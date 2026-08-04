Guess 18 Villains From Their Iconic Outfits – Anything Above 15 Is Impressive

by

Think you know Hollywood’s most evil masterminds inside and out? This ultimate movie villain trivia challenge strips away the iconic plots and faces from 18 of the most notorious antagonists to see if you can recognize them purely by their wardrobe.

From the legendary robes of Saruman to the chaotic suits of the Joker, pop culture’s biggest bad guys always dress to impress. Only a true film and TV expert can achieve a perfect score and prove their photographic memory to the dark side in this quiz.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

Guess 18 Villains From Their Iconic Outfits – Anything Above 15 Is Impressive

Image credits: Film eye

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
30 Landscape Pictures I Took While Traveling
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
People Are Fighting Texas’ Abortion Laws By Spamming The Anti-Abortion Tip Line Website In Masterful Ways
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
When Food Names Are Translated Literally, It All Goes A Bit Wrong
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Five Unforgettable Bronn Moments on Game of Thrones
3 min read
Apr, 25, 2019
Japanese Artist Turns 40 Iconic Animal Memes Into Sculptures, And It’s Hard To Tell Which Are Funnier (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
This Instagram Page Combines Retro Photography With Razor-Sharp Modern Humor, And The Results Are Hilarious (28 Pics)
3 min read
May, 8, 2026