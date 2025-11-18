Hey Pandas, What Did You Do Over The Summer? (Closed)

What did you do over the summer?
#1
Got a major surgery (everything went very well), went through recovery, struggled with heat waves (44 °C). Gifted myself with ice cream and tickets to theater performances. Can’t wait to go back to the gym – still 1 month to go. :)
#2
Worked.
Like every other bloody summer for the last 50 years.
#3
Trying to survive the heatwaves that came in late June and should last until mid-September, which is something totally unheard of where I live. But at least I had an excuse to stay at home and work on my book, which I will hopefully publish at some point in the future :)
#4
Did a Road Trip through France with my loved ones (my wife and our Bulldog Girl). From the very South to the very North and back. Great landscapes, nice coastlines, good wine-tastings, wonderful people, lots of fantastic food. Good times.
#5
I had knee replacement surgery. My fifth major surgery in 5 years. F75. I laughed cried went for physio did exercises at home had various follow ups with surgical team took 100s of pills went crazy from pain played in craft room napped talked on phone iced knee day and night. 7+ weeks of adventures. Ha ha. Ps going downstairs to do laundry now.
#6
I attended a writing class (wasn’t very good, to be completely honest), and bought seven books. I have no shame. Made a couple new friends!
#7
After my (46m) whole childhood suffering years of horrendous abuses the trauma for that left me feeling broken and not a whole person. I had anger issues about things not in my control like a long line at Starbucks or traffic. I’ve been to therapy and worked with psychiatrists to find ways to “fix” me but I still felt broken. Always self deprecating, highly emotional and years of days with high highs and low lows I thought this is me and this is how Im going to be. Luckily my partner understood me and would just step back during my “episodes” because as quickly as they came, they would go leaving me feeling broken, ashamed and embarrassed.
My mom who lives 1k miles away from me told me that she had been on Prozac for a while and seemed to like it. She too suffered at the hands of my father and left broken as well. About 6 months ago I asked my GP if I could try it and she agreed and put me on 10mg and 100mg of trazadone because my trauma disallowed a good nights rest.
This summer was my 6th month mark and I’m giving this background because this summer is the first summer in all of my adult life that I was able to enjoy. Prozac and trazadone completly and utterly changed my life. Everything I was that I hated or imagined I hated simply slipped away. My anger is gone…its basically all gone and for the first time, I feel normal. Thats what I did this summer….feel normal.
#8
1. Got laid off from a job I had for over six years (our contract got awarded to a competitor). 2. Visited the Air and Space Museum in downtown DC. 3. Helped take care of some friends who had the worst luck (husband got laid off, then had a stroke, then needed emergency gall bladder surgery; wife has multiple sclerosis, can barely walk, and fell and broke her knee while she was visiting him in the hospital). 4. Hitting up all the job sites and working to renew my certifications. 5. Continuing to support my housemates as best I can. 6. Grilling pork chops and steaks, experimenting with making pulled pork in the smoker, and having a load of fun experimenting with homemade pizza. (Hey – what if I add a little melted butter and garlic spread to the crust mix before it raises?) 7. Reading lots of books, poking at doing some writing. Overhauling our home servers and network. — YOU know, the usual.
#9
Remodeled my kitchen. Love it!
#10
Sold my very modern inner city apartment and bought a 186 year old cottage in the country (England) and I can’t wait to move, the quiet will be bliss!
#11
Karate. Before summer officially ends, I’ll very likely become a blue belt.
Other than that, work my full time job, and I also visited my grandparents.
#12
What I did this summer was Almost break my ankle and almost broke it again yesterday. I also killed a spider and I’m very proud of myself (considering I have a fear of spiders)
#13
Its been hot as hell here. My partner and I have been swimming laps at ou
local pool.
#14
Preparing to go away to college. I’m currently at home for Labor Day weekend and will return to my dorm on Monday.
#15
I finished doing a documentary about men who have been victims of Domestic Violence, by female offenders, which is a highly underreported crime. It’s in the running with film festivals and I just started promotions and interviews.
#16
Errr, it was winter here in Australia
#17
Got fatter.
