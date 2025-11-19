Hey Pandas, What Was The Funniest Thing That Happened In Your Life? (Closed)

It doesn’t have to be you…but let’s face it, we would laugh if it happened to our best friend. So what were these moments?
#1
There was just some random cat in a bookstore. I don’t know how it even got there. I was reading the back cover blurb of a book, when it began reciting when the blurb said. Like I swear it said “Alice always felt alone” or something. Then this random girl came up to me and pet the cat. And now I have adopted a cat and I have a girlfriend lol.
#2
Funny is subjective, but the weirdest thing was being chased around the Chocolate Hills in Bohol, Philippines, by a group of Filipinas who swore I was Natalie Portman and made me have my photo taken with them. I don’t look anything like Natalie Portman (if only!). Somewhere, they are showing their relatives of a photo of themselves with someone who doesn’t look anything like their favourite actress.
#3
My 2 brothers and I were serving Catholic mass. At one point one of us has to go take something to the priest. The priest was known to have bad breathe. It quickly devolved into a slap match between the 3 of us. Being the youngest i lost. It was the last time we were allowed to serve together.
I was pushing my son on the swing. He was that age where he cried over the smallest things. As he swung back he fell out and face planted into the mulch. Before i could react he bounced up and told me straight “well i didnt see that coming.” That kid has the greatest dead pan sense of humor. He is still a knucklehead though.
Follow Us