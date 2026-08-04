Guess 18 Villains From Their Iconic Outfits – Anything Above 15 Is Impressive

Think you know Hollywood’s most evil masterminds inside and out? This ultimate movie villain trivia challenge strips away the iconic plots and faces from 18 of the most notorious antagonists to see if you can recognize them purely by their wardrobe.
From the legendary robes of Saruman to the chaotic suits of the Joker, pop culture’s biggest bad guys always dress to impress. Only a true film and TV expert can achieve a perfect score and prove their photographic memory to the dark side in this quiz.
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
Image credits: Film eye
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