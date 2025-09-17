People Ask For Real Consequences For Boys Aged 12 And 13 As Their Mothers Hand Them Over To Police

Two Florida boys allegedly trashed their school library, leaving behind a disastrous mess of shattered glass, broken furniture, overturned tables, and scattered books.
Bodycam footage captured officers stumbling through the devastation allegedly caused by Felix Cohen Romero, 12, and Bentley Ryan Wehrly, 13.
“Make them clean their mess up as one part to their punishment. Their hands need to help repair their damage,” one commented online.
Image credits: Google Maps
The atrocious case of vandalism unfolded over the weekend at the Friendship Elementary School in Deltona.
The two accused students allegedly broke into their school during the day and later returned at night to bask in the chaos they caused.
They also allegedly caused some more damage before setting off the fire alarm.
Image credits: VolusiaSheriff/X
Deputies from the Volusia Sheriff’s Office responded to the fire alarm and were seen surveying the havoc wrecked throughout the school library.
Books were found tossed and flung around the library, graffiti was scrawled on doors, and broken furniture lay strewn across the floor.
Bodycam footage shared by the Volusia Sheriff’s Office captured deputies surveying the havoc
Image credits: VolusiaSheriff/X
Officials also found that the boys had left a glass door shattered, while the library’s media center was also vandalized.
It is estimated that the culprits caused more than $50,000 in damage.
Image credits: VolusiaSheriff/X
“Overnight, deputies responded to a fire alarm at Friendship Elementary School in Deltona,” the sheriff’s office wrote on social media.
“Once on scene, they found a glass door had been shattered and the media center had been vandalized,” they continued. “Two persons of interest were captured on camera but have not been identified.”
The two accused students allegedly broke into the school during the day and later returned at night to bask in the chaos
Image credits: VolusiaSheriff/X
The sheriff’s office shared photos of the two boys, requesting the public to share any information that could lead to their identification and capture.
One picture showed the boys wearing masks and walking side-by-side.
After receiving several tips, the sheriff’s office said the boys were turned in by their own mothers.
Image credits: Friendship Elementary
“Their moms turned them in,” the sheriff’s office said in an update.
They identified the “subjects responsible for the vandalism” as 12-year-old Felix Cohen Romero and 13-year-old Bentley Ryan Wehrly.
“After the video was posted, we received lots of emails identifying them (thank you all!), as well as contacts from each of the defendants’ mothers,” the update continued.
The “subjects responsible for the vandalism” were Felix Cohen Romero, 12, and Bentley Ryan Wehrly, 13
Image credits: AvilaForDeltona
Felix and Bentley both confessed to causing the devastation.
“They broke into the school during the daytime hours, then returned later in the evening to look at the damage and cause more,” the sheriff’s office said.
Image credits: VolusiaSheriff/X
The sheriff’s office shared mugshots of Felix and Bentley after their first run-in with the law.
The two boys were each charged with two counts of burglary, two counts of trespassing on school grounds, criminal mischief, and theft.
The boys were turned in by their own mothers, the sheriff’s office said
Image credits: VolusiaSheriff/X
Netizens praised the boys’ mothers for turning them in.
Some even questioned how they managed to get into the library twice and cause this level of destruction before authorities were finally alerted.
“Great job, moms!!! I’m sure that was incredibly hard, but it was the right thing to do. Helping them learn about consequences is the hardest part of being a parent,” one commented online.
Image credits: VolusiaSheriff/X
“Way to go moms, commend you for doing the right thing!” another said.
One wrote, “Curious how they were able to break in multiple times unnoticed? Aren’t there security alarms at the school?”
“They should have to go clean it up during school hours so everyone can see,” one commented online
Image credits: VCS Friendship Elementary/Facebook
“Thank you moms for seeing your child needs to see the world doesn’t revolve around them and there is consequences to their actions! I know it was probably hard, I did it many years ago with my son…..” read another comment.
“So young to be having a record,” another said. “Good job on the moms for turning them in though!”
Image credits: VolusiaSheriff/X
Many suggested that the boys should be part of the cleanup process.
“Now they need to clean this mess up and work to pay what is broken then maybe have a chance to return to school,” read one comment online.
Another wrote, “They should have to go clean it up during school hours so everyone can see.”
Netizens had plenty of opinions online about the boys’ first run-in with the law
