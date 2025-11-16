My 20 Humorous Photos Of Dogs And A Guilty-Looking Cat That Might Make You Chuckle

by

It is my pleasure to present to you my series ‘Who Cut The Cheese?’ featuring 19 dogs and one guilty-looking cat. This project was inspired by my love for capturing the unique personalities of my canine clients and my desire to bring humor and delight to the viewer.

99% of my work is shot on my Sony A7RV and Sigma Art 1.2 35mm prime lens. Each image was captured in my studio using Profoto D2, taking advantage of their fast flash duration. I then used post-production editing to enhance the expressiveness of each dog and to create a cohesive color palette that complements the humorous tone of the series.

Thank you so much for taking a look. I hope you get a good giggle out of my newest project! Don’t forget to scroll all the way to the end.

More info: Instagram | frogdogstudios.com.au | Facebook

#1 Baruch

Weimaraner

#2 Ashy

Labrador Retriever

#3 Bambi

Chihuahua

#4 Yuki

Cheese Cutter

#5 Lucky

#6 Wilbur

Labrador X Golden Retriever

#7 Beans

Italian Greyhound

#8 Mika

Akita

#9 Indie

Labrador Retriever

#10 Aster

Samoyed

#11 Millie

Labrador Retreiver

#12 Boston

Rottweiler

#13 Luna

Dalmatian

#14 Willow

Greyhound

#15 Seamus

Mixed Wonderdog

#16 Tali

Rottweiler

#17 Miso

Golden Retriever X Labrador

#18 Clifford

French Bulldog

#19 Tuckie

French Bulldog

#20 Snoop

Labrador Retriever

Patrick Penrose
