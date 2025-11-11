These Guys Made A Motorcycle And Rider Completely Out Of Vintage Watch Parts

Two great steampunk artists – Sue Beatrice and Justin Gershenson-Gates – joined me in a Watch Parts Motorcycles collaboration. Using nothing but vintage watch parts, they created incredible riders for the motorcycles that I create out of old watch parts.
Upcycling, steampunk or recycling… whatever you call it, it’s unquestionably unique.
Sue Beatrice created the rider and I created the motorcycle
Rider made by Sue Beatrice at All Natural Arts and motorcycle made by Dan Tanenbaum at Watch Parts Motorcycle. Only vintage watch parts were used for this work of art.
Justin Gershenson-Gates created the rider and I created the motorcycle
Rider made by Justin Gershenson-Gates at A Mechanical Mind and motorcycle made by Dan Tanenbaum at Watch Parts Motorcycle. Only vintage watch parts were used for this work of art.
