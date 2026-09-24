“Plastic Surgery Expo”: 20 Celebrity Looks From Vogue World 2026 That Had Fans Shaking Their Heads

Vogue World is a celebration of fashion at its most glamorous, drawing A-list celebrities with a blend of traditional runway shows and live theatrical performances.
Last year, Vogue World 2025: Hollywood highlighted the long-lasting camaraderie between fashion and film, turning Los Angeles’ Paramount Studios into a runway. This year, the haute couture extravaganza took itself to one of the Big Four fashion capitals.
Vogue World 2026: Milan took place on September 22 at the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, the city’s landmark shopping destination, to celebrate Italy’s century-spanning contributions to fashion.
The evening’s theme explored the relationship between “Italian craftsmanship and designers in the age of technology,” and the dresses paid homage to the same, according to Vogue.
Of course, celebrity fashion is always subjective, and a look that leaves one person scratching their head can become another person’s instant favorite. Still, the internet had plenty of opinions about this year’s arrivals.
The guest list was starry, featuring the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Dakota Johnson, Naomi Watts, and Heidi Klum, among others.
Of course, celebrity fashion is always subjective, and a look that leaves one scratching their head can become another’s favorite. Still, the internet had plenty to criticize about this year’s outfits.
“Are they competing for the most hideous dressed person?” one user commented about a collection of looks. Another said, “You people wear some of the ugliest clothes I’ve ever seen!”
“Is Vogue World a plastic surgery expo?” a third said. A fourth wrote, “I have dresses that look like these that I got at Goodwill and Ross.”
From questionable beauty choices to outfits that simply missed the mark for some viewers, these 20 celebrity looks had fans doing double takes, and not always for the right reasons.
#1 Heidi Klum Left “Nothing To The Imagination” In A Sheer Dress
Former supermodel Heidi Klum, who became the first German to be named a Victoria’s Secret Angel, wore a completely sheer black dress with embroidered lace by Greek designer Celia Kritharioti.
The body-contouring gown was transparent from its high neck to its hem, with floral work covering parts of the bust, navel, hips, and thighs. Klum wore black underwear underneath for coverage.
She kept the rest of the look minimal, with simple black mules and a black silk clutch.
“The dress is not for a woman over 50. It looks like she’s desperate for attention,” one netizen opined. Another wrote, “Nothing is left to the imagination anymore.”
A third wrote, “So that’s a dress for the beach.” A fourth chimed in, “Sorry, but I hate her stylist.”
A fifth commented, “Yet another sheer dress with visible underwear,” to which another user replied, “They are all ugly without exception.”
@gala.fr #heidiklum #vogueworld #tiktokfashion #mfw ♬ original sound – moon
Image source: Daniele Venturelli , Daniele Venturelli
#2 Pamela Anderson Sparked A Debate Over Her Makeup Choices
Pamela Anderson posed at the event in a metallic gold Ferragamo Fall 2026 dress, designed by the brand’s creative director, Maximilian Davis.
The silk piece included a long bodice with slit sleeves, a mermaid train, a gathered panel at the knees, and a black trim with geometric details.
She accessorized with Ferragamo’s crystal-topped black heels, a crocodile-embossed clutch, and a Pandora necklace from their Pat McGrath collaboration.
Her makeup was minimal, as her style has become recently, with just black eyeliner and dusky gold eyeshadow.
“Dress looks like a curtain though,” one person said about her dress. Another wrote, “Reminds me of the Italian Easter egg, upside down. Someone did not advise her correctly.”
A third joked, “Incredible. I didn’t know the Ferrero Rocher ambassador got invited to the red carpet this year.”
But the biggest talking point was her makeup, or its lack thereof (people could not agree on which it was).
Some called her out for doing her eyes, because she famously renounced makeup in 2023 after her longtime makeup artist and friend, Alexis Vogel, passed away. Others complained that she should have done her eyebrows and lips too.
One said, “I thought she was against makeup? Or was that just her comeback stunt?” Another wrote, “Needs eyebrows, blush, and lipstick.”
“Either wear no makeup at all and maybe lipstick, or do makeup full,” said one more.
@vogueitalia #PamelaAnderson è arrivata nella Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II per #VogueWorld ♬ original sound – vogueitalia
Image source: Andrea Cremascoli , Daniele Venturelli
#3 Dakota Johnson Was Mocked For “Serving Nothing”
Dakota Johnson’s layered black outfit of transparent lace and chiffon from Valentino’s Fall 2026 collection was widely labeled “boring” online.
Titled Interferenze and designed by her good friend Alessandro Michele, it came with a velvet jacket, a sculpted basque skirt, a flowing train, and a bodysuit with a plunging neckline.
She wore the look with black peep-toes, a golden anklet, a chained clutch, and her signature bangs.
A user wrote, “Committed to never serving. My god.” Another simply posted a GIF of a person yawning.
“This dress looks like a p**n director’s idea of an Oxford professor’s robe,” one joked. Another added, “I will never understand the appeal. She seems so… boring.”
“Those bangs are awful, and she’s such a boring-to-look-at person who is a mid actress. Hollywood is insane,” said a third.
After posing for the cameras, Johnson was later spotted in the front row as alleged boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly walked down the runway, further fueling romance rumors.
The pair reportedly hit it off at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding at Madison Square Garden. They were photographed together a few weeks later, slipping into Swift’s Tribeca apartment for “privacy,” according to a source.
Image source: Daniele Venturelli
#4 Meadow Walker Wore A Statement Piece Chosen By Bvlgari Chief Himself
Model Meadow Walker, the daughter of late Fast & Furious actor Paul Walker, bared her abs in a vintage brown two-piece from Prada’s Spring/Summer 2009 Ready-to-Wear collection.
She paired the vintage ensemble with high jewelry from Bvlgari, including a dramatic necklace with green and purple tourmalines, selected through a collaborative process with the brand’s creative director, Lucia Silvestri.
Walker met with Silvestri at Bvlgari Hotel Milano to get ready for the event, which she described to Vogue as a “surreal” and “pinch-me moment.”
“I chose this necklace for you because I thought about your eyes, the elegance of the design, and of course the craftsmanship,” Silvestri told Walker. “You bring something special to it. I love this necklace because it’s so feminine, so elegant – and young.”
As special as the evening was for Walker, her look did not keep the detractors quiet.
“I prefer it on the model,” one user reacted to a side-by-side comparison. Another said, “If these were best dressed… no comments.”
Image source: Daniele Venturelli , Daniele Venturelli
#5 “Nepotism” Accusations Haunted Gigi Hadid As She Opened The Runway Show
Supermodel Gigi Hadid opened the Vogue World 2026: Milan runway in a Valentino gown from the Spring 2025 collection.
The theatrical gown, crafted from recycled Venetian quilts, featured big puff sleeves, a flared skirt, and a white ivory organza ruffled collar and matching cuffs. Valentino shoes and Damiani earrings completed the look.
The period-inspired piece was one of the first Alessandro Michele designed as the Italian fashion house’s current creative director, and it took 1,680 hours to complete by hand.
“It’s as if each dress evokes, by association, a multitude of interconnected worlds: a feverish and uninterrupted layering of references that makes its uniqueness burst forth,” Michele explained when the dress debuted.
While critics had much to complain about the gown itself, many thought Gigi Hadid couldn’t carry it well either.
“It’s giving grandma’s quilt,” one said. Another wrote, “Is there no original thought any longer?”
“She performed the bit more like a high schooler than a high fashion model,” a person thought.
Another opined, “You will never convince me that she is famous for any reason other than nepotism.”
A third chimed in, “Is nobody going to say it? That hair is a mess.”
@voguemagazine Welcome to Act I of #VogueWorld: Milan, the Artisan Revolution. #GigiHadid opens the show wearing #Valentino ♬ original sound – Vogue
Image source: Arnold Jerocki , Valentina S. Frugiuele
#6 “Terrifying” Runway Robots Left Netizens Utterly Disappointed
Keeping in line with the evening’s tribute to ever-advancing technology, the show’s fourth act, titled “The Age of Intelligence,” featured four humanoid robots created by Unitree Robotics walking down the runway.
While most of the audience cheered and filmed the androids, the scene online was starkly different.
“The ruling class is using the celebrity class to normalize human replacement,” one user lashed out. A second fumed, “Such a disrespect to what the fashion world stands for.”
Another wrote, “This is what happens when tech entrepreneurs are the only ones funding magazine publication nowadays.”
Donatella Versace was seen clapping enthusiastically, while Valentino’s creative director, Alessandro Michele, sat beside her with a grim expression. Miuccia Prada also looked unimpressed.
“Donatella clapping is making my heart rot,” a person said, while another wrote, “I had the same reaction as Alessandro Michele seeing these robots at Vogue World.”
“It’s such an obvious attempt at normalizing robots and AI taking over everything fun/creative so that people will only be able to work,” one said.
“The robots came into the conversation to represent this very moment that we’re living through, which is the beginning of robotics,” Vogue World 2026: Milano’s creative director, Juan Costa Paz, explained.
“They’re still very clunky — you know, like how the first cellphones were suitcase-sized—but the robots are meant to be an inflection point in human history.”
“It’s fun, because robots are fun. But it’s also terrifying and is meant to say, AI is not going away, and the robots are not going away,” Paz added.
@voguemagazine Powering up at #VogueWorld ♬ original sound – Vogue
Image source: Arnold Jerocki
#7 Machine Gun Kelly Was Trolled For His “Prison Overall” Runway Look
Rapper Colson Baker, known professionally as MGK, walked down the Vogue World 2026 runway in a neon orange Byblos suit and Camper shoes, holding a cigare**e.
His look was part of the show’s fourth act, “The Age of Intelligence.”
The orange jumpsuit, with a matching belt, three-quarter sleeves, and silver stripes, had its zipper down to his navel, revealing his tattooed chest and arms.
“Is he directing planes now?” one joked, referring to the neon orange-colored reflective vests worn by airport ground staff. A second commented, “Dude looks like a French firefighter.”
Another said, “Check out my new ‘Convicts in Space’ collection.” A third wrote, “Is that a prison overall? Or a highway worker?”
machine gun kelly walks during vogue world pic.twitter.com/rcH6QuSVOb
— ˖᯽ ݁˖ pop backup ˖᯽ ݁˖ (@popbackupp) September 22, 2026
Image source: Stefania M. D’Alessandro
#8 Taraji P. Henson Received Some Backhanded Compliments
Taraji P. Henson went for full-on Hollywood glamour, arriving in a dramatic sculptural gown with a corseted bodice and sheer skirt from designer Yara Shoemaker’s Spring/Summer 2026 couture collection, “The Awakening of Venus.”
The structured top emphasized her silhouette, while the translucent lower half gave the otherwise classic eveningwear look a more daring finish. She completed the look with glamorous makeup, including a smoky eye and glossy lip.
“It’s giving Betty Boop,” one joked. Another said, “Take it back to the recycle bin or the second-hand (vintage boutique) where it came from.”
However, most complimented Henson for rocking a very different look from her recent red-carpet appearances, which were largely deemed “fails.”
“The best she’s looked in a long time, style-wise,” one said. Another wrote, “Hands down the best we’ve seen her look this year.”
Henson recently transitioned her styling from longtime collaborator Jason Bolden to Kollin Carter.
Image source: Daniele Venturelli , Daniele Venturelli
#9 Cardi B Made A Versace Dress Look “Cheap,” Viewers Said
Cardi B walked the runway in a Versace Spring 2018 dress featuring pop-art renditions of past Vogue covers.
The look was paired with a pair of gold, diamond-encrusted Tiffany & Co. bone cuffs and Versace shoes. The halterneck dress left her arms bare, showcasing her tattoos, and she wore her hair in a big blowout.
Her walk was part of the “Patterns” chapter of the show, which paid homage to Italy’s love of bold, colorful prints.
“She looks so cheap no matter what she puts on,” a user mused. Another wrote, “I love Cardi, I do, but this looks ridiculous.”
“Her amazing ability to make outfits look so cheap is wild,” a third said. A fourth fumed, “All I see is ghetto trash ruining someone else’s culture.”
Many comments directly attacked her appearance.
“She needs to get the bbl reduced. It looks crazy,” one said. Another said, “I thought the dress had pockets.”
Cardi B got illegal, silicone-based biopolymer injections for $800 in an unlicensed basement location in Queens, New York, when she was just 21.
However, in 2022, she revealed she had about 95% of the fillers removed and also spoke up about the risks of undergoing unauthorized cosmetic procedures to ensure others did not make the same mistake as she did.
@voguemagazine We like it like that. The one and only #CardiB just hit the #VogueWorld: Milan runway in #Versace ♬ original sound – Vogue
Image source: Arnold Jerocki, Daniele Venturelli
#10 Jordyn Woods Faced Outrage Over Weight Loss And Plastic Surgery Rumors
Model and TV personality Jordyn Woods embraced a more sculptural approach to eveningwear, choosing a Stéphane Rolland Spring 2025 couture gown with a dramatic silhouette.
Woods paired the statement dress with polished accessories and a sleek beauty look, including a knotted updo that kept the focus firmly on the gown.
She was among the celebrities Vogue singled out for choosing sculptural designs for the Milan event.
Woods, who recently married NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns, received backlash over the appearance of her arms.
“She’s too gorgeous to be put in something so unflattering. All anyone can pay attention to is the loose skin on her arms,” one said.
“Respectfully, I don’t understand her comfort with getting a BBL but not getting the arm lift,” another wrote.
“The gold fringe is the only thing keeping that fit from eating her whole, and she knows it,” wrote another. A fourth commented, “She’s stunning, but this dress is ugly.”
Woods has previously denied undergoing plastic surgery, which became a rumor after she lost some weight back in 2021.
“I’ve SEEN the hard work, and I’ve seen the results, and trust me, this is all natural,” Towns defended her at the time.
“Since she was 10 years old, people have been calling this woman vile things because of her weight, and instead of letting the Internet run her life, she went out and put the d**n work in and changed her whole life. FITNESS SAVED HER LIFE!”
Image source: Daniele Venturelli , Valentina S. Frugiuele
#11 Naomi Campbell Brought A More Formal Vibe To The Event
Naomi Campbell swapped a dramatic gown for a classic black skirt suit by Matières Fécales.
The ruffled texture gave the traditionally polished silhouette an edgier, more fashion-forward twist.
She paired the outfit with oversized sunglasses, Christian Louboutin heels, and debuted a noticeably different blonde hairstyle.
Vogue called her timeless look “worthy of a catwalk strut,” but netizens disagreed.
“Devil from Powerpuff Girls a** shoes. Eeeeyuuuuuck,” one commented. Another speculated, “Was there no other wig?”
Image source: Daniele Venturelli
#12 Mikey Madison Was Advised To “Try A Little Bit More”
Oscar-winning actress Mikey Madison turned up in a tomato-red satin Vivienne Westwood minidress.
The form-fitting design featured long, elbow-length sleeves, a round neck, and a simple silhouette. Madison also chose not to wear any statement jewelry.
Vogue described the look as a powerful take on the classic Italian bombshell aesthetic, and it marked one of her first major public fashion moments since winning the Academy Award for Anora in 2025.
But many thought the dress was “too short” and didn’t complement her features, while others found it “too basic.”
“She looks terrible in that dress,” one said. Another chimed in, “Who tf is her stylist? This is terrible.”
“I’m gonna say it: Mikey, love, you need to put yourself out there a little more, or you’re going to stop getting invited to this type of event. Also, you need a new stylist,” one person suggested.
Image source: Vogue/Lucas Possiede, Vogue/Lucas Possiede
#13 Jennifer Lopez Faced “Plastic Surgery” Speculations
Jennifer Lopez’s look was by far the most loved by online fashion critics, but even she couldn’t escape the criticism.
The Waiting for Tonight singer arrived in a black tulle gown with sequin embellishments, designed by Dolce & Gabbana, the renowned Italian luxury fashion house that she loves.
“I’ve always responded to Dolce & Gabbana because it feels like they really love women through their clothes,” Lopez told Vogue earlier in 2026. “It’s always had a kind of s*xiness, that Italian s*xiness, to it.”
She paired the dramatic dress with sheer opera gloves, slingback pumps, glossy hair, and a diamond necklace with a 75-carat tourmaline from the brand’s Alta Gioielleria jewelry line.
But some netizens simply weren’t impressed.
“Too heavy. It looks like they just stuck a big wig on her head. Her forehead is taking over,” one said. Another wrote, “It’s the worst hair I’ve seen on her.”
A third said, “Is this a plastic surgery commercial?” A fourth sniped, “Trying too hard. Ben still doesn’t want you,” referring to Lopez’s on-and-off relationship with Ben Affleck.
“Sick of the same b**b popping out look! In other words-see Jennifer Lopez push her t**s in your face. No news here,” another said.
Lopez later stepped out in two more D&G looks: a fringed floral duster with faux-fur burgundy cuffs at the afterparty, and a leopard-print cropped trench with shorts the morning after.
The musician-actress set the record straight on the plastic surgery rumors about her in a 2021 interview with People magazine.
“I don’t judge anybody. If you want to do Botox and injectables, that’s fine! But I don’t want people lying on me and saying, ‘Oh, she’s trying to make believe that this stuff works,’” she said.
“No, I’m telling you what I do that works! Please don’t call me a liar. I don’t have to lie about things. I’ve been pretty honest about my whole life.
@voguemagazine From the block to the Galleria runway. #Jlo just walked #VogueWorld: Milan in #DolceAndGabbana ♬ original sound – Vogue
Image source: Alessandro Levati , Daniele Venturelli
#14 Ivy Getty Received Flak For “Tacky” Archival Outfit
Model and musician Ivy Getty, who is also a member of the Getty business family, arrived in a lime-green archival Versace dress from Gianni Versace’s Spring/Summer 1997 Ready-to-Wear collection.
The vintage gown featured a sleek, body-hugging silhouette and the bold, high-impact glamour associated with Versace’s ’90s designs.
Vogue specifically highlighted Getty’s look as one of the standout archival pieces at Vogue World: Milano, where vintage fashion was a major theme.
But a few netizens thought it was too “tacky” for an event of this stature, and some even compared it to a “nightgown.”
“Where’s the fashion, elegance, and s*xiness here? This is like a circus pageant,” one said. Another wrote, “I wouldn’t put my dog in these clothes!”
Image source: Andrea Cremascoli
#15 Ciara Worried Fans By Wearing Super-High Heels While Pregnant
Being pregnant with her and Russell Wilson’s fifth baby did not stop singer-songwriter Ciara from stepping out at Vogue World.
She arrived in a form-fitting black sleeveless Norma Kamali minidress and towering Saint Laurent Kika platform shoes with 7-inch stiletto heels.
The highlight of the simple black ensemble was a Pandora x Pat McGrath necklace loaded with charms and medallions. She also wore a stack of golden bracelets and wore her hair out in waves.
Many fans were concerned about her wearing high heels while carrying her baby.
“Those heels while pregnant should be classified as extreme sports equipment,” one said. Another wrote, “It’s okay to stay home, boo.”
A third worried, “I’m so scared she’s gonna trip over her dress.”
Image source: Andrea Cremascoli , Stefania M. D’Alessandro
#16 Olivia Palermo’s Dress Compared With “Pajamas”
Olivia Palermo brought polished Italian glamour to the event in an Antonio Marras look from the Fall/Winter 2026 Ready-to-Wear collection, with the designer’s ornate aesthetic adding plenty of visual interest.
Palermo is known for mixing classic pieces with statement fashion, and her Vogue World appearance followed that same formula.
But some felt like it fell short for the occasion.
“This looks like pajamas,” one user pointed out. Another said, “Sm*king jacket vibes.”
Image source: Valentina S. Frugiuele, Daniele Venturelli
#17 Hunter Schafer’s Prada Look Felt “Half-Baked” To Some
Hunter Schafer went for a distinctly Prada look, wearing a delicate, embellished two-piece consisting of a gauzy, layered crop top and an embellished skirt gathered at the waist.
Schafer has been the label’s brand ambassador since 2021.
The combination balanced exposed skin with intricate detailing, creating a modern, slightly futuristic look that contrasted with the more traditional gowns on the carpet.
Vogue described the ensemble as “modern-cool,” while its broader event coverage noted that Schafer wore a delicately beaded Prada co-ord.
Yet some users weren’t a fan.
“What is it with these ‘baby’s first sewing project’ outfits today? She’s beautiful, but the outfit is not,” one said.
Another commented, “What’s with these unfinished-looking waists? They look cheap.”
Image source: Valentina S. Frugiuele
#18 Alicia Keys Couldn’t Impress Users With Her Closing Act
17-time Grammy Award-winning Alicia Keys closed out the runway show with Donna Summer’s 1977 disco classic, I Feel Love, as models in white dresses walked the ramp around her.
For the occasion, Keys wore a dress by Bureau of Imagination, Francesco Risso’s collaborative project with Alex Sossah.
The outfit was crafted from scraps of satin, chiffon, georgette, and crêpe de Chine, all bound together with thread and beads.
“The starting point was the idea of fragments: pieces that have already lived in some way and that come together to give life to another story,” Risso told Vogue about the dress.
“I was fascinated by the idea that the boundary between where one fabric ends and another begins would almost disappear. These are two pieces that become almost one when Alicia moves.”
People didn’t have many opinions about her dress, but they definitely didn’t approve of her performance.
“Was Beyoncé not available?” one wrote. Another said, “This pointless spectacle.”
“Every model was walking in a completely different way, no connection, no harmony, no story, just messy,” one said about the show around her.
@voguemagazine We feel the love. #AliciaKeys just closed out #VogueWorld: Milan with a mesmerizing rendition of #DonnaSummer ♬ original sound – Vogue
Image source: Arnold Jerocki , Valentina S. Frugiuele
#19 Arón Piper’s Unconventional Ensemble Looked A “Mess”
Rather than going for a conventional tuxedo, Arón Piper took a more playful approach to formal dressing, wearing a Tommy Hilfiger ensemble that mixed patterns and preppy elements.
His outfit featured layered checkered shirts, a loosely knotted striped tie, and relaxed trousers, creating a deliberately unconventional take on the traditional red-carpet suit.
The German-Spanish actor, who rose to fame in Hollywood for playing Ander Muñoz in the Netflix teen drama series Elite, has previously earned praise for his “dapper” red carpet looks, but this one failed to impress.
“He looks a mess,” one said
Image source: Alessandro Levati
#20 Joe Locke’s “Joafer” Wasn’t A Huge Hit With Netizens
Joe Locke arguably had one of the evening’s most unconventional menswear moments.
The Heartstopper star wore a Diesel look featuring a blue sleeveless sweater, silver chain, and faded jeans — but the real talking point was his footwear.
The denim appeared to continue seamlessly from his legs into his shoes, creating a bizarre but playful jean-loafer hybrid that quickly earned the nickname “Joafer.”
Teen Vogue quickly declared it a new fashion trend in the making, but netizens were not having it.
“Love the top…hate the bottom of the jeans,” one said. Another commented, “Good lord, this cannot be serious.”
Image source: Stefania M. D’Alessandro
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