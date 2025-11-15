I Combine Photography, Embroidery, Acrylics And Writing To Create Unique And Inspirational Art

Hello everyone! My name is Evisa and I am an author, an artist, and many other things. I found myself struggling with keeping a balance between my love for writing, photography, drawing, and embroidery, so one day I decided to combine it all!

The process from start to finish of each piece is long, as there are several steps in between. Taking the photo, editing it, printing it, then staring at it for days & nights until I visualize the idea. After the initial idea is born I digitally draw it, so I can check if I like it or not and make any additional changes before embroidering it. When I’m pleased with this digital visualization, I then check the materials and the embroidery techniques I’m going to use.

Whew! Are you tired yet? Wait, there’s more! I start staring at the photo again until I write a quote or words that match well with it. Now, it’s time for embroidery and acrylics! I usually embroider and destroy, re-embroider, and redestroy until I’m happy with the result. And then, VOILA! After two centuries we have a finished piece! I’ll then rest my hand as embroidery on paper is harsh.

I aim to create unique, motivational, and eye-opening artworks. My main goal for my art is to spark a thought in someone’s mind or to ignite a feeling in their heart.

Hope you enjoy it!

#1 Love Is Love

#2 Smash The Patriarchy

#3 Bee My Love

#4 Dare To Be You

#5 Center Of My Heart

#6 Free Your Mind

#7 I Will Bloom Again

#8 Time To Reach For The Moon

#9 Deep Roots

#10 Catching Feelings

#11 Love Yourself

#12 Speak Your Heart Out

#13 Breath In – Breath Out

#14 The Power Of Letting Go

#15 Fabulous Uniqueness

#16 Fake Grass

#17 You Deserve A Colorful Life

#18 Process Sneak Peek

#19 Keep Shining

