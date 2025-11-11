Raccoon Family Forms A Chain To Help A Baby Raccoon Get Over The Wall

by

Police officer Chris Williams was working security near a high school in Camdenton, Missouri, when he spotted a raccoon family looking suspicious. When he came closer though, he witnessed the sweetest moment of the night – the whole raccoon family teamed up to help a raccoon baby get over the wall.

“The mother raccoon leaned over the wall as the baby held onto her legs so she could reach out and grab the other baby and pull him up,” Williams wrote on YouTube. “Great example of a mother’s love and teamwork!”

More info: Youtube (h/t: thedodo)

“The mother raccoon leaned over the wall as the baby held onto her legs…” said Police officer Chris Williams

Raccoon Family Forms A Chain To Help A Baby Raccoon Get Over The Wall

“…so she could reach out and grab the other baby and pull him up”

Raccoon Family Forms A Chain To Help A Baby Raccoon Get Over The Wall

“Great example of a mothers love and teamwork!”

Raccoon Family Forms A Chain To Help A Baby Raccoon Get Over The Wall

Watch the video here:

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Girl With Autism Wanted A Shirt That Was Discontinued, So The Internet Responded In Epic Fashion
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Pawn Stars: Rick Harrison Dropped Out of High School To Illegally Sell What?
3 min read
Feb, 10, 2016
Is The Show “Sex Sent Me To The ER” Fake?
3 min read
Mar, 1, 2019
Parks and Recreation 3.04 “Ron and Tammy: Part Two” Review
3 min read
Feb, 10, 2011
belinda the white lotus
What Does Belinda’s Return Mean for The White Lotus Season 3?
3 min read
Apr, 22, 2023
Viral Video Shows Just How Brutal Life Is For Working Moms In America
3 min read
Aug, 8, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.