30 Times This Wedding-Shaming Group Did Not Hold Back (New Pics)

You can’t please everyone. Especially the Internet.
There’s a subreddit called r/WeddingShaming and as the name suggests, it’s a place where people trash everything from brides and grooms, in-laws and outlaws to venues and menus as well as decor and Uncle Bob’s armpit odor.
Of course, it’s not all out of spite. Some posts that get a ton of attention are funny and lighthearted. Like the one where a bride shows off her mom’s dress, a white gown, way fancier than her own (12,000 upvotes).
But as you might’ve already noticed in Bored Panda’s earlier piece on the subreddit, it’s the juicy stuff that gets its 189,000 members riled up. So continue scrolling and join the judging team: upvote the pics that deserve criticism or tell us in the comments if they should be rehabilitated.
#1 Shaming These Awful Parents, While The Siblings Rock
Image source: MeiMei91
#2 This Is A Whole New Level Of Bridezilla
Image source: renaissance_witch
#3 Bride Claims “No Masks Allowed” At Her Wedding
Image source: tbd232
#4 The Audacity Of This Wedding Guest And Their Mum! Plan Your Own Special Moment, Cheapskates!
Image source: reddit.com
#5 Newly Engaged Dependa (Not My Story)
Image source: Buying_Bagels
#6 Bruno Mars Disapproves. Probably
Image source: ellebeam
#7 Double-Shame? Moh Knew She Had Been Exposed Before The Pandemic Wedding
Image source: grouchy-potato
#8 Just Saw This On Facebook… Eek
Image source: internet_friends
#9 Went To A Wedding And The Mil Wore This… Would You Be Okay With It?
Image source: Weddingsarefun
#10 Ooooo Yikes
Image source: buffhusk
#11 Spotted On Facebook
Image source: sofierylala
#12 I Feel So Bad For This Bride (Groom’s Family Poses For Photos Without The Bride)
Image source: queenemmathe1st
#13 Has Any Other Country Had People Wear Their Flag As A Wedding Dress? No? Just… Ew
Image source: Death-B4-Dishonor
#14 How Dare People Be Offended When I Want A Giant Wedding In So. California Where Someone Dies From Covid Every 6 Minutes! Muh Freedumb Of Speech!
Image source: Delicious_Explorer_7
#15 Man Proposes To Woman After Which She Grabs Her Phone To Upload A Picture On Instagram
Image source: khoulzaboen
#16 Sounds Like It’ll Be A Healthy Marriage!
Image source: sammybr00ke
#17 Sounds Like A Great Idea To Save A Few Cents! May Save Even More When The Twin And His New Bride Don’t Come To Your Wedding!
Image source: sammybr00ke
#18 There’s Still Time To Change Your Decor
Image source: whatever9_
#19 Starting Off Marriage By Secretly Going Against Your Fiancé’s Wishes… Yikes
Image source: tbd232
#20 Is It Possible To Get Married To A Cop Without Theming Your Entire Wedding Around His Job? Extra Sensitivity Points For “Stop Resisting” Being Used In Reference To Donuts, Instead As The Usual Excuse To Kill Black People
Image source: reddit.com
#21 Engagement Photo Shaming
Image source: kabukistar
#22 Wedding Shaming Myself A Bit… I Would Personally Recommend To Ask Your Pastor/Celebrant To Step To The Side When The Kiss Takes Place. All Personal Preference Ofcourse. Although Hubby’s Hair Does Smell Good
Image source: MinnieMakeupReviews
#23 Even Outdoors, A 500-Person Wedding Feels A Bit Out Of Touch Right Now, Doesn’t It?
Image source: chi2244
#24 Groom’s Mother Hospitalized With Covid And Pneumonia 2 Weeks After Mask-Less Wedding In Florida
Image source: Guilty_Seesaw_9034
#25 My Free Photographer Is So Much More Important Than My Sister’s Well-Being And Happiness!
Image source: tbd232
#26 My First In The Wild Spotting! Same Person. I’ll Just Pay Everyone In Experience!
Image source: shoretee
#27 Don’t All Good Wedding Proposals Start With Being Pressured To Continue An Unwanted Pregnancy? But Seriously, This Is A Terrible Thing To Do
Image source: reddit.com
#28 Another Bride Comparing Her Wedding To Protests
Image source: kconfetti
#29 Wedding In Madrid (Spain) Last Week, A City That Most Definitely Do Not Have The Virus Under Control
Image source: Sapphiste
#30 Damn… That Was Pretty Sudden
Image source: sammybr00ke
Follow Us