open box before eating pizza” which is honestly such a common sense thing but still they had to write that for whatever reasons.
#13
So basically the doctor here asks the patient for his name to which the patient says “Henry”. He then asks him for his age. However the patient didn’t understand and heard the word “age” as “H” because in some accents it age sounds like H. So the patient thought the doctor is asking the spelling of his name and that’s why he completes his spelling.
#14
So here a person used 100% of his brain by which everyone would get $1B. He begins by saying the net worth of Jeff Bezos which is $185.3B. He then says the total world population which is 7.8 billion people. So according to his logic if Jeff bezos gave $7.8 billion everyone would have $1B. But in reality everyone will only get $1 which is nowhere close to a billion. Since he used 100% of his brain, the meme is sarcastically appreciating his logic as there is no flaw at all.
#15
So here a dad is making a typical dad joke which is usually not that funny and most of the Gen Z wont find it funny. He talks about two antennas getting married and says that wedding was ok but reception was incredible. This is a play on words because there are 2 antennas the signal will be strong and hence the reception was incredible and the other meaning is that the marriage reception was incredible.
#16
So this person was unable to spell thief correctly so his friend gave him a trick to remember that everytime you should use the letter i before e except in cases where c is used. However the person didn’t understand and wrote a jumbled word which doesn’t make sense.
#17
Here we can see a bunch of stones which looks very normal but if you squint your eyes it reads as “the stones will cry out”. I don’t know what this means but that is what it reads.
#18
So the order of operation for any mathematical equation was formulated in 1912. Some of them include the BODMAS or PEMDAS rules which tell us in which order the operations should take place. For this scenario we will consider the BODMAS rule. BODMAS rule is an acronym to help remember the order of operations in calculations. It stands for, ‘Brackets, Order, Division, Multiplication, Addition, Subtraction. However even though these rules exist, people tend to fight over them again and again even in 2021. As for example the equation shown 6/ 2(1+2) has the answer 9 because we divide first then multiply but some people will argue that the answer to it is 1.
#19
Here we can see someone suggesting a “food hack”. The hack is that if you don’t have taco shells you should use tortillas. This might sound like a nice hack until you realize that taco shell is nothing but tortilla only. So the person didn’t suggest any hack, it’s pretty obvious. That’s why the below person replied by suggesting another hack that if you don’t have ice just freeze water, which is making fun of the obvious food hack the above person suggested.
#20
So basically the girl looks like her mom and hence her profile picture looks like her. But the other person has no profile picture and the girl says that it looks like his dad, this means the person has no dad and hence his no profile picture looks like his dad.
#21
Officer here to explain. Here we see a piece of cloth which has some text written on it which can be read in two different ways. First is that you read it normally, so it says “she’s broken because she believed”. The second way is to read only the black letters which says “he’s ok because he lid”. Actually the last word should be “lied” but instead they made a printing mistake and kept the last word as “lid” and that is why the below part shows the guy as a lid of a pot.
#22
The meme begins with a kid in red asking a kid in blue what he’s going to ask santa for. The blue kid replies by saying that his mom says, santa is not real which is true. However the red kid gets offended by this and says that his mom says that the blue kid is not real just as a proof for the blue kid that mom’s are not always true. With this, we think that the red kid must’ve gotten angry at the blue kid and said that. However in the next slide we can see the red kid alone sitting in a room while a doctor examines him from outside. This indicates that the kid is suffering from schizophrenia which causes visual hallucinations of people and objects that are not actually there. So the red kid is just visualizing the existence of blue kid and his mom is actually true when she says that the blue kid doesn’t exist.
#23
Even I don’t get this one
#24
Here we can see how a girl responds when they get a compliment. They simply say thank you. Also we see the Topographical Map of Brazil because boys don’t get compliments
#25
So here we see a picture of an athlete with the title “alright no need to brag” which makes no sense at all. However if you look at her name it says “Iona Lake”. If you read this name fast it sounds like “I own a Lake” which sounds like they are bragging about owning a lake.
#26
So basically this guy was planning to get a tattoo and asked his mom for advice, however she sent a small paragraph explaining why he shouldn’t get a tattoo and the guy actually got that entire thing printed on his hand which is crazy.
#27
So basically in the image we can see one of the seven wonders of the world known as Taj Mahal which is the resting site of one of the wives of a king from early times. Hence the quote is not applicable for everyone as some of them have really fancy and expensive resting places.
#28
So this is a trick question and the answer is not 35 because the sister was half her age when she was 6 which means she was only 3 years younger to her and was 3. So the difference is gonna remain constant and both will age. And hence when the elder sister turns 70, the younger sister will be 67 years old as she was always 3 years younger to her.
#29
In this meme, a cop is seen asking a goose for its license and registration, which is already hilarious because, well, geese don’t drive cars. The twist is that the goose, seemingly acting like a backseat driver, whispers to the cop to also ask for a slice of bread. The cop, resigned to the absurdity, obliges with a sigh. The humor here comes from the unexpected human-like behavior of the goose, coupled with the cop playing along with the ridiculous scenario. It’s a funny take on how we sometimes imagine animals interacting in human situations, with a classic bread-loving goose twist!
#30
This is supposed to be a rhyme which would say “you can’t reply to this conversation anymore” as that person is about to block them.
#31
So there’s only 4 alphabets in which you need to touch your lips together. The remaining can be said without it which is surprising cause we never noticed it before. The letters are B, M, P and the last one you have to guess
#32
So basically the son was going out on a date and the dad asks if he needs money to which he says “He will pay”. Because the son used the word “He” the dad calls an emergency meeting
#33
So this is a nice dad joke which is played out between a father and a son who is about to get married. The father wishes him for it but the twist is that the marriage is actually the next day and the joke is that the son will be the happiest before the marriage.
#34
The image shows us one of the weirdest way to start a conversation with someone. The person’s zodiac sign was “cancer” so he texted, “my zodiac sign is the one you don’t want your grandmother to have”. This statement would obviously put anyone into thinking what his zodiac sign is. The answer is cancer, because nobody would want their grandmother to get cancer. Below image shows two options, either to pick 25 cards or start a normal conversation. So the person picks 25 cards because he won’t stop using that sentence to start a conversation.
#35
So basically the joke here is a play on words also called as a pun in which the news says how someone is taking the tires from cop cars and due to that they are working tirelessly to catch the person doing it. Here tirelessly is used as a pun.
#36
Here we can see someone doing a 999 IQ move and giving themselves a ticket before the cops give them one. Since they already have a ticket they won’t get another one which is such a big brain move that even Harvard got impressed and offered them scholarship. However this is just a joke and doesn’t work in real.
#37
So here we can see the crazy aunt of Facebook making a very lame conspiracy theory of her own using the name of the restaurant “Five Guys” which basically sells burgers and fries. According to her the name of the restaurant has the word “Five G” (5G) in it and a lot of people believe that 5G is harmful/ dangerous for us and will cause problems which is why she is saying to stop “Five Guys” but it makes absolutely no sense as they just sell burgers and fries.
#38
So the dad used 999 IQ and bought just two balloons. Since the wife turns 20 the balloon can be seen as 20 and since the daughter is 1 , the size of the 0 balloon is small which can be seen as 2 to the power of 0 which is equal to 1. This way he managed to get a balloon for both of them.
#39
Here we can see a chess situation where any move will put the piece in trouble. And the options are given in the other boxes.
#40
So basically the meme shows 4 images and if you say it fast it will make another phrase which is supposed to be funny. The images are of Ice, mouse, bank and an elf. However I have no idea what it means.
#41
Here we can see a meme showing 4 very famous people who are bald. However the twist is that the 4th one is not shown and instead it’s told that everyone knows him thus leaving it to the viewers to guess who it can be.
#42
So basically the meme is that someone was told to write a motivational message on the stairs so whenever people come to the gym they get motivated. However the person who was in charge of this randomly put up the lines making it impossible to understand. Hence it doesn’t make sense what the actual sentence is trying to say.
#43
So basically we can see this person named “Mark” posts that he got into a problem due to his name and a user found this as the right opportunity to make a pun (play on words) using his name.
#44
Here the text says I am in “Rhode Island” but the letters H and S are silent. If we remove these letters from the word we get “Rode Iland” which sounds exactly the same as Rhode Island and since there is no difference the person is in Rhode Island only and below we can see a picture from that place.
#45
So basically batman is known to name all his items starting with the word Bat like Batmobile, Bathouse etc. so when he says Robin to check the Battery, robin automatically removes the word “Bat” from it and gets confused because he doesn’t know what tery means.
#46
Here we can see different math operations being done on the numbers 2 and 3. For the number 2 we can see that all the answers come the same which is 4 and hence the spider mans are hugging. But for the number 3 all the answers are different and hence they are pointing at each other.
#47
So basically this question paper had instructions saying that everything was allowed to be used including phones, internet etc. This just means that the question paper was so hard that the teachers knew nothing could help the students clear it.
#48
So basically the joke here is that Americans don’t use the standard metric system and for measuring height they use feets. 1 foot = 30.48 cm. So for Europeans it’s very confusing what it means for height to start with a 6 and also for those who are 7 feet and above as they also are not included.
#49
The joke here is that the person used a mathematical operation after the number 22 called as factorial (!). When used the numbers preceding the given number are all multiplied together so in this case the numbers from 21, 20, 19… until 1 are multiplied together and hence we get such a large number.
#50
So basically the treasure chest worth $10k was under the roots of a tree. As soon he removes it from under the roots it becomes worth $100 only. This is a mathematical pun where the root of 10,000 is 100
#51
So basically here we can see a rhyme using some images which have popular lines. The first image shows hs Groot who keeps saying “I am groot” and the second image is a superhero who is known for the dialogue “honey where is my super suit”. So if we combine all the elements together we get a funny rhyme.
#52
So this person was dating a girl named “Ruth”. Since they broke up, he is not with Ruth anymore and hence he’s “Ruth Less” which is a play on words also called a pun. It’s a very clever pun and the other person was probably waiting for years to make this joke when they separated
#53
Here we can see a Gen Z type of humor which is just really random things like in the meme we can see a figure coming and hence it’s called as Le come and when the figure goes away it’s called “Lego” which is the name of the brand of the toy and also the opposite of Le come.
#54
We can see a popular meme which explains us the concept of magnetism. In this we can see how North attract south and the same repels each other just like it is shown in the meme using the characters. Hence memes are sometimes educational as well.
#55
Here to word “BTS” means “behind the scenes” and we can see behind the scenes of captain America. However someone in the comments misunderstood and thought that the post was using “BTS” which is a popular boy band to get more likes and comments on the post.
#56
Here we can see a statement that boys never grow up, however the below image disproves it by showing a person’s username as Madboi which he changes to Madman after growing up which is epic.
#57
So basically we can see an MCQ style test with a very simple question to pick a number between 1 and 10 from the following options. There is only 1 number in the given options and that should be the obvious answer. However the answer is incorrect and the correct answer is purple which makes no sense.
#58
In a humorous twist of thought, a guy meets someone named Jason but finds himself distracted by a recent craving for parmesan cheese. As they chat, the name “Jason” triggers an unexpected mental association, leading him to hilariously misinterpret it as “parmesan.”
The humor escalates when he realizes he’s been referring to Jason as “Parmesan” throughout the conversation. His brain’s cheese fixation creates an awkward yet comical situation, showcasing the absurdity of mixing up names with food.
This meme plays on relatable moments of distraction and the mind’s quirks. It captures how our thoughts can wander in unexpected directions, turning a simple introduction into a memorable and laugh-inducing experience.
