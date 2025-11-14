Artist Puts People From Classical Paintings Into The Modern World, And The Result Is Surprisingly Fitting (42 New Pics)

Imagine if subjects from classical paintings spilled out into the real world to live among us, butt-naked and all that. Wouldn’t it be strange to see these characters in real life? For this Ukrainian artist, this doesn’t sound so unreasonable.
Ukrainian artist Alexey Kondakov’s project ‘The Daily Life of Gods’ mixes dramatic Renaissance classical artworks with the often idyllic environments of the modern world, and the photo manipulations are impressive.
The digital art project began in 2015 when Kondakov used photographs that he took in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, and used them as a background for a digital collage made with Photoshop. In these four years, many images have been created, generating three posts previously here on Bored Panda. You can check each of them here, here, and here.
“This project is kind of a ‘surrealistic documentary photography’ of day-to-day stories, situations, and places all around the world (at least places I’ve been), inspired by the simple love to stare at everything that surrounds me. A new life of the old paintings, re-thinking the situations by changing the background of the characters into a modern environment,” the artist said.
“The latest photo editing artworks are about nightlife, my new experience of attending raves. I am working on this at the moment.”
Scroll down and enjoy the famous paintings from a fresh perspective of modern life.
More info: Instagram | alksko.com
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
#9
#10
#11
#12
#13
#14
#15
#16
#17
#18
#19
#20
#21
#22
#23
#24
#25
#26
#27
#28
#29
#30
#31
#32
#33
#34
#35
#36
#37
#38
#39
#40
#41
#42
