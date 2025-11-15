Hey Pandas, What’s Something Cool You Have Tried During The Quarantine? (Closed)

by

Many people posted about the skills they improved, the cool stuff they made and new hobbies they discovered during quarantine. So what did you try?

#1

Singing! I think I know what I want to be when I grow up now ^^

#2

I learned how to walk. I had hip surgery in Jan 2020 and when the shut down happened I was barely able to put weight on my leg. I spent the next couple of months building up my strength and regaining my flexibility.

#3

I learned doll repainting and I’m hooked! Feels good to give old toys a new life, making them one of a kind, and gift them to family and friends.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
