84 People With Zero Common Sense Who Made Everyone Else Wonder How They Survived This Long

Common sense is free of charge. You don’t need to spend a single cent on making practical judgments, nor do you need to acquire them using special knowledge.
Yet, some people would still choose to go through life using zero basic logic, seemingly uncaring whether they put themselves or others in a compromising position. These photos are examples of that, most of which may leave you shaking your head in disappointment while letting out a chuckle or two.
Scroll through and enjoy some laughs of your own.
#1 My Brother Put A Chopping Board Under The Pizza To Catch The Stuff It Drops
Image source: ThinkingEmojiTime
#2 My Wife Said Measure The Door, I Told Her All Doors Are The Same Size
Image source: BlahMehUgh
#3 My Dad Says, “Google Is Doing This Stupid Thing Where The Blur The Top Left Part Of The Results. Facebook Is Doing It Too Actually”
He melted the top left corner of his screen.
Image source: unidentifies
#4 Never Stick Your Head In A Hole On A Tree To “Just See What’s In It”
Image source: Elua7
#5 It’s A 4 Digit Number. How Do People Not Remember A 4 Digit Number?
Image source: Gramma-51
#6 Screenshot
Image source: SmallCubes
#7 This Guys Asking The Important Questions
Image source: ADamnTroll2
#8 Lockdown Renovations Look So Easy On The Internet
Image source: YouHaveGotRedOnYou
#9 I Thought The Sun Was Round And Yellow?
Image source: reddit.com
#10 This Person Is Driving In The Rain While Holding An Umbrella
Image source: stinko336
#11 This Person Reading On Their iPad With The Brightness All The Way Up On A 6-Hour Red-Eye Flight
Image source: boobymoon
#12 This Person Left Their Merc In The Wrong Place
For context, here when the tide is low there is a small road and a place to park, but when the tide gets high the road fully disappears. This happens at least 10 times a year; you would think that people would be cautious, bearing in mind that there are literally 30 signs, like the one in the image, stating that the whole thing floods. Some people just lack common sense, I guess.
Image source: gigantic_Mess
#13 Never Try Someone Else’s Rings
Image source: Alarming-Divide3659
#14 Some People Just Wanna Watch The World Burn. Literally
Image source: LukathePrince
#15 15 Idiots Decided To Park On A Frozen Lake During 45 Degree Weather
Image source: freak329
#16 No Common Sense
Image source: xbabyscratchx
#17 So My Sister Was Complaining There’s No Toothpaste Left, She Has No Common Sense I Swear
Image source: sambobmac
#18 This Person Parking Wrong And Occupying 2 Disabled Parking Spots
Image source: bovabu
#19 I Wish Common Sense Was Common
Image source: dVrk_k1ng
#20 This Seemed Safe
Image source: Corg505
#21 A Friend Sent Me This Picture Today
Wife went to get the Christmas tree from the attic. Told her not to step on the drywall. She later admitted she didn’t know what drywall was.
Image source: reddit.com
#22 Sounds Like A Perfect Dad Joke Though
Image source: urdadisreallystupid
#23 The Lack Of Common Sense
Image source: doublestitch
#24 Maybe Common Sense Deminishes With Old Age
Image source: PhilosoKing
#25 Odd Choice
Image source: reddit.com
#26 The Way This Person Parked Next To Me
Image source: roach_brain
#27 This Person Used Tape To Make A Fake Headlight
Image source: nameiztaken
#28 I Sometimes Wonder Where Common Sense Is In This Family. Yes, This Is Plastic, And It Was Left On A Stove
Image source: Funtime_Home
#29 This Person Completely Blocking Access To My Driveway
Image source: eightoclockatnight
#30 Spotted At My University. How This Person Even Got Into Uni Is Beyond Me
Image source: extralong
#31 Safety Expert
Image source: reddit.com
#32 Parking Masters
Image source: EZ-дуны!
#33 Roommate Put Dish Soap In The Dishwasher
Image source: twin_argonauts
#34 The Amount Of Likes Is Scary
Image source: reddit.com
#35 Men Are Missing A Rib, Just Google It
Image source: jrDoozy10
#36 Like Deer Can Read
Image source: Brown_Net
#37 Well The More You Learn
Image source: Purple_Pansy_Orange
#38 Best To Just Give Him A Demonstration
Image source: paka96819
#39 This Person Riding A Cow Though The McDonald’s Drive Thru
Image source: Ohnobros111
#40 Bad Infrastructure, No Common Sense Among Drivers And Unlimited Honking
Image source: Satyampanchal
#41 It’s The Recipe’s Fault That I Have No Common Sense
The fact that this person is experienced enough with cooking to know what sous vide is but not experienced enough to know that heating up a plastic bag in hot oil is a bad idea is mind-boggling.
Image source: Puzzled-Hippo6246
#42 This Person Replaced Their Bumper With A Log. They Even Wired License Plate Lights Through It
Image source: scrotsquad69
#43 Went To See The Deftones Last Night
Got seats in the nosebleed section, and this guy is the only one in my entire section standing up. The glow around him is the stage. I was tempted so many times to tell him to sit down, but I’m not sure what the “rule” is on this. I guess he’s “allowed” to stand up, but I feel like this is just common sense. It’s different if everyone is standing, but he is the only one standing.
Halfway through the show he turns around and says, “You guys don’t mind if I’m standing, do you?” I reply with, “I can’t see, but you do you.” He kind of froze for a few seconds and said, “OK, boss,” and sat down. He stayed seated until they played Change, and that’s when everyone, including the nosebleed sections, stood up, and of course I’m fine with that.
Image source: Odd_Caterpillar_5219
#44 My View For The Entire Doja Cat Concert
This 6+ foot tall dude (probably 6’4-5) was standing for almost the entire concert. I’m all for dancing and having fun at a concert, but have some common sense; if everyone is sitting down and you’re that tall, read the room. When he was sitting down, he leaned back, and his head was almost resting on my knee.
Image source: azcards250
#45 Just Scoot The Over. Another Prime Example Of No Common Sense. Thanks Dude For Being Considerate
Image source: Popular-Homework-471
#46 I Jog 3 Miles Every Day At The Public Library And There Is A Trashcan 100 Feet From Where This Person Threw Trash Out Of Their Car
Image source: Tenchi2020
#47 Whole Bus Is Empty And This Person Sits Right Next To Me? I Don’t Like Taking Photos Of Strangers , So They Are The Black Bookbag To My Right
Image source: IbukiWasTaken
#48 Bright Headlights Almost Caused Me To Get In An Accident
This person’s headlights, with the power of a thousand suns, caused a ring to form around my car, so I could not see anything. The road curves a little bit, but because I was driving blind, I almost hit the car to my right. But I’m so glad this person feels so safe being able to see so far ahead and clearly at the expense of my safety. How is this legal?
Image source: reddit.com
#49 WGWC Parking A 28’ Uhaul On A Steep Driveway
Image source: jammerz82
#50 3 Kids At A Gas Station Not Knowing How To Pump Gas, Pulled In Backwards Angled At The Wrong Side And Began Shaking The Line
Image source: TheOnlyWonGames
#51 Underage Guys Show Up Drunk To Bail Out Underage Drunk Friend
Image source: FOX59
#52 Excuse Me MA’am… That’s Not How That Works
Image source: reddit.com
#53 When They Make The Power For The Security Camera Exposed
Image source: namnthrax
#54 Common Sense
Image source: Jakovasaurr
#55 Check Out This Gem
Image source: Ruby_OnTheBeach
#56 Deer Antlers Actually Do Fall Off Their Heads Every Year
Image source: Redqueenhypo
#57 Scrolling Through Facebook And I Couldn’t Believe What I Saw
Image source: cjen10
#58 She (Red) Commented This On A Post About 2 Year Old Girl Currently Battling With Super Rare Cancer
Image source: MasterBiscuit8008
#59 “English Is Only Spoken Because Of America”
Image source: TempusVincitOmnia
#60 This Is The Same Mindset That Insists Indigenous Americans Get Massive Freebies From The Federal Government. And They Choose To Live Poor
Image source: zerbey
#61 My Physics Teacher Gave A Whole Lecture On Colors And Said We Could Make White Paint By Mixing All Colors, The More You Mix, The Closer To White It Gets
Image source: emiliamarie
#62 I Mean, It’s Not Rocket Science. Which Is Probably Why They Struggled
Image source: lil_literalist
#63 The Way This Person Wraps His Ear Around His Phone To Hear His Call Better
Image source: hafaadai2007
#64 This Person Flagging Their Dog’s [Drops] In The Backyard
Image source: reddit.com
#65 This Person Repaired Their Bumper With A Lot Of Zip Ties
Image source: Algorhythm74
#66 This Kid Was Running Up And Down The Aisle And Using The Seats As His Own Personal Jungle Gym
Image source: CartoonCocoons
#67 When People Don’t Destack Their Weights At The Gym. Every Single Machine I Used This Morning Had Weights Left On It. I Suspect The Same Person
Image source: sunglower
#68 This Is A Gym Trash Can, Not Your Personal Shelf
Image source: Soup_du-Jour
#69 We Shouldn’t Need Warnings Like This
Image source: BloodLillies25
#70 Found This In Ask Reddit
Image source: RelevantQuantity
#71 Decaf Is An Ingredient
Image source: Islingespresso
#72 Well At Least She Realized
Image source: EarlyAd3047
#73 Varying Degrees Of A Lack Of Common Sense
Image source: I_Like_Knitting_TBH
#74 But He Interviewed So Well
Image source: OrangeManGottaGo44
#75 Make Sure To Check Your Food From Fast Food Places. Seems Like Common Sense, But I Never Expected This. And Yes, I Took A Bite
Image source: dukeispie
#76 He Had One Task. Does Anyone Have Common Sense Anymore?
Image source: No_Discussion8692
#77 Barefoot Airline Seat Mate Even Went To Bathroom Twice With No Shoes
Knowing that someone who has the lack of brainpower to even act this way won’t likely be open to polite conversation, I don’t take it upon myself to ask them not to. So I had asked my flight attendant for help, and he said that there was nothing they could do—so clearly they don’t even know that stipulations exist within the contract for the carrier, and it would’ve likely empowered them as well because they expressed frustration at how often they see this kind of thing and more. I travel enough to get frustrated by this kind of thing. I can’t imagine how they feel on an almost daily basis. They did tell me things have gotten much worse with how people behave.
Not only did my seatmate keep his disgusting feet on the bulkhead wall almost our entire trip from Chicago to Sacramento, but he also got up twice to use the bathroom while barefoot.
Image source: LutalicaGal
#78 The Person Who Painted This Has Clearly Never Seen A Trombone In Real Life
Image source: Kimbernator
#79 And I Thought I Had A Lack Of Common Sense
Image source: Real-Friendship567
#80 My Family’s Mess Before 6pm And Me Cleaning Everything Because I’m The Only One With Common Sense
Image source: SadLitteFatTheo
#81 Turn Your Bag People. Just Look At How Others Are Doing It. Awareness Is Not Common Sense Apparently
Image source: Tnevz
#82 Instructions Didn’t Say To Use Pan
Image source: Captain_Nuggitz
#83 Comments Under A Reel
Image source: lawlietsbanana
#84 Look At Them Blocking Free Left. No Common Sense
Image source: No-Reveal-5557
