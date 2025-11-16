My 20 Humorous Photos Of Dogs And A Guilty-Looking Cat That Might Make You Chuckle

It is my pleasure to present to you my series ‘Who Cut The Cheese?’ featuring 19 dogs and one guilty-looking cat. This project was inspired by my love for capturing the unique personalities of my canine clients and my desire to bring humor and delight to the viewer.
99% of my work is shot on my Sony A7RV and Sigma Art 1.2 35mm prime lens. Each image was captured in my studio using Profoto D2, taking advantage of their fast flash duration. I then used post-production editing to enhance the expressiveness of each dog and to create a cohesive color palette that complements the humorous tone of the series.
Thank you so much for taking a look. I hope you get a good giggle out of my newest project! Don’t forget to scroll all the way to the end.
#1 Baruch
Weimaraner
#2 Ashy
Labrador Retriever
#3 Bambi
Chihuahua
#4 Yuki
Cheese Cutter
#5 Lucky
#6 Wilbur
Labrador X Golden Retriever
#7 Beans
Italian Greyhound
#8 Mika
Akita
#9 Indie
Labrador Retriever
#10 Aster
Samoyed
#11 Millie
Labrador Retreiver
#12 Boston
Rottweiler
#13 Luna
Dalmatian
#14 Willow
Greyhound
#15 Seamus
Mixed Wonderdog
#16 Tali
Rottweiler
#17 Miso
Golden Retriever X Labrador
#18 Clifford
French Bulldog
#19 Tuckie
French Bulldog
#20 Snoop
Labrador Retriever
