I Painted 20 Watercolors That Show How The Sun And Shadows Change Cities

I created several watercolors of cities that show how the sun shines and how it changes the atmosphere of these places. You may see more on my Instagram.
More info: Instagram | behance.net | majawronska.bigcartel.com | Etsy
#1 Hotel In Havana
#2 Havana Area Of The Old Town
#3 Bar And Restaurant In Rome
#4 Rome Buildings
#5 Bar In Lecce
#6 Bar In Havana
#7 Havana Building Facade
#8 Restaurant In Rome
#9 Restaurant In Toledo
#10 Sign In Amsterdam
#11 Havana Sun
#12 Casa Consistorial De Sevilla, Seville
#13 Lisbon
#14 Calcada Do Ferragial Lisbon, Portugal
#15 Rome Gelateria Near The Pantheon
#16 Via Urbana, Rome
#17 Carmona
#18 Rome Pizzeria Entrance
#19 Cassis, France
#20 Piazza Di Pietra, Rome
