We Travel The World To Capture People’s Style: Around The World In 80 Styles

Around the world in 80 styles is a visual style odyssey around the planet. Since 2012, we’ve been discovering the world through the people who populate it. Solely guided by our eyes, from silhouette to silhouette, from encounter to encounter, each person’s style tells a story of a culture. Every portrait is both a human encounter and a discovery of a place, an invitation to travel.
Our approach focuses on style in a broad sense. The criteria has been that one’s style must call out to us, whether it is traditional, fashionable or eccentric. We attempt to give an original touch to our street style work by capturing both the person and the setting where we meet them. To do this, we chose a wide-angle lens, allowing us to have the background and the person in the foreground both in focus.
Style-wise, each region of the world still keeps its distinctive features: the fabric, the design, the motif, the cut – all these style elements portray a culture and how, for instance, it has been shaped throughout history by foreign influences. Nowadays one can see the impact of globalisation that leads to a certain homogenisation, sometimes resulting in interesting mixtures of tradition and modernity. We hope you’ll enjoy discovering the world through our eyes!
More info: Instagram
#1 Maria, Villager In Her Everyday Clothes. Pinchollo, Colca Canyon, Peru
#2 Gloria, ‘Professional Cigar Smoker’. La Habana, Cuba
#3 Matumoto Kousuke, Student. Shibuyia Crossing, Tokyo, Japan
#4 Chan And Lili, Having A Drink. Hanoi, Vietnam
#5 Wui Bing, Buddhist Monk And Guardian Of The Temple. Yungang Grottoes, China
#6 Kori, The Most Photogenic Fake Authentic Tribal Child. Puerto Maldonado, Peru
#7 Saya, Candy Seller. Harajuku District, Tokyo, Japan
Harajuku district is considered as center of Japanese youth culture & fashion.
#8 Akihiko, Daisuke And Hiroki. Kiyomizu Temple, Kyoto, Japan
#9 Kanitha, Student At Happy Chandara. Phnom Penh, Cambodia
The school for girls is run by the charity Toutes à l’école.
#10 Aghata, Performance Artist, Midsumma Festival (Jan 2014). Melbourne, Australia
Aghata is a performance artist & confessed ‘weirdo life lover’. She dresses ‘freak chic’ every day.
#11 Catherine, Amriitha And Sam, Opera House Bar. Sydney, Australia
#12 Huri, Taxiboat. Rangiroa Atoll, French Polynesia, France
#13 Braulia, Farmer. Titicaca Lake, Bolivia
#14 Suu, Owner Of A Gothic Reading Cafe. Shanghai, China
Suu owns a gothic reading cafe and fashion store ‘for Lolitas, Ladies, Hermits, Mages and the present-day Knights’.
#15 Carmen, ‘La Quinceñera’. La Habana, Cuba
Quinceañera (Spanish pronunciation: [kinseaˈɲeɾa]; feminine form of “fifteen-year-old”), also called fiesta de quince años, fiesta de quinceañera, quince años, quinceañero or simply quince, is a celebration of a girl’s fifteenth birthday in parts of Latin America and elsewhere in Latin American communities. This birthday is celebrated differently from any other as it marks the transition from childhood to young womanhood.
#16 Juan, Farmer-Turned-Tourist Guide. Viñales, Cuba
#17 Tomisakea, Sumo Wrestler. Ryogoku, Tokyo, Japan
He’s just been eliminated from the biggest annual sumo tournament (Jan 2014).
#18 Jorge, Livestock Farmer At His Estancia. Olavarría, Argentina
#19 Lydia, Ready For The School Ball (No Parents Allowed!). Uyuni, Bolivia
#20 Elliott Hammond, Singer. Sydney, Autralia
#21 Naomi, Heils Taxis For Clients Of The Hotel She Works For. Sydney, Australia
#22 Annie, English Girl Tubing In Van Vieng, Laos
#23 Ayakamay, Artist Performing ‘Mimikaki’. Tokyo, Japan
Ayakamay is a conceptual performance artist, born in Nashville TN, NYC, based in Japan. ‘Mimikaki’ means “ear-cleaning”.
#24 Kevich And Leakena, At Their Wedding. Silk Island, Cambodia
#25 Khan, Camel Safari Guide In The Thar Desert. Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, India
#26 Noho And Clement, Cousins And Tourist Guides. Bora Bora, French Polynesia
Every day they accompany tourists to swim with stingrays and every day their uniform’s color changes.
#27 Martha, ‘Cholita’. Yampupata, Bolivia
Martha partying at her village’s party. ‘Cholitas’ are Aymara Indian women who wear traditional dress, which includes patterned shawls and bowler hats.
#28 Sam And Ken, Lifeguards. Agnes Water, Queensland, Australia
#29 Bruno, Traveler. Isla Holbox, Mexico
Follow Us