7 Things You Didn’t Know About Walker Scobell

In a sea of talented child actors, it’s safe to say that Walker Scobell is doing quite well for himself. His role in the highly anticipated Disney+ series, Percy Jackson And The Olympians has no doubt made him one to look out for. Making his debut opposite Ryan Reynolds in the Netflix original The Adam Project, he demonstrated his prowess.
Altogether, Walker is already being hailed as one of the most talented kid stars in recent years. This is despite the fact that his filmography is still bulking up. No doubt, all this has generally piqued interest in the young actor, as such, here are some facts about him.
1. Walker Scobell Began Acting When He Was In Elementary School
When someone is bitten by the acting bug, it can be difficult for them to focus on anything else. Needless to say, this is the story of Walker Scobell. While he was still in elementary school, his interest in performing on stage increased. By the time he was in middle school, he already knew where his strengths lay.
2. He’s A Big Fan Of Superhero Movies
While Walker is probably not your typical kid, he does in fact share interests that are normal for a child his age. One such interest is his enthusiasm for comic book heroes. He has admitted that he’s an avid fan of the superhero film genre. In fact, two of his favorite films happen to be The Avengers and Deadpool.
3. The Star Has A Lot Of Fans On Social Media
Scobell has only ever had one role that required him to appear on screen at this stage in his career. Despite this, he has amassed a considerable following and they’re quite loyal to him. As such, on Instagram, he has more than 600,000 followers. It goes without saying that he will amass a far larger following as time goes on in his career and that following will expand enormously.
4. Walker Scobell Cares A lot About His Family
There are some people who do not have the good fortune to have relationships with their family members. Even more, when fame comes into the mix things can get a bit dicey. Walker, on the other hand, comes from a family that is really close-knit. In fact, he appears to have good relationships with both of his parents. In addition, they are clearly very supportive of his acting career. Whether he has any other close relatives is currently unknown. Speaking of family, he comes from a military family and has lived all over the USA. In fact, it was on a trip to Los Angeles that he decided to take up acting as a profession.
5. One Of His Favorite Things To Do Is Skateboarding
While acting is his passion, interest, and everything in between, there are a lot of other things interested in. At the top of that list is skateboarding, something he does frequently in his spare time. When he’s not doing that, he’s probably hanging out with his friends. Seeing as he’s in showbiz, it’s possible that one day he’ll be able to combine his passion for acting with his passion for skating on screen.
6. Walker Scobell Loves Parkour
Skateboarding is just one of the many activities Scobell enjoys doing to get his heart racing. But he also seeks his thrills in other ways. For instance, he has been training in parkour for a couple of years now and there’s no doubt that will come in handy during the course of his career. In addition, Scobell also loves to go rock climbing to get his blood pumping.
7. He’s A Natural Comedian In Person
Some people can effortlessly crack others up and in more ways than one, Walker Scobell is that kind of person. He has always been the kind of person who goes out of his way to make other people happy. Thankfully, acting has been a wonderful outlet for him to garner some laughs. His comedic timing and sense of humor are both indisputable strengths, and both of these qualities were on full display in The Adam Project. It is quite possible that he’ll find ways to gravitate toward parts that’ll allow him the opportunity to make other people chuckle.