People Are Sharing “Cheat Codes” For The Game Of Life That Actually Work, And Here Are 30 Of Them

Who wouldn’t love a shortcut in life? It’s sometimes hard enough as it is. If life was a Sims game, I wish whoever was playing my household wouldn’t be shy and use that ‘motherlode’ cheat code once in a while.
It’s no surprise other people would like to make their lives a bit easier, as well. When one netizen asked, “What is the cheat code in life?” over 3k people had ideas. And they weren’t all like the cheat codes in video games. Some of them were pretty wholesome, like saying ‘please’ and ‘thank you,’ which seems “to make tasks easier sometimes,” the Redditor wrote. So read on to find what life advice these netizens had, and share your real-life cheat codes with us, Pandas!
#1
Realizing that it doesn’t matter what random strangers think of you.
Image source: starfishy, Jason Wong
#2
“Please” and “Thank you” seem to make tasks easier sometimes
Image source: Abclul, yankrukov
#3
Be honest so you never have to remember your lies
Edit:typo, thks bro!
Image source: myass696969, Priscilla Du Preez
#4
**Do kindness, and do it often.** It feels awesome. Good things will happen.
Image source: The_Patriot, Erika Giraud
#5
You know those people you hang out with but don’t really like and often drag you into their b******t against your will?
Stop. F**k ’em. Every minute you spend with those emotional leeches is a minute you’re not spending looking for someone who is a genuine joy to hang out with.
Image source: Astramancer_, Liza Summer
#6
Live beneath your means.
Image source: JunkRigger, energepic.com
#7
If you have no complaints about your food service/staff at a restaurant, ask to see the manager and pay a compliment and a “thank you” about the server/host/staff. Usually people want to see a manager to complain, and a compliment is nearly always welcome.
I’ve gotten countless free drinks/appetizers/chips/% off my bill – all for just making a polite comment to management.
Image source: Kitchen_Pollution480, Rod Long
#8
Once you unlock ‘not giving a f**k about other people’s thoughts’ you basically double your mana indefinitely.
Image source: Professional_Plum997, Jed Villejo
#9
Realizing that the ideal of constant happiness is unattainable. The drive to be constantly happy is causing such misery. No one can be happy all the time, and it is unnatural to think we can be. Contented is OK. Melancholic at times is normal. Happiness, and joy especially, is a rare gift. Accepting that makes a person more resilient because expectations are more aligned with reality.
Image source: Over-Cockroach-4506
#10
Stop worrying about what others think.
Image source: FreshStartLiving, Liza Summer
#11
Drinking plenty of water and actually getting a good night’s sleep does far more for your mental and physical health as well as cognitive function than you realize.
Image source: RL_CaptainMorgan, Andrea Piacquadio
#12
Showing up on time
So much of life is just being there.
Image source: waffle299
#13
Compound interest starting in your late teens and early 20s
Image source: Novazilla, Glenn Carstens-Peters
#14
Playing work politics. Nearly all of my bosses got their position by brown-nosing and bullshitting because I find it incredibly hard to believe this level of incompetence I’m witnessing at my job was taught at a prestigious university.
Image source: rtthc, Sora Shimazaki
#15
Spend less than you earn
Don’t set expectations too high
Be grateful every day for what you have
Image source: Additional-Sock8980, Allef Vinicius
#16
Don’t put it down, put it away.
Nobody likes clutter
Image source: Educational-Set-928, wikornr
#17
Drugs.
Unfortunately, like cheat codes, they ruin the experience and it’s hard to appreciate life for what it is again.
Image source: Kemilio, Nastya Dulhiier
#18
Having rich parents.
Being born attractive.
Image source: Louis-grabbing-pills, LightFieldStudios
#19
Fake being confident and eventually you will be. You’ll be a fake and a phony but you will do well in life.
Image source: CeiliogMawr, Priscilla Du Preez
#20
Enjoying yourself is the most important thing in life. And don’t let anyone else tell you *how* to enjoy yourself. Nothing you do that makes you happy is “a waste of time”.
I once read something really profound that relates to this: No one has ever been on their death bed and said that they regretted not spending more time at work.
Image source: PunchBeard, JESHOOTS.COM
#21
Remember that it’s a brief and wonderful gift, and somehow simultaneously, that none of it matters. Both are true and can lead to a positive and detached approach to things.
Image source: Tyler_s_Burden, Ümit Bulut
#22
Get married and stay married. Statistically, it’s like winning the lottery from a financial and health perspective.
Image source: imonaboatrightnow, Samantha Gades
#23
1. Determine your priorities for a happy life.
2. Find a job that requires the least amount of input for the most output.
If you want the new car every three years, nice house, eat out every day, the amount of input in your job will need to increase. But if you live a small modest life and learn to be frugal, you will realize you don’t need an expensive college education or stressful job to be happy.
Image source: Birdiefrau, Annie Spratt
#24
The idea that in the big picture, nothing you do will matter and eventually the sun will destroy all trace of the human race so go do whatever you want in life.
Image source: Bdmp159, Holly Mandarich
#25
Learn how to identify patterns, since the majority of things in life follow patterns as well
Image source: Ghost12956, Scott Graham
#26
The first million is the hardest to make, so always start with the second.
Image source: autumnalaria, Giorgio Trovato
#27
Persistence
Image source: Flimsy-Technician524, Soundtrap
#28
Exercise
Image source: TheRichTookItAll
#29
Compounding interest. Get started while you’re really young.
Image source: jimbosayna2009
#30
Don’t take anything personally. Literally nothing
Image source: AnnaMusicMarketing, Helena Lopes
