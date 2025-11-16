We Diyed Unique Candle Moulds Using 3D Technology And Went On A Candle Exploration Of Algorithmic And Organic Forms (9 Pics)

Hi, we are Marge and Jure – a couple of Candle Nerds and Design Enthusiasts. We decided to step out of the ordinary to create eco friendly abstract sculptural candles – a synergy of form and function as well as modern and traditional.
Candles as well as abstract artistic objects
We created models inspired by nature and the Universe of things surrounding us.
In order to create intriguing model designs we used 3D modeling software and created prototypes using 3D printing technology
3D Technology allowed us to play with various forms and designs which could balance the boundary between utility and aesthetic.
After processing the prototypes, we created special housing for the models so we could create silicone moulds
Silicone moulds are the matrix from which these beautiful candle forms originate
Each candle has to be individually hand-polished using traditional tools and techniques so we could achieve perfection of form
Organic form sculptural candle
Abstract form sculptural candle
Geometric form sculptural candle
