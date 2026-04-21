‘Melrose Place’ Star Patrick Muldoon’s Horrific Final Moments Revealed By Family

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Patrick Muldoon was supposed to have just another ordinary Sunday on April 19.

Everything seemed perfectly normal until his producer girlfriend, Miriam Rothbart, found him unresponsive in the bathroom of their Beverly Hills home.

His sister, 48-year-old Shana Muldoon Zappa, gave a heartbreaking account of what happened before the actor tragically lost his life.

Patrick Muldoon’s sister shared a heartbreaking account of what happened before the actor lost his life

&#8216;Melrose Place&#8217; Star Patrick Muldoon&#8217;s Horrific Final Moments Revealed By Family

Image credits: Getty/Chelsea Guglielmino

Patrick Muldoon unexpectedly passed away on April 19 after a heart attack at the age of 57.

His sister Shana Muldoon Zappa said the ill-fated Sunday began like any other, starting with his morning coffee with his girlfriend Miriam Rothbart at their home.

He then went to the bathroom for a shower while Miriam was on the phone.

&#8216;Melrose Place&#8217; Star Patrick Muldoon&#8217;s Horrific Final Moments Revealed By Family

Image credits: Getty/Monica Schipper

Eventually, Miriam felt like he was in the bathroom for a while and decided to check in on him.

“She went in and he was on the floor not breathing,” Shana told the Daily Mail.

“She called 911 and she was trying to bring him back, then the paramedics got there,” the sister continued. “My parents were at our house because we’re all in LA and we all ran over there. But by the time we got there, he was gone.”

The Melrose Place actor’s girlfriend found him unresponsive in the bathroom on April 19

&#8216;Melrose Place&#8217; Star Patrick Muldoon&#8217;s Horrific Final Moments Revealed By Family

Image credits: thepatrickmuldoon

In the rush to see him, their elderly father fractured his shoulder and needed hospital care.

“My poor dad ran in the house to see him and fell and fractured his shoulder. I mean, it’s just so crazy,” she said.

&#8216;Melrose Place&#8217; Star Patrick Muldoon&#8217;s Horrific Final Moments Revealed By Family

Image credits: thepatrickmuldoon

Paramedics told the family that there were “no other signs of anything” following his passing.

“So the good news is it seems like it was sudden and there was no suffering,” she told the outlet. “He didn’t hit his head or anything.”

Loved ones said Patrick’s passing came completely out of the blue because he had no known health conditions and was physically active.

“He’s so healthy. He’s an ex-athlete,” Shana said. “He goes to jiu-jitsu. He’s a martial artist. He runs, he works out.”

Patrick and Miriam were “happy” enjoying a night out the day before he passed away

&#8216;Melrose Place&#8217; Star Patrick Muldoon&#8217;s Horrific Final Moments Revealed By Family

Image credits: thepatrickmuldoon

The very day before his passing, Patrick and Miriam were “happy” and enjoying their night out, attending an event at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

Miriam, who began dating the Melrose Place actor in 2023, was described by Shana as “his life partner.”

&#8216;Melrose Place&#8217; Star Patrick Muldoon&#8217;s Horrific Final Moments Revealed By Family

Image credits: thepatrickmuldoon

Finding him unresponsive on the bathroom floor had “devastated” the 53-year-old former entertainment lawyer and film producer.

&#8216;Melrose Place&#8217; Star Patrick Muldoon&#8217;s Horrific Final Moments Revealed By Family

Image credits: thepatrickmuldoon

“Privately, he was the sunshine in every room. He was the life of the party. He thought of everyone other than himself,” the sister said.

“He loved life and he loved people and he loved to make you feel like the most special person in the room,” she continued. “He had a gift. He was such an incredible light. It’s unbelievable how he was taken so young.”

Shana said her brother seemed to be in the “highlight” period of his life, and they had a beautiful Easter celebration together earlier this month.

“He just was at a really good point in his life,” she said. “I just feel like… it’s a nightmare and I didn’t wake up this morning.”

Actress Denise Richards, who dated Patrick in the past, was “devastated” following his passing, sources said

&#8216;Melrose Place&#8217; Star Patrick Muldoon&#8217;s Horrific Final Moments Revealed By Family

Image credits: Instagram / shanazappa

Patrick, who was born in San Pedro, California, was still in college when he landed a two-episode arc on the sitcom Who’s the Boss?

He graduated from the University of Southern California in 1991 and then clinched a three-episode recurring role on Saved by the Bell.

The Days of Our Lives star was 21 when he met then-19-year-old actress Denise Richards in his acting class.

They dated on and off throughout the 1990s and had a “long” and “complex” relationship over the years, sources said.

&#8216;Melrose Place&#8217; Star Patrick Muldoon&#8217;s Horrific Final Moments Revealed By Family

Image credits: Getty/Ron Galella, Ltd.

Denise is “devastated” over the news of Patrick’s passing, a source close to the actress told the outlet.

She’s “really, really sad. I’d even call her inconsolable. She can’t stop crying,” they added. “Patrick is the ex that she had the best relationship with. There was a ton of respect on both sides.”

The former couple was “better friends than lovers,” the source said

&#8216;Melrose Place&#8217; Star Patrick Muldoon&#8217;s Horrific Final Moments Revealed By Family

Image credits: Instagram / deniserichards

The source said their split was so amicable that they wound up being “better friends than lovers.” They were always in constant contact and were each other’s “biggest” supporters.

“They had a long history, somewhat complex, but a good one. She’s known him her entire adult life, she was literally a teenager when they met,” the source said. “So this is devastating.”

&#8216;Melrose Place&#8217; Star Patrick Muldoon&#8217;s Horrific Final Moments Revealed By Family

Image credits: Instagram / deniserichards

When Patrick made his final public appearance at the 2026 Saturn Awards last month, he was seen posing with Denise on the red carpet.

They both even starred together in the upcoming action-thriller film Dirty Hands, scheduled for release this Friday.

Patrick starred in the upcoming action-thriller film Dirty Hands, scheduled for release this Friday

&#8216;Melrose Place&#8217; Star Patrick Muldoon&#8217;s Horrific Final Moments Revealed By Family

Image credits: Instagram / deniserichards

The indie film directed by Kevin Interdonato will see Kevin Interdonato, Michael Beach, Guy Nardulli, and Erik Aude share the screen with Patrick and Denise.

“He was great on set, but I also knew him before that,” Erik told the outlet about the deceased costar.

He said they used to play poker and described him as a “guys’ guy,” who was “kind, funny, very easy to get along with. Everyone instantly enjoyed his presence.”

Erik said Patrick had filmed his own stunts on Dirty Hands and seemed “healthy, happy, and just wanting to do a good job” at the time.

Fans expressed grief over the actor’s unexpected passing

&#8216;Melrose Place&#8217; Star Patrick Muldoon&#8217;s Horrific Final Moments Revealed By Family

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&#8216;Melrose Place&#8217; Star Patrick Muldoon&#8217;s Horrific Final Moments Revealed By Family

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&#8216;Melrose Place&#8217; Star Patrick Muldoon&#8217;s Horrific Final Moments Revealed By Family

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&#8216;Melrose Place&#8217; Star Patrick Muldoon&#8217;s Horrific Final Moments Revealed By Family

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&#8216;Melrose Place&#8217; Star Patrick Muldoon&#8217;s Horrific Final Moments Revealed By Family

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&#8216;Melrose Place&#8217; Star Patrick Muldoon&#8217;s Horrific Final Moments Revealed By Family

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&#8216;Melrose Place&#8217; Star Patrick Muldoon&#8217;s Horrific Final Moments Revealed By Family

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&#8216;Melrose Place&#8217; Star Patrick Muldoon&#8217;s Horrific Final Moments Revealed By Family

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&#8216;Melrose Place&#8217; Star Patrick Muldoon&#8217;s Horrific Final Moments Revealed By Family

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&#8216;Melrose Place&#8217; Star Patrick Muldoon&#8217;s Horrific Final Moments Revealed By Family

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&#8216;Melrose Place&#8217; Star Patrick Muldoon&#8217;s Horrific Final Moments Revealed By Family

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&#8216;Melrose Place&#8217; Star Patrick Muldoon&#8217;s Horrific Final Moments Revealed By Family

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&#8216;Melrose Place&#8217; Star Patrick Muldoon&#8217;s Horrific Final Moments Revealed By Family

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&#8216;Melrose Place&#8217; Star Patrick Muldoon&#8217;s Horrific Final Moments Revealed By Family

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Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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