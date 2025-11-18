Hey Pandas, Why Do People Like Me That Appreciate AI Recieve Hate?

We get it, you don’t like AI. But we do. So we’d appreciate it if you were tolerant.
#1
Because AI actively steals from people. Aside from people who (idiotically) upload their own works into AI generators, a lot of AI generated images are uploaded without the permission or consent of the original creator/the estate of the creator. And if said works are for sale/are monetized on platforms like YouTube, guess how much the original creator/their estate earns? Not one penny.
It’s also incredibly low effort, as anybody can go to any AI generator, and can have an image, or piece of dialogue, vomited out in a matter of moments. Picking up a pencil and drawing is way more effort than doing anything AI related.
And, there are way more mistakes in AI generated artwork that stick out more than a sore thumb.
People don’t tolerate laziness or theft, so stop trying to grandstand or make yourself to be some sort of victim when you’re actively stealing from other people.
#2
Because AI steals information from people from which they don’t have consent. Sorry if it souds hateful, but I dislike AI also because it kills the joy and effort of making art yourself.
Other people also have a fatalist sense of the future related to it, mostly from films and books, like Matrix. It generates a lot of distrust. Hope it helps.
#3
I am not that big a fan of AI, but I appreciate it for certain things and use it for some tasks that I am not skilled enough to do myself.
I believe that people who use AI receive hate because of the lack of effort you are putting in when AI is used. People appreciate things done personally and with great effort and care, and using AI just seems like the easy way out.
However, using AI is a skill in itself, since it is sometimes difficult to get the desired result when you put in the prompt. The people who create exactly what they had in mind when they use it are very skilled.
