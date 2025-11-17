Artist Remakes Popular Movie Posters In Medieval-Art-Style, And Here’s The Result (27 Pics)

Imagine if the middle ages had been blessed with the magic of cinema – quite a quirky concept, right? Well, this is exactly the brainchild of a gifted French illustrator who goes by the name of Simon De Thuillières. His work is an interesting mishmash of artistic panache, a fascination for history, and a big love of movies, making for up for quite an interesting picture.

To show us what he means, De Thuillières brings his idea to life by remaking modern movie and cartoon posters with a heavy sprinkle of medieval style. Think of big names like “Avatar,” “Joker,” “Spider-Man,” and even “Lady and the Tramp,” all reimagined with a taste of the middle ages.

#1 Titanic

Image source: simondethuillieres

#2 Ghostbusters

Image source: simondethuillieres

#3 Transformers

Image source: simondethuillieres

#4 The Shining

Image source: simondethuillieres

#5 Joker

Image source: simondethuillieres

#6 The Matrix

Image source: simondethuillieres

#7 Star Wars

Image source: simondethuillieres

#8 Doctor Strange

Image source: simondethuillieres

#9 Spider-Man

Image source: simondethuillieres

#10 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Image source: simondethuillieres

#11 Kill Bill

Image source: simondethuillieres

#12 The Mask

Image source: simondethuillieres

#13 Beetlejuice

Image source: simondethuillieres

#14 Avatar

Image source: simondethuillieres

#15 Pulp Fiction

Image source: simondethuillieres

#16 The Exorcist

Image source: simondethuillieres

#17 Predator

Image source: simondethuillieres

#18 Godzilla

Image source: simondethuillieres

#19 Kung Fu Panda

Image source: simondethuillieres

#20 Lady And The Tramp

Image source: simondethuillieres

#21 My Neighbor Totoro

Image source: simondethuillieres

#22 Basic Instinct

Image source: simondethuillieres

#23 Mortal Kombat

Image source: simondethuillieres

#24 Ghost

Image source: simondethuillieres

#25 Scream

Image source: simondethuillieres

#26 Bad Boys

Image source: simondethuillieres

#27 Alice In Wonderland

Image source: simondethuillieres

