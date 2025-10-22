51 Wild Animals Captured Being Funny When They Didn’t Know They Were Being Recorded

It’s very hard to observe animals in their natural habitat without being seen or having to spend days blending into the surroundings. Luckily, nowadays, trail cameras exist that allow people to watch wildlife from the comfort of their own home for purposes like research, hunting, and security. Another quite unexpected benefit of this technology is all the silly animal moments it captures when they think no one is watching them.
#1 One Awesome Picture
Image source: kayaker307
#2 I Set My Deer Feeder High Off The Ground, So The Raccoons Couldn’t Reach It
Image source: steffinator117
#3 For The Moment, At Least, This Bear Did Seem To Have Forgotten About Their Worries And Their Strife
#4 An Easter Adventure
#5 A Raccoon Photo Bombing
Image source: imgur.com
#6 You Touched My Toes
Image source: atlcollie
#7 My Parent’s Got A Snapshot Of Some Movement On Their Trail Cam. Wasn’t Exactly What They Expected
Image source: SpencerRattler
#8 Two Deer On A Trail Cam
Image source: Blackjack667
#9 Little Ones
Image source: reddit.com
#10 Kids Playing Around
Image source: reddit.com
#11 Bartender, I’ll Have Another
Image source: reddit.com
#12 Coyote Stole My Newspaper
Just wondering why would it do that? I was hoping it brought it to the door, perhaps in an effort to get domesticated, but no such luck.
Image source: Fuzzy-Blackberry-541
#13 Coyote Puppies In Southern California
Image source: badskiier
#14 Silly Deer
#15 Mandatory Camera Sniff
#16 Don’t Chew With Your Mouth Open
Image source: Feeling_Screen3979
#17 Anyone Know What This Is? (Ignore The Cow)
Image source: Novel-Bit-6614
#18 Mortal Enemies
Tracks seen, but no signs of any grand pianos and anvils in the yard so I don’t think that they crossed paths.
Image source: icedfreakintea
#19 Caught This On My Cam, Thought It Was Kinda Funny
Image source: Baggydeer
#20 A Deer Spooked By A Flying Squirrel
Image source: Gordondel
#21 Young Fox Checks Out The Game Cam
Image source: mcqjohn
#22 Mama And Her Babies
Image source: Flashy_Woodpecker_11
#23 Deering Around
#24 My Dad Captured This Little Guy On His Trail Cam
Image source: KnivesMakeMe
#25 Favourite Camera Trap Snap To Date
Image source: Lilongwe Wildlife Trust
#26 Just Helping Himself To A Couple Of Fresh Asian Pears
Image source: oldburgerguy
#27 What Hog Problem?
Image source: Treacherously-Benign
#28 Guess The Critter
Image source: reddit.com
#29 My Friend Found His Trail Cam Destroyed, As If Someone Had Stabbed The Lens With A Screwdriver. This Was The Last Picture It Ever Took
Image source: Velfar
#30 Hello
#31 Fox Pups
Image source: Buckshot172
#32 Yup. The Trail Cam Works
Image source: reddit.com
#33 An Endangered Northern River Otter Is Photographed Dining On A White Sucker Fish
Image source: Charlie Brennan
#34 Some Friendly Cats
#35 Coyote
Image source: grindle-guts
#36 Strollin’ On By
Image source: reddit.com
#37 Deer Found The Stealth Cam
Image source: Spence44
#38 Deer Are Majestic Creatures
Image source: Materclaritas
#39 Downward Doe
Image source: reddit.com
#40 Flying Squirrel
#41 The Orb Has Claimed Yet Another Soul
#42 Hands Down The Coolest Trail Cam Pic I’ve Ever Got
Image source: revealcellcam
#43 She’s Not Very Photogenic
Image source: Boring_Vanilla_4981
#44 My Dad’s Deer Cam Caught Something Interesting
Image source: Boonlink
#45 My Dad Got This Picture On His Trail Camera
Image source: sammy29557
#46 Passport Photo
#47 I’m Watching You
Image source: paralleluniversitee
#48 Grizzly
Image source: MMOffGridAlaska
#49 One Of The Funniest Trail Cam Pics I Have Recorded
I think it is a Red Fox based on pics before and after.
Image source: marcus_frisbee
#50 Excuse Me
Image source: Substantial-Ad-4007
#51 Fat Daddy
Image source: reddit.com
