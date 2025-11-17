50 Times Hotels Surprised Their Guests With Their Creativity (New Pics)

Everyone wants a smooth vacation or business trip experience, especially when it involves staying in a hotel. The staff is well aware of this and tries to offer the best customer service possible.
In some cases, they go above and beyond by creating ideas to entertain their guests, such as making a pillow fort on the bed… While a few of these ideas might border on the risqué side, we can only speculate whether they’ve been approved by managers or if they’re the result of employees trying to inject more fun into their workday.
We’ve gathered a collection of pictures with some hotels’ clever ideas to make their guests’ stay more fun, so don’t hesitate to take a look!
#1 A Buddy Of Mine Travels A Lot For Work, Asked For A Fort
Image source: NoYolo4Jesus
#2 Hotel Maid Clearly Found My Sunglasses
Image source: rolaskating
#3 My Hotel Has The Universal Declaration Of Human Rights Next To The Bed Instead Of A Bible
Image source: amysplat
#4 More Hotels Should Do This
Image source: mjomark
#5 My Hotel Wants You To Take The Nice Soap Home!
Image source: TroutingAround
#6 The Design Of The Curtains In My Hotel Room To Ensure That There Is No Annoying Light Gap In The Middle
Image source: taharoto
#7 This Bag Of Old/Stained Face Towels Have Been Re-Used As “Rags” At This Hotel
Image source: SlipperyPockets
#8 The Toiletries At My Hotel In Switzerland Included A Rubber Ducky
Image source: Shark-Farts
#9 Hotel I Stayed At Was Formerly A Train Station And Had An Actual Train Inside It, With Rooms Inside Each Car
Image source: spongecandybandit
#10 My Hotel In China Has A Card To Give To A Taxi Driver So You Can Find Your Way Back
Image source: why_im_single
#11 The Hotel My Parents Are Staying At In Nc To Watch The Eclipse Stocked All Of The Rooms With These
Image source: RedRacerX
#12 Weather Station At A Hotel
Image source: petilon
#13 The Hotel I Am Staying At Has The Fire Evacuation Plans At Ground Level So You Can See Them If Smoke Has Filled The Hallways
Image source: cawclot
#14 My Hotel In Switzerland Has Different Plug Sockets For Guests From Different Parts Of The World
Image source: bide1
#15 I Didn’t Think This Sort Of Thing Really Happens
I asked the hotel to hide a picture of Robert Downey jr in my room. I forgot all about it and when I went to take a hot bath to wash off a s***ty day, I caught sight of this.
Image source: habitsofwaste
#16 This Is What Happens If You Tip Egyptian Hotel Service Generously
Image source: mnext
#17 A Black Towel In My Hotel Room For Make-Up So The White Ones Don’t Get Stained
Image source: Jackinmybox
#18 Sometimes The Hotel Holding Your Wedding Also Has A Llama Convention Booked
Image source: klugstarr
#19 This Hostel In Germany Is An Indoor Vintage Rv Park
Image source: Proteon
#20 Saw This In The Hotel Grounds Where I Was Working Today
Image source: mikecorrcircus
#21 My Hotel In Odessa (Ukraine) Tells You Which Day It Is By Changing The Elevator Carpet Every Day
Image source: SpartanKing76
#22 When The Hotel Staff Has Your Back
Image source: Dionisiaur
#23 This Hotel In Central London Keeps Beehives On Their Roof!
Image source: tommeetucker
#24 This Kids Menu At The Hotel I’m Staying At
Image source: graveyaardvark
#25 This Hotel Lets You Borrow A Plant To Take To Your Room So You Have A Friend To Talk To
Image source: McPebbster
#26 This Hotel Shampoo Assumes Your Theft
Image source: NoStelthMod
#27 Instead Of Bibles, My Hotel Has Copies Of 1984
Image source: therkop
#28 Austin, Tx Hotel Making It Easier For Handicapped Guests To Enjoy The Pool
Image source: RandallStephens
#29 This Hotel In Singapore Is Very Green
Image source: 0biwanCannoli
#30 My Hotel Room Comes With A Complimentary Android Phone With Free Data And Calls
Image source: the_irrelevant_fox
#31 These Do Not Disturb Options At My Hotel
Image source: tarhawk
#32 I Left My Jacket At A Hotel And They Mailed It To Me With A Complementary Pillow
Image source: MLGCatMilker
#33 In The Europa Park Hotel In Germany There Is A Tiny Children Bathroom In The Bathroom
Image source: AndiMacht
#34 As A Guy Who Takes His Family To A Hotel Every Winter While I Work On My Writing, I Approve This Bathroom
Image source: imgur.com
#35 Honorary Manager Of Crescent Hotel In Eureka Springs Is Cat, And This Is His Door
Image source: Earlspooperscooper
#36 The Staff At Our Hotel Made A Cool Crocodile Out Of Our Towels
Image source: LuisSweden
#37 Floor Of My Hotel Dining Room In Lausanne Is A Working Train Model
Image source: Nier_Tomato
#38 My Hotel Room Has A Rope That Turns On/Off All The Lights In The Room
Image source: PizzaOrTacos
#39 This Historic Sign In My Hotel Explains How To Use Electricity In Case You Had Never Used It Before
Image source: jcepiano
#40 This Hotel Allows Dogs And You Can Alert The Cleaners That You Left Your Dog In The Room While You Ski [translation: Attention, I Am Sleeping Here!]
Image source: tunafriendlydolphin
#41 Hotel Has Zombie Apocalypse In Safety Plan
Image source: Bang0Skank0
#42 The Hotel I’m Staying At Has A “Lending Locker”
Image source: queefpro
#43 The Toilet In My Hotel In Filled With Seawater
Image source: snakemollten
#44 My Hotel Recreated The Subject Of This Still Life In Front Of The Painting
Image source: cookies_make_movies
#45 My Hotel Is Doing Construction So They Put A Chocolate Hammer On The Bed
Image source: Casperboy68
#46 Spotted This In The Breakfast Room At My Hotel This Morning
Image source: Strangepowers
#47 The Hotel I’m Staying At Has A Pet Menu For Room Service
Image source: alebanari
#48 My Hotel Has An Emergency Polka Button
Image source: Seeking_Starlight
#49 This Hotel In Luxembourg Had A Hot Nutella Dispenser
Image source: airborneANDrowdy
#50 A Hotel’s Reminder On How To Climb Stairs
Image source: ProtectorOfGoals
Follow Us