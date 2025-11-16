Stray Dog Named Luke ​​Can’t Find A Home Because He’s Too Shy, Shelter Throws An Adoption Party, No One Shows Up

I think most of us have witnessed a sad situation in movies where a child got stood up at their birthday party. However, sometimes situations like this do happen in real life, as unfortunate as it sounds. Recently a story like this happened at Battersea Brands Hatch in Kent, England.
A 5-year-old dog named Luke has been in the shelter for the last 6 months. The pooch had an adoption party prepared especially for him on Valentine’s Day on the 14th of February with the hope of getting him a forever home. However, as nice of an idea as it was, no one showed up for the party and poor Luke remains in the shelter to this day, still looking for his soulmate.
Meet Luke, a 5-year-old pooch from Battersea Dogs & Cats Home
Luke has been at the shelter for the last 6 months
In preparation for Valentine’s Day, the staff of the shelter at Battersea Dogs & Cats Home prepared Luke an adoption party
However, not a single person showed up
The shelter has put up Luke’s profile on their website, and here’s what it says:
“Adorable Luke is looking for a home that will supply him with a bed near a radiator and a supply of soft toys! Luke arrived at Battersea as a stray so we have no history of his previous life. While Luke has made friends with all the staff he does have a sensitive side and can be worried about new people initially. New owners must let Luke settle into the home and introduce him to people slowly. You will know when Luke is comfortable as he loves nothing more than leaning in for a fuss and laying across your lap!”
“He will need owners you are experienced in owning large, nervous breeds before. We have found onsite Luke is worried and intolerant of other dogs, he relies on his handler for guidance and support when meeting other dogs so his new owners must have experience in this and be able to read Luke’s body language to be able to tell when he is uncomfortable. Luke will need to be kept on a leash when out on walks so it’s very important he has his own private and secure garden where he can have some off leahd time.”
The shelter has been having trouble in trying to get Luke adopted as the pooch is very shy in nature
“Due to this Luke’s new home will need to be in a quiet location in an area which is not highly dog populated. Owners must be confident in handling Luke and continue his clicker training. Luke will need a home with multiple carers who will be able to build up his time spent alone gradually. We feel could live with older sensible teenagers but he would need to be the only pet in his new home.”
Although Luke is a gentle giant, he needs time opening up and has a hard time getting along with other dogs
Luke also requires a home where he could be a single dog as he has some other minor health problems
“Luke can also be sensitive when being handled around his ears. He has had some treatment while at Battersea, which will be discussed with potential adopters. But owners should be confident in continuing some positive association should he need this again in the future.”
However, despite having a few quirks, Luke still has a lot of love to offer and is absolutely worth it if given a proper chance
If you feel like you have the experience and time to fulfill Luke’s needs, please do get in touch with the shelter. You can do so by heading to their website or sending them an email at bbh.rehomers@battersea.org.uk.
