Woman Ghosts Creepy Colleague Who Won’t Stop Texting Her, He Just Doubles Down, She’s Horrified

When I first entered the corporate world as a fresher, some things were quite jarring, to be honest. Of course, there were a lot of good things, but like many companies, the local corporate creep made sure I felt uncomfortable every day. Sadly, many women experience this regularly.
The original poster (OP) is sick of her colleague who keeps texting her over and over again. She has ignored him multiple times, but the guy just refuses to take a hint and incessantly contacts her to the point of frustration. Here’s what she’s planning to do…
It’s sickening that to this day, women are made to feel uncomfortable in the workplace due to some creepy men
The 20-year-old poster talked politely to her male coworker, who contacted her after she was added to a group chat on the work app
He took her phone number from the app, without her permission, and started texting her incessantly
The man just couldn’t take a hint, as he kept text bombing her even when she ignored him
Here are the annoying texts that he kept sending her, even after she has clearly continued ghosting him, and she feels extremely uneasy because of him
One day, he finally crossed all boundaries by calling her when she didn’t reply, and she’s just sick of it
In today’s story, the 20-year-old Reddit user lextrex0130 tells us about a corporate quandary that she is stuck in. After she was added to a group chat on the work app, a male coworker reached out to her and started talking. Everyone wants to maintain good working relationships, so she politely spoke with him and even agreed to be his friend.
Things took a bizarre turn when he started asking her personal questions about her life, and even wanted her phone number. She didn’t really like this and preferred not to share it, but the sly man found it from the work app and started texting her. Much to her annoyance, once he started, he just refused to stop, even when she ghosted him!
The craziest thing is that she has not met this guy even once, and it seems like either he is slow or just can’t take a hint. However, when it was her one-year anniversary with this company, he simply crossed all boundaries. He first texted her on the work app, then on her phone, and lastly, had the audacity to actually call her!
That was probably the final straw that broke the camel’s back, as she just couldn’t take it anymore. She has not told anyone else in the company about this, but she’s feeling extremely uneasy about this man’s behavior. When OP vented online, netizens advised telling him to stop it directly, and if that doesn’t work, she should immediately report him to HR.
To better understand such a workplace situation, Bored Panda got in touch with HR specialist Nicola Dias. She mentioned that it’s generally not appropriate for an employee to use a work app to obtain a coworker’s personal phone number without consent. She believes that employees have a right to privacy, and personal contact information should only be shared voluntarily.
“Accessing this information without permission can cross professional boundaries, create discomfort, and in some cases be considered a misuse of company resources or even harassment,” Nicola explained. Just like many Redditors, she also stressed that the woman should definitely report him to HR if he doesn’t stop even after asking.
Our expert further elaborated that no employee should be made to feel uncomfortable in such a way. She believes that this sheds light on the company’s environment and how it lets such things continue unnoticed. Unfortunately, OP commented that her company doesn’t have HR, but she’s planning to report the guy to her manager.
Nicola noted that in HR’s absence, it’s the job of the management to regulate a workplace culture that respects boundaries and consent by clearly communicating expectations, modeling respectful behavior, and providing ongoing training.
“They should also encourage open communication by offering safe, accessible, and confidential reporting channels so employees feel comfortable voicing concerns without fear of retaliation,” Nicola concluded. I really hope the poster complained to her manager, who actually did something about it. Don’t you hope so, too? Let us know in the comments below!
