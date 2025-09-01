106 Interesting And Bizarre Things People Found At The Beach (New Pics)

The items you may stumble upon at the beach are usually nothing out of the ordinary. Apart from seashells, dead corals, and algae that washed ashore, you may also find rocks, pebbles, and, unfortunately, litter.
However, some people come across interesting finds that you won’t see during a typical day by the ocean. We’re talking about oddly colored sea creatures, jewelry from eons ago, and eroded parts from what appears to be an ancient sea vessel, among many others.
We’ve collected these images from the different corners of Reddit. Scroll through and upvote those that catch your eye!
#1 There’s An Exposed Coal Seam In The Cliff At My Local Beach
Image source: tim—mit
#2 This Washed-Up Jellyfish Looks Like An Iris
Image source: bastardlyDan
#3 Not Something You Find On The Beach Everyday
Image source: JazzlikeSpare9
#4 These Things Washed Up On A Beach In East Australia, Anyone Know What It Is?
Redditor froguille replied:
“Blue glaucus (glaucus Atlanticus) I believe they’re also called blue angels. Only reason I know is I used to research sea slugs and sea cucumbers during my high school study halls…..”
User ActuallyAdrien added:
“All I can say is don’t touch!”
Image source: ThomasIFC
#5 Hanging Out At The Beach
Image source: CharlieDarwin2
#6 7 Lb Piece. This Behemoth Came Out Of Lake Erie In March Of 2024. Prior To Finding This I Had Never Collected Sea Glass But Now It’s A Hobby For My Wife And I
Image source: PresentTime8955
#7 Found A Large Metallic Cylinder On The Beach Of Husavik, Iceland. What Is This?
We asked around and it turns out that these are submarine detectors, nothing to worry about, no explosive inside!
Image source: TheRealWarrior0
#8 Found Purple Crown Jellyfish On A Beach On Western India
Image source: royal_stabber69
#9 Dropped My iPhone On A Beach And The Magsafe Case Attracted Titanomagnetite From The Black Sand
Image source: sendintheclouds
#10 I Found A Door (And Nothing Else) On An Abandoned Beach
Image source: elastizitat
#11 Was Walking On The Beach For Some Exercise And This Tough Guy Beach Bully Decided That I Was Trespassing On His Territory
Image source: zytukin
#12 35 Rings Found On The Beach
Image source: Meprado
#13 Sealed Glass Vial On The Beach
We found this small sealed glass vial with an orange liquid inside that had washed up on the beach in Scotland. Any ideas what it could be? Should I resist the urge to crack it open.
occasionalrant414:
It’s in too good a condition to be, but it sort of looks like the acid ampoules the British used on limpet mines and other demolition munitions during WW2.
They worked by being put into the detonation system, then being crushed. The acid would eat through copper wire (different thickness of wire slowed down or sped up the time). Once the wire split, the detonator would trigger and bang.
The ones I saw, admittedly years and years ago, were a bit flatter? I saw them in a museum in Portsmouth back when I was at college – 20+yrs ago. They came in a impact resistant case.
Can’t be, but looks similar.
Secret_Artist_8092:
The North Sea is full of WW2 weapons that were dumped.
Image source: GlassHalfFullback
#14 What Is This Thing? Found On Jones Beach, NY, About 1.5-2 Inches At Widest Point
TheVambo:
European Water Chestnut (Trapa natans) seeds
Image source: redratus
#15 What Happens When You Have A Mix Of Very Cold Temperatures, Sand, Snow, And Tidal Water From The Ocean? Frozen Sand Slabs On The Ocean City Beach
Image source: OceanCity.com
#16 I Found A Whale Skull At The Beach With No Other Bones Around It
Image source: NightIINight
#17 My Dog Found A Huge Bone At The Beach Today
Image source: stellar6388
#18 I Found A Bunch Of Baby Hermit Crabs Wrapped In Some Seaweed At The Beach
Image source: MJGlocks
#19 Abandoned Houses In Mirlo Beach, A Once Thriving Oceanfront Town On North Carolina’s Outer Banks
Image source: zb0t1
#20 Found This Little Guy While Working On The Beach. He’ll Have A ~14ft Wingspan Within Two Years!
Image source: Szechwan
#21 What Is This Fiber/Sand Ball? Found Among Thousands Like It On A Beach In Spain. It Weighs Almost Nothing
User 4-me responded:
“Sea grass ball – send me some”
BrightestHeart added:
“That’s lovely. Aquatic tumbleweeds.”
Image source: ErikBech
#22 Found This On A Beach In New Zealand- There Were Thousands Of Them At The High Water Mark. What Is It?
Anonymous:
it’s a bluebottle.
didnt sting you because a lot of them lose their tentacles when theyre washed up. theyre pretty common.
it seems to be attached to some pebbles and a Vellela.
Image source: goforajog
#23 I Found This Thing On The Beach, But I Haven’t Seen Anything Like It In Real Life Or Online Before. It’s A Pin Cushion Starfish
Image source: bloop1boop
#24 Found A Shark Egg In Santa Barbara
Image source: Flushedawayfan2
#25 Every So Often I’ll Come Upon A Lobster Tail That Is Empty But Still Glistening In The Sun
Image source: beautifullyhurt
#26 In 9 Years Of Diving Venice Beach, FL. My Best Meg Tooth Appears, 4.25 Inches. Took Out My Regulator And Kissed It I Was So Happy. Judge Me Freely, Don’t Care
Image source: Lizalfos13
#27 Snow On The Beach In Florida
Image source: SwinnieThePooh
#28 Whale Skull That Washed Up In San Francisco
Image source: gbtolax
#29 Pacific Football Fish Washed Up At Oregon Beach. Only 31 Specimens Have Ever Been Documented
Image source: guyoffthegrid
#30 Flying Cruise Ships Illusion (Fata Morgana) Spotted Today 23/06/21 On The South East Shores Of Cyprus
Image source: LSD25hoffmans-potion
#31 Mother And Girlfriend Found This On The Beach Today. Any Idea What It Is?
geared4war:
Dofleinia armata, the armed anemone. Also called the striped anemone.
Image source: Horrorwolfe
#32 Found A Purse That Appears To Have Been Buried For Over 30 Years On Sanibel Beach, Florida. 1988 Map And 2 Ameriflora ID’s
Image source: Torhov
#33 Largest Seaweed Bulb I’ve Seen In The 15 Years I’ve Lived At The Beach
Image source: StoneyJoJo
#34 Found Skate Egg Pouch On The Beach
Image source: Ceu_64
#35 Just Found This Tooth On The Beach
Image source: Excellent_Example395
#36 I Found This Small Chunk Of Driftwood On The Beach, However I’ve Never Seen One Like This Before. Apparently, It’s A Burl
Image source: Jarveyy
#37 This Piece Of A Whales Spinal Column That Washed Up On The Beach
Image source: Scaramuccia
#38 A Red Tide Made A Lot Of Fish Wash Up On The Beach And I Found A Puffer Fish
Image source: theclosetlizard
#39 Quicksand Swallows Man At Lake Michigan Beach
Image source: mlivesocial
#40 What’s Left Of This Chimney On The Beach
Image source: TheSolarHero
#41 I Found A Fossil At The Beach Today
Image source: rejectedtuna
#42 Rusted Iron Sphere With Hole Found On Irish Beach
Bigted1800:
Its part of a bottom trawl rig, we used to call them rolling bobbins.
Image source: AlwaysTravel
#43 Found On A Beach In Iceland
small sign says
“J08425 001″
“max depth: 500msw”
USA
Anonymous:
If it helps anyone, MSW is meters of sea water, and this is probably some sort of underwater cable grounding or routing system.
Image source: LanGurke
#44 Housemate Found This On The Beach By Our House In The South Of Ireland
Image source: irseany
#45 Sea Urchin Teeth I Found In Croatia Years Ago
Image source: HesitantlyCobbler
#46 Wife And I Found This Today. No Idea What Is, But We Are Stoked
Image source: Lanky-Chard7828
#47 Found This Cool Bottle On A Beach In Raritan Bay
Image source: Xenu4President
#48 Beach Finds On The Beach
Image source: saltyfishos
#49 I Found Whale Baleen On The Beach
Image source: Mxzebraxdude
#50 Found 8 Different Colors Of Sand Within 10 Feet Of Each Other At The Beach
Image source: ythegoodhandlestaken
#51 A 40-Ton Barge Washed Up On Our Local Beach After Some Heavy Storms This Week
Image source: gangbangkang
#52 This Buoy From The Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary Recently Washed Up On The Shores Of Ireland
Image source: reddit.com
#53 This Mussel Covered Shoe Washed Up On The Beach
Image source: GammyWrist
#54 All These Rock Stackings On The Shore
Image source: hjalmar111
#55 Sitting On The Beach When This Monster Floats By
Image source: MrSlumpy
#56 Glass Beach, California
Image source: Alaric_Darconville
#57 Found On The Beach Near Myrtle Beach, SC. We Just Had A Big Storm. It’s Very Firm And Breaks Apart Smoothly. Seems Organic. Hypothesis Is It’s A Large Chunk Of Fat
Image source: freeeicecream
#58 8 Inch Round 15lb Metal Ball Found 12 Inches Under The Sand In Yaupon Beach, Oak Island, Nc
Image source: mrlegoman
#59 Washed Up On A Beach In Florida
Image source: New_Fry
#60 Ichthyosaur Paddle Bone Which I Found On Charmouth Beach, UK
Image source: No_Hawk8947
#61 Found A Glass Squid On A Beach In Cape Town, South Africa
Image source: RubyTuesday-74
#62 My Amazing Find, The Sea Biscuit (Sea Urchin) I Didn’t Know What It Was. As Always, Google Helped Me Out
Image source: instaseaglass
#63 This Really Intrigued Me. The Sand And Shells Were Embedded Into The Mask As The Ocean Integrated The Mask Into Its’ World
Image source: jenscantvienneau
#64 Buoy Washes Up On Shore
Image source: rvaldes124
#65 This Washed Up Jellyfish Had A Fish Inside It
Image source: gumonmyshoewhoops
#66 These Sharks Sleeping Near The Shore
Image source: Awfyboy
#67 This Fully Intact Crab Head I Found Along The Shore
Image source: BuffaloBubba
#68 Portable Toilets On The Shores Of An Uninhabited Island Only Reachable By Boat In The Florida Everglades
Image source: billyliberty
#69 Bony Marine Skeleton Found On A Beach Near Charleston, Sc. About 3.5 Feet Long And Slightly Leathery In Some Places. Dog For Scale
Image source: touch-the-cactus
#70 Washed Up On A Beach Near Me, Bomb Disposal Blew It Up But Didn’t Say What It Was
Image source: sixonreddit
#71 Found On An Iwo Jima Landing Beach
Image source: Jt3151
#72 Weird Hollow Lens Shaped Things Stuck Together With No Pattern. Found On A Beach On The West Coast Of Scottish Highlands
Image source: satiredun
#73 A Type Of Black Coral
Image source: nocloudno
#74 Found This Guy Walking On The Beach In San Diego, CA. Any Ideas What It Is? Looks Familiar. Guessing Jellyfish Of Some Sort
Image source: Missile_Lawnchair
#75 Spotted This On A Beach In Puerto Penasco, Mexico. I Didn’t Touch It, But It Seemed Hard And Not Squishy. It Looks Like Montastreas Coral
Image source: alternative_pirate
#76 The Beaches Here In The Netherlands Have Free Sunscreen Dispensers
Image source: BigBosslalilulelo
#77 Found A Dolphin Skeleton While I Was Hiking Through A Beach
Image source: stevenalbright
#78 Sand Dollar Left A Trail On The Beach At Low Tide
Image source: gecko_echo
#79 Dense Rubber-Like Slab Washed Up On The Beach
What is this thing? Northern California beach. It was very dense and heavy, maybe 40-50 lbs. Definitely not foam. Smooth-ish and kind of waxy/hard on the outside. In picking a corner off, it seemed a little softer inside, possibly rubber, but all the other rubber finds seem to be layers of dark material, and there were no layers to this. No smell. We didn’t have any tools to cut into it. Thanks for your ideas!
Latter-Scallion-4755:
I used to work for Goodyear and actually done the job that used these. It’s definitely a slab of pure rubber from rubber trees in Africa. Other ingredients went in to color it black and others to make it more plyable and easier to work with. And yes people rubber actually comes from trees believe it or not…
Image source: druzy_quartz
#80 Rusted Metal Sphere Found Buried In Beach In Sligo, Ireland. It Seems To Be Around 2-3 Meters Wide. Nothing Is Written On It, And No Electronics As Far As I Know
Image source: CrissCross4850
#81 Internal Shell Of Cuttlefish I Found At The Beach In Faro, Portugal
Image source: eduojeda
#82 These Papery, Brittle, Shell-Like Objects Are By-The-Wind Sailors. Found Littered All Over A Beach In California
Image source: blumpleknob
#83 The Remnants Of A Scientific Clam Survey
Image source: papa_higgins
#84 Vial Of Liquid I Found On The Beach
Image source: No_Insurance_6436
#85 The Warnings On An Australian Beach
Image source: neidrun
#86 A Giant Rubik’s Cube Washed Up On Shore
Image source: reddit.com
#87 I Found A Piece Of A Ship Washed Up On The Beach
Image source: Coocoocoper
#88 This Car-Engine Boat-Anchor I Found Washed Up On The Beach
Image source: THE_BARCODE_GUY
#89 Dreams Do Come True. A Shipping Container Fell Off During A Storm And This Is What Washed Up On The Beach
Image source: nilss0n
#90 Found This While Beach Combing In The Olympic Peninsula. I’ve Never Seen Anything Like It
Image source: Fishtails
#91 Epic Beach Find This Morning. 1890’s Local Beer, Blob Top. One Of My Best Finds To Date. The Top Was Just Barely Peaking Out Of The Mud
Image source: klug_alters
#92 Brought This Shell Home From The Beach (Wales, UK) And A Blood Worm Came Out Of It
Image source: GoTeamRocketScience
#93 Found A Spiny Mole Crab On The Beach In Malibu
Image source: rebomara
#94 This Japanese Bottle Of Some Toilet Cleaning Stuff I Found Washed Up On Shore In San Andres, Colombia
Image source: hokusaijunior
#95 Found This Wreckage Washed Up On Shore In The Bahamas
Image source: G17
#96 I Found A Cluster Of Fish Eggs On The Shore
Image source: WillyHeeler
#97 Corroded Metal “Wheel” About 34” Across Found At The Beach
Found in Santa Barbara, CA
Image source: chrisbinsb
#98 All On The Beach. Forbidden Grass Clippings
Image source: Mr_Dace
#99 I Found This Near-Microscopic Shell At The Beach Yesterday
Image source: ToastedTiefling
#100 Found A Diamond Washed Up On The Beach
Image source: Tupptupp_XD
#101 Washed Up On A Beach In Wales. We Have Been Told That It Could Be Paraffin Wax, Bees Wax Or Whale Vomit? There Is A Slight Petroleum Smell To It But Not Potent
Image source: Fault-Hopeful
#102 I Found An Unused 30 Year Old Emergency Flare Washed Up On The Beach
Image source: shazoocow
#103 World War 2 Japanese Mini Submarine Wreck Still On The Beach On Adak Island, Alaska
Image source: smoothloam
#104 Found Chitons On A Beach In Cancun. They Are Marine Molluscs Of Varying Size
Image source: chufenschmirtz
#105 40 Year Old Styrofoam Mcdonald’s Wrapper Washed Up On The Shore
Image source: okokokokookokokokkk
#106 Large Chunk Of Aluminium Washed Up On A Beach On Ishigaki, Okinawa. About 1.5m2 In Size. Honeycomb Structure Inside. Might’ve Been Attached To Something Made Of Fibreglass (Light Brown Material)?
Image source: pigeonparfait
Follow Us