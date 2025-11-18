84 People With Zero Common Sense Who Made Everyone Else Wonder How They Survived This Long

Common sense is free of charge. You don’t need to spend a single cent on making practical judgments, nor do you need to acquire them using special knowledge. 

Yet, some people would still choose to go through life using zero basic logic, seemingly uncaring whether they put themselves or others in a compromising position. These photos are examples of that, most of which may leave you shaking your head in disappointment while letting out a chuckle or two. 

Scroll through and enjoy some laughs of your own.

#1 My Brother Put A Chopping Board Under The Pizza To Catch The Stuff It Drops

Image source: ThinkingEmojiTime

#2 My Wife Said Measure The Door, I Told Her All Doors Are The Same Size

Image source: BlahMehUgh

#3 My Dad Says, “Google Is Doing This Stupid Thing Where The Blur The Top Left Part Of The Results. Facebook Is Doing It Too Actually”

He melted the top left corner of his screen.

Image source: unidentifies

#4 Never Stick Your Head In A Hole On A Tree To “Just See What’s In It”

Image source: Elua7

#5 It’s A 4 Digit Number. How Do People Not Remember A 4 Digit Number?

Image source: Gramma-51

#6 Screenshot

Image source: SmallCubes

#7 This Guys Asking The Important Questions

Image source: ADamnTroll2

#8 Lockdown Renovations Look So Easy On The Internet

Image source: YouHaveGotRedOnYou

#9 I Thought The Sun Was Round And Yellow?

Image source: reddit.com

#10 This Person Is Driving In The Rain While Holding An Umbrella

Image source: stinko336

#11 This Person Reading On Their iPad With The Brightness All The Way Up On A 6-Hour Red-Eye Flight

Image source: boobymoon

#12 This Person Left Their Merc In The Wrong Place

For context, here when the tide is low there is a small road and a place to park, but when the tide gets high the road fully disappears. This happens at least 10 times a year; you would think that people would be cautious, bearing in mind that there are literally 30 signs, like the one in the image, stating that the whole thing floods. Some people just lack common sense, I guess.

Image source: gigantic_Mess

#13 Never Try Someone Else’s Rings

Image source: Alarming-Divide3659

#14 Some People Just Wanna Watch The World Burn. Literally

Image source: LukathePrince

#15 15 Idiots Decided To Park On A Frozen Lake During 45 Degree Weather

Image source: freak329

#16 No Common Sense

Image source: xbabyscratchx

#17 So My Sister Was Complaining There’s No Toothpaste Left, She Has No Common Sense I Swear

Image source: sambobmac

#18 This Person Parking Wrong And Occupying 2 Disabled Parking Spots

Image source: bovabu

#19 I Wish Common Sense Was Common

Image source: dVrk_k1ng

#20 This Seemed Safe

Image source: Corg505

#21 A Friend Sent Me This Picture Today

Wife went to get the Christmas tree from the attic. Told her not to step on the drywall. She later admitted she didn’t know what drywall was.

Image source: reddit.com

#22 Sounds Like A Perfect Dad Joke Though

Image source: urdadisreallystupid

#23 The Lack Of Common Sense

Image source: doublestitch

#24 Maybe Common Sense Deminishes With Old Age

Image source: PhilosoKing

#25 Odd Choice

Image source: reddit.com

#26 The Way This Person Parked Next To Me

Image source: roach_brain

#27 This Person Used Tape To Make A Fake Headlight

Image source: nameiztaken

#28 I Sometimes Wonder Where Common Sense Is In This Family. Yes, This Is Plastic, And It Was Left On A Stove

Image source: Funtime_Home

#29 This Person Completely Blocking Access To My Driveway

Image source: eightoclockatnight

#30 Spotted At My University. How This Person Even Got Into Uni Is Beyond Me

Image source: extralong

#31 Safety Expert

Image source: reddit.com

#32 Parking Masters

Image source:  EZ-дуны!

#33 Roommate Put Dish Soap In The Dishwasher

Image source: twin_argonauts

#34 The Amount Of Likes Is Scary

Image source: reddit.com

#35 Men Are Missing A Rib, Just Google It

Image source: jrDoozy10

#36 Like Deer Can Read

Image source: Brown_Net

#37 Well The More You Learn

Image source: Purple_Pansy_Orange

#38 Best To Just Give Him A Demonstration

Image source: paka96819

#39 This Person Riding A Cow Though The McDonald’s Drive Thru

Image source: Ohnobros111

#40 Bad Infrastructure, No Common Sense Among Drivers And Unlimited Honking

Image source: Satyampanchal

#41 It’s The Recipe’s Fault That I Have No Common Sense

The fact that this person is experienced enough with cooking to know what sous vide is but not experienced enough to know that heating up a plastic bag in hot oil is a bad idea is mind-boggling.

Image source: Puzzled-Hippo6246

#42 This Person Replaced Their Bumper With A Log. They Even Wired License Plate Lights Through It

Image source: scrotsquad69

#43 Went To See The Deftones Last Night

Got seats in the nosebleed section, and this guy is the only one in my entire section standing up. The glow around him is the stage. I was tempted so many times to tell him to sit down, but I’m not sure what the “rule” is on this. I guess he’s “allowed” to stand up, but I feel like this is just common sense. It’s different if everyone is standing, but he is the only one standing.

Halfway through the show he turns around and says, “You guys don’t mind if I’m standing, do you?” I reply with, “I can’t see, but you do you.” He kind of froze for a few seconds and said, “OK, boss,” and sat down. He stayed seated until they played Change, and that’s when everyone, including the nosebleed sections, stood up, and of course I’m fine with that.

Image source: Odd_Caterpillar_5219

#44 My View For The Entire Doja Cat Concert

This 6+ foot tall dude (probably 6’4-5) was standing for almost the entire concert. I’m all for dancing and having fun at a concert, but have some common sense; if everyone is sitting down and you’re that tall, read the room. When he was sitting down, he leaned back, and his head was almost resting on my knee.

Image source: azcards250

#45 Just Scoot The Over. Another Prime Example Of No Common Sense. Thanks Dude For Being Considerate

Image source: Popular-Homework-471

#46 I Jog 3 Miles Every Day At The Public Library And There Is A Trashcan 100 Feet From Where This Person Threw Trash Out Of Their Car

Image source: Tenchi2020

#47 Whole Bus Is Empty And This Person Sits Right Next To Me? I Don’t Like Taking Photos Of Strangers , So They Are The Black Bookbag To My Right

Image source: IbukiWasTaken

#48 Bright Headlights Almost Caused Me To Get In An Accident

This person’s headlights, with the power of a thousand suns, caused a ring to form around my car, so I could not see anything. The road curves a little bit, but because I was driving blind, I almost hit the car to my right. But I’m so glad this person feels so safe being able to see so far ahead and clearly at the expense of my safety. How is this legal?

Image source: reddit.com

#49 WGWC Parking A 28’ Uhaul On A Steep Driveway

Image source: jammerz82

#50 3 Kids At A Gas Station Not Knowing How To Pump Gas, Pulled In Backwards Angled At The Wrong Side And Began Shaking The Line

Image source: TheOnlyWonGames

#51 Underage Guys Show Up Drunk To Bail Out Underage Drunk Friend

Image source: FOX59

#52 Excuse Me MA’am… That’s Not How That Works

Image source: reddit.com

#53 When They Make The Power For The Security Camera Exposed

Image source: namnthrax

#54 Common Sense

Image source: Jakovasaurr

#55 Check Out This Gem

Image source: Ruby_OnTheBeach

#56 Deer Antlers Actually Do Fall Off Their Heads Every Year

Image source: Redqueenhypo

#57 Scrolling Through Facebook And I Couldn’t Believe What I Saw

Image source: cjen10

#58 She (Red) Commented This On A Post About 2 Year Old Girl Currently Battling With Super Rare Cancer

Image source: MasterBiscuit8008

#59 “English Is Only Spoken Because Of America”

Image source: TempusVincitOmnia

#60 This Is The Same Mindset That Insists Indigenous Americans Get Massive Freebies From The Federal Government. And They Choose To Live Poor

Image source: zerbey

#61 My Physics Teacher Gave A Whole Lecture On Colors And Said We Could Make White Paint By Mixing All Colors, The More You Mix, The Closer To White It Gets

Image source: emiliamarie

#62 I Mean, It’s Not Rocket Science. Which Is Probably Why They Struggled

Image source: lil_literalist

#63 The Way This Person Wraps His Ear Around His Phone To Hear His Call Better

Image source: hafaadai2007

#64 This Person Flagging Their Dog’s [Drops] In The Backyard

Image source: reddit.com

#65 This Person Repaired Their Bumper With A Lot Of Zip Ties

Image source: Algorhythm74

#66 This Kid Was Running Up And Down The Aisle And Using The Seats As His Own Personal Jungle Gym

Image source: CartoonCocoons

#67 When People Don’t Destack Their Weights At The Gym. Every Single Machine I Used This Morning Had Weights Left On It. I Suspect The Same Person

Image source: sunglower

#68 This Is A Gym Trash Can, Not Your Personal Shelf

Image source: Soup_du-Jour

#69 We Shouldn’t Need Warnings Like This

Image source: BloodLillies25

#70 Found This In Ask Reddit

Image source: RelevantQuantity

#71 Decaf Is An Ingredient

Image source: Islingespresso

#72 Well At Least She Realized

Image source: EarlyAd3047

#73 Varying Degrees Of A Lack Of Common Sense

Image source: I_Like_Knitting_TBH

#74 But He Interviewed So Well

Image source: OrangeManGottaGo44

#75 Make Sure To Check Your Food From Fast Food Places. Seems Like Common Sense, But I Never Expected This. And Yes, I Took A Bite

Image source: dukeispie

#76 He Had One Task. Does Anyone Have Common Sense Anymore?

Image source: No_Discussion8692

#77 Barefoot Airline Seat Mate Even Went To Bathroom Twice With No Shoes

Knowing that someone who has the lack of brainpower to even act this way won’t likely be open to polite conversation, I don’t take it upon myself to ask them not to. So I had asked my flight attendant for help, and he said that there was nothing they could do—so clearly they don’t even know that stipulations exist within the contract for the carrier, and it would’ve likely empowered them as well because they expressed frustration at how often they see this kind of thing and more. I travel enough to get frustrated by this kind of thing. I can’t imagine how they feel on an almost daily basis. They did tell me things have gotten much worse with how people behave.

Not only did my seatmate keep his disgusting feet on the bulkhead wall almost our entire trip from Chicago to Sacramento, but he also got up twice to use the bathroom while barefoot.

Image source: LutalicaGal

#78 The Person Who Painted This Has Clearly Never Seen A Trombone In Real Life

Image source: Kimbernator

#79 And I Thought I Had A Lack Of Common Sense

Image source: Real-Friendship567

#80 My Family’s Mess Before 6pm And Me Cleaning Everything Because I’m The Only One With Common Sense

Image source: SadLitteFatTheo

#81 Turn Your Bag People. Just Look At How Others Are Doing It. Awareness Is Not Common Sense Apparently

Image source: Tnevz

#82 Instructions Didn’t Say To Use Pan

Image source: Captain_Nuggitz

#83 Comments Under A Reel

Image source: lawlietsbanana

#84 Look At Them Blocking Free Left. No Common Sense

Image source: No-Reveal-5557

