Artist Remakes Popular Movie Posters In Medieval-Art-Style, And Here’s The Result (27 Pics)

Imagine if the middle ages had been blessed with the magic of cinema – quite a quirky concept, right? Well, this is exactly the brainchild of a gifted French illustrator who goes by the name of Simon De Thuillières. His work is an interesting mishmash of artistic panache, a fascination for history, and a big love of movies, making for up for quite an interesting picture.
To show us what he means, De Thuillières brings his idea to life by remaking modern movie and cartoon posters with a heavy sprinkle of medieval style. Think of big names like “Avatar,” “Joker,” “Spider-Man,” and even “Lady and the Tramp,” all reimagined with a taste of the middle ages.
More info: Instagram | Facebook
#1 Titanic
#1 Titanic
#2 Ghostbusters
#2 Ghostbusters
#3 Transformers
#3 Transformers
#4 The Shining
#4 The Shining
#5 Joker
#5 Joker
#6 The Matrix
#6 The Matrix
#7 Star Wars
#7 Star Wars
#8 Doctor Strange
#8 Doctor Strange
#9 Spider-Man
#9 Spider-Man
#10 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
#10 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
#11 Kill Bill
#11 Kill Bill
#12 The Mask
#12 The Mask
#13 Beetlejuice
#13 Beetlejuice
#14 Avatar
#14 Avatar
#15 Pulp Fiction
#15 Pulp Fiction
#16 The Exorcist
#16 The Exorcist
#17 Predator
#17 Predator
#18 Godzilla
#18 Godzilla
#19 Kung Fu Panda
#19 Kung Fu Panda
#20 Lady And The Tramp
#20 Lady And The Tramp
#21 My Neighbor Totoro
#21 My Neighbor Totoro
#22 Basic Instinct
#22 Basic Instinct
#23 Mortal Kombat
#23 Mortal Kombat
#24 Ghost
#24 Ghost
#25 Scream
#25 Scream
#26 Bad Boys
#26 Bad Boys
#27 Alice In Wonderland
#27 Alice In Wonderland
