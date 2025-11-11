Raccoon Family Forms A Chain To Help A Baby Raccoon Get Over The Wall

Police officer Chris Williams was working security near a high school in Camdenton, Missouri, when he spotted a raccoon family looking suspicious. When he came closer though, he witnessed the sweetest moment of the night – the whole raccoon family teamed up to help a raccoon baby get over the wall.
“The mother raccoon leaned over the wall as the baby held onto her legs so she could reach out and grab the other baby and pull him up,” Williams wrote on YouTube. “Great example of a mother’s love and teamwork!”
More info: Youtube (h/t: thedodo)
Watch the video here:
