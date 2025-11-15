I Painted 20 Watercolors That Show How The Sun And Shadows Change Cities

by

I created several watercolors of cities that show how the sun shines and how it changes the atmosphere of these places. You may see more on my Instagram.

Also, check my previous post where I shared my bright summer watercolors of beautiful Southern European cities. 

More info: Instagram | behance.net | majawronska.bigcartel.com | Etsy

#1 Hotel In Havana

#2 Havana Area Of The Old Town

#3 Bar And Restaurant In Rome

#4 Rome Buildings

#5 Bar In Lecce

#6 Bar In Havana

#7 Havana Building Facade

#8 Restaurant In Rome

#9 Restaurant In Toledo

#10 Sign In Amsterdam

#11 Havana Sun

#12 Casa Consistorial De Sevilla, Seville

#13 Lisbon

#14 Calcada Do Ferragial Lisbon, Portugal

#15 Rome Gelateria Near The Pantheon

#16 Via Urbana, Rome

#17 Carmona

#18 Rome Pizzeria Entrance

#19 Cassis, France

#20 Piazza Di Pietra, Rome

Patrick Penrose
