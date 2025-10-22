51 Wild Animals Captured Being Funny When They Didn’t Know They Were Being Recorded

It’s very hard to observe animals in their natural habitat without being seen or having to spend days blending into the surroundings. Luckily, nowadays, trail cameras exist that allow people to watch wildlife from the comfort of their own home for purposes like research, hunting, and security. Another quite unexpected benefit of this technology is all the silly animal moments it captures when they think no one is watching them. 

For your enjoyment, our Bored Panda team compiled lots of such pictures in a list below.

#1 One Awesome Picture

#1 One Awesome Picture

Image source: kayaker307

#2 I Set My Deer Feeder High Off The Ground, So The Raccoons Couldn’t Reach It

#2 I Set My Deer Feeder High Off The Ground, So The Raccoons Couldn't Reach It

Image source: steffinator117

#3 For The Moment, At Least, This Bear Did Seem To Have Forgotten About Their Worries And Their Strife

#3 For The Moment, At Least, This Bear Did Seem To Have Forgotten About Their Worries And Their Strife

#4 An Easter Adventure

#4 An Easter Adventure

#5 A Raccoon Photo Bombing

#5 A Raccoon Photo Bombing

Image source: imgur.com

#6 You Touched My Toes

#6 You Touched My Toes

Image source: atlcollie

#7 My Parent’s Got A Snapshot Of Some Movement On Their Trail Cam. Wasn’t Exactly What They Expected

#7 My Parent's Got A Snapshot Of Some Movement On Their Trail Cam. Wasn't Exactly What They Expected

Image source: SpencerRattler

#8 Two Deer On A Trail Cam

#8 Two Deer On A Trail Cam

Image source: Blackjack667

#9 Little Ones

#9 Little Ones

Image source: reddit.com

#10 Kids Playing Around

#10 Kids Playing Around

Image source: reddit.com

#11 Bartender, I’ll Have Another

#11 Bartender, I'll Have Another

Image source: reddit.com

#12 Coyote Stole My Newspaper

Just wondering why would it do that? I was hoping it brought it to the door, perhaps in an effort to get domesticated, but no such luck.

51 Wild Animals Captured Being Funny When They Didn’t Know They Were Being Recorded

Image source: Fuzzy-Blackberry-541

#13 Coyote Puppies In Southern California

#13 Coyote Puppies In Southern California

Image source: badskiier

#14 Silly Deer

#14 Silly Deer

#15 Mandatory Camera Sniff

#15 Mandatory Camera Sniff

#16 Don’t Chew With Your Mouth Open

#16 Don't Chew With Your Mouth Open

Image source: Feeling_Screen3979

#17 Anyone Know What This Is? (Ignore The Cow)

#17 Anyone Know What This Is? (Ignore The Cow)

Image source: Novel-Bit-6614

#18 Mortal Enemies

Tracks seen, but no signs of any grand pianos and anvils in the yard so I don’t think that they crossed paths.

51 Wild Animals Captured Being Funny When They Didn’t Know They Were Being Recorded

Image source: icedfreakintea

#19 Caught This On My Cam, Thought It Was Kinda Funny

#19 Caught This On My Cam, Thought It Was Kinda Funny

Image source: Baggydeer

#20 A Deer Spooked By A Flying Squirrel

#20 A Deer Spooked By A Flying Squirrel

Image source: Gordondel

#21 Young Fox Checks Out The Game Cam

#21 Young Fox Checks Out The Game Cam

Image source: mcqjohn

#22 Mama And Her Babies

#22 Mama And Her Babies

Image source: Flashy_Woodpecker_11

#23 Deering Around

#23 Deering Around

#24 My Dad Captured This Little Guy On His Trail Cam

#24 My Dad Captured This Little Guy On His Trail Cam

Image source: KnivesMakeMe

#25 Favourite Camera Trap Snap To Date

#25 Favourite Camera Trap Snap To Date

Image source: Lilongwe Wildlife Trust

#26 Just Helping Himself To A Couple Of Fresh Asian Pears

#26 Just Helping Himself To A Couple Of Fresh Asian Pears

Image source: oldburgerguy

#27 What Hog Problem?

#27 What Hog Problem?

Image source: Treacherously-Benign

#28 Guess The Critter

#28 Guess The Critter

Image source: reddit.com

#29 My Friend Found His Trail Cam Destroyed, As If Someone Had Stabbed The Lens With A Screwdriver. This Was The Last Picture It Ever Took

51 Wild Animals Captured Being Funny When They Didn’t Know They Were Being Recorded

Image source: Velfar

#30 Hello

#30 Hello

#31 Fox Pups

#31 Fox Pups

Image source: Buckshot172

#32 Yup. The Trail Cam Works

#32 Yup. The Trail Cam Works

Image source: reddit.com

#33 An Endangered Northern River Otter Is Photographed Dining On A White Sucker Fish

#33 An Endangered Northern River Otter Is Photographed Dining On A White Sucker Fish

Image source: Charlie Brennan

#34 Some Friendly Cats

#34 Some Friendly Cats

#35 Coyote

#35 Coyote

Image source: grindle-guts

#36 Strollin’ On By

#36 Strollin' On By

Image source: reddit.com

#37 Deer Found The Stealth Cam

#37 Deer Found The Stealth Cam

Image source: Spence44

#38 Deer Are Majestic Creatures

#38 Deer Are Majestic Creatures

Image source: Materclaritas

#39 Downward Doe

#39 Downward Doe

Image source: reddit.com

#40 Flying Squirrel

#40 Flying Squirrel

#41 The Orb Has Claimed Yet Another Soul

#41 The Orb Has Claimed Yet Another Soul

#42 Hands Down The Coolest Trail Cam Pic I’ve Ever Got

#42 Hands Down The Coolest Trail Cam Pic I've Ever Got

Image source: revealcellcam

#43 She’s Not Very Photogenic

#43 She's Not Very Photogenic

Image source: Boring_Vanilla_4981

#44 My Dad’s Deer Cam Caught Something Interesting

#44 My Dad's Deer Cam Caught Something Interesting

Image source: Boonlink

#45 My Dad Got This Picture On His Trail Camera

#45 My Dad Got This Picture On His Trail Camera

Image source: sammy29557

#46 Passport Photo

#46 Passport Photo

#47 I’m Watching You

#47 I'm Watching You

Image source: paralleluniversitee

#48 Grizzly

#48 Grizzly

Image source: MMOffGridAlaska

#49 One Of The Funniest Trail Cam Pics I Have Recorded

I think it is a Red Fox based on pics before and after.

#49 One Of The Funniest Trail Cam Pics I Have Recorded
I think it is a Red Fox based on pics before and after.

Image source: marcus_frisbee

#50 Excuse Me

#50 Excuse Me

Image source: Substantial-Ad-4007

#51 Fat Daddy

#51 Fat Daddy

Image source: reddit.com

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
