“Heartbreaking”: Supermodel Georgina Cooper Tragically Passes Away Months After Getting Married

Georgina Cooper, the British supermodel and friend of Kate Moss, has tragically passed away at the age of 46.
Georgina, a mother of one, was vacationing with her new husband, Nigel, on the Greek island of Kos when she became seriously ill.
Initially treated at a local hospital, her condition was severe enough that she had to be airlifted to a better-equipped medical facility in Crete. Despite spending five days in intensive care, she tragically passed away, and her remains were returned to the UK last week.
“She was a ray of light,” said Helena Christensen, as tributes from her modeling peers, including Jade Parfitt, Erin O’Connor, and Jodie Kidd, flooded in after the news spread.
Supermodel Georgina Cooper passed away while vacationing on the Greek island of Kos. Details of her illness have not been revealed
Image credits: PA Images/Getty Images
“She loved Greece and told me that she was going back with her new husband, but she tragically died there a fortnight ago,” her former agent Dean Goodman told the DailyMail.
“Georgina had been unwell during Covid and had developed some health problems and had been in and out of hospital,” Goodman continued. “But she had plans for the future. She had just married and was looking forward to her life. Everybody is devastated. She was a genuine superstar.”
Image credits: Georgina Smith
The former supermodel married Nigel in a modest ceremony near their home in Maidstone, Kent, this past June, celebrating with a reception at a local pub.
The couple later enjoyed their honeymoon in Greece, sharing photos from the wedding on a local Facebook group. However, Georgina fell seriously ill upon her return to Kos in late October.
The cause of her death remains unclear, and details of her sickness have not been divulged.
The model started her career as a 13-year-old and continued working with renowned publications and artists until her retirement due to becoming a mother
Image credits: Fairchild Archive/Penske Media/Getty Images
Georgina’s modeling career began at the young age of 13 when a talent scout discovered her.
At 15, she landed her first big break, appearing in a Bon Jovi music video. Soon after, she became one of the defining faces of the 1990s, earning the nickname “London’s original gap-toothed girl.”
Image credits: jadeparfitt
Her career saw her work with renowned photographer Corinne Day and grace the covers of top fashion magazines like US Vogue and The Face.
In a 2018 interview with UK fashion magazine The Cultural Omnivore, Georgina discussed her decision to leave modeling behind after becoming a mother. She said she couldn’t bear to be away from her son for long periods.
“Heartbreaking.” Both Georgina Cooper’s fans and the fashion world at large are mourning the passing of the beloved icon
Follow Us