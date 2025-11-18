People In Da Nang Fight Against Typhoon Haiyan (30 Pics)

Typhoon Haiyan, known in the Philippines as Typhoon Yolanda and as Typhoon No. 14 in Vietnam, was one of the strongest tropical cyclones ever recorded. In early November 2013, the storm devastated parts of Southeast Asia, especially the Philippines, where at least 6,300 people died. The storm also affected Micronesia, Palau, Vietnam, Taiwan, and China.
In this article, you will see images of storm preparedness by Da Nang residents, taken before Typhoon Haiyan made landfall in Central Vietnam. Many people went to the beach to collect sand to fortify their roofs, while a large hotel rented several containers to cover its main entrance. Students took the last buses out of the city, away from the storm, and many people registered for temporary residence in solid dormitories.
The images were taken in 2013 by Khoi Studio, using an Olympus digital camera and MF lens. Khoi Tran is a press and event photographer based in Vietnam.
#1 Large Building Owners With Lots Of Glass Windows Have Been Buying Up Large Amounts Of Sand To Put In Small Bags To Cover Their Buildings
#2 Large Containers Are Placed At The Main Entrance Of A Hotel To Protect Against Storms
#3 Inside The Containers Are Filled With Bricks
#4 Stone Statues Along The Han River Are Lowered To The Ground To Avoid Falling Due To Strong Winds
#5 Employees Of Buildings And Companies Are Blocking Entrances With Ropes And Other Construction Materials
#6 Residents Are Using Tape To Cover Glass Doors, In Case The Glass Breaks When The Storm Hits
#7 Coastal Vegetable Growers Harvest Vegetables Quickly
#8 A View Of A Corner Of Da Nang’s Tourist Coast Before Typhoon Haiyan Hit Vietnam
#9 Locals Scoop Up Sand From The Beach, And Put It In Small Bags To Take Home To Support The Roof
#10 A Woman Is Collecting Sand On The Beach
#11 People In The Central Area Take Advantage Of Sand From Vacant Lots Or Ask For It From Construction Sites To Bring Home To Cover Their Roofs
#12 People Use Motorbikes To Carry Sand Home
#13 Offices And Schools Are Closed A Day In Advance. So Most People Participate In Storm Prevention
#14 Styrofoam Boxes Are Placed On The Roof, Then Filled With Water To Increase The Weight, To Keep The Corrugated Iron Roof From Being Blown Away By Strong Winds
#15 Soldiers Stationed At Son Tra Mountain Go Out To Help People And Authorities Near Their Station
#16 Street Areas With High-Rise Buildings Under Construction With Large Tower Cranes Are Barricaded, Restricting People’s Movement
#17 People Tie Their Doors Before The Storm Hits
#18 The Bread Shop Was Crowded With People Buying Food
#19 Students Come To Register For Temporary Residence In A Solid Dormitory
#20 Meanwhile, Many Students Took Long-Distance Buses To Return To Their Hometowns, Away From The Storm’s Path
#21 Children Are Helping Their Families Clean Up Trees After The Storm Passed
#22 After Storms, Flood Waters Often Rise In The Central Region Of Vietnam, Including The Ancient Town Of Hoi An
#23 The Rainwater Could Not Drain Away In Time And Flooded The Streets
#24 Children Are Catching Fish, Which Are In The Sewers Or From Ponds And Lakes, And Spilling Out Onto The Streets
#25 A Child Watches The Street In Gloomy Weather, From Inside A Car
#26 People Use Boats To Travel When Flood Water Appears In Hoi An Ancient Town
#27 Tourists Wade Through Water As They Walk On The Sidewalk On A Flooded Day In Hoi An
#28 Tourists Visit Hoi An Ancient Town – “The Yellow City Of Vietnam” On A Flood Day
#29 Tourists Use Cameras To Take Pictures Of Everyday Life
#30 Tourists Take Photos Of Flood Water In Hoi An Ancient Town
