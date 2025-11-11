Photographer Documents The Beautiful Diversity Of Redhead People Of Color

Have you ever thought how an African American would look like with red hair? What about an Asian with freckles?
Photographer Michelle Marshall documented exactly this feature in the most amazing people on earth. Red hair and pale complexion, accompanied by freckles, are the signature of Scots, where about 10% of the population has the MC1R recessive gene.
Under normal conditions, this gene would produce black or dark hair and skin, but when it fails to be activated, it produces red hair and freckles. The gene is recessive, which means both parents need to have it, in order for the child to receive it. Marshall wanted to show the stereotype of the redhead is not representative for all people who enjoy their red strands. Being truly unique is priceless!
